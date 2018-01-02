AerCap Holdings: A Potential Multi-Bagger Opportunity?

I’m a big fan of the investing styles of Mohnish Pabrai and David Einhorn, so paying attention to some of their key holdings and trying to understand their theses for their different positions proves to be a worthwhile exercise. When the two investors share a significant position in a given name, that sort of situation proves to be particularly intriguing. Such is the case with AerCap Holdings (AER). Per gurufocus.com, AER is David Einhorn’s second largest position and Mohnish Pabrai’s third largest position (for his portfolio of U.S.-based companies, at least; he has significant holdings in Indian companies as well). For me, David Einhorn’s methodology proves a little harder to decipher. There seems to be a little more precision here than I’m comfortable with. This is exemplified by things like his proclivity to go short certain names – e.g., Amazon, Tesla, etc. Going short different stocks requires much more accuracy and timing than I’m capable of. I prefer to stick to Mohnish Pabrai’s mantra of never going short any stocks. Einhorn is, nevertheless, very interesting to follow, if for anything for the sort of instruction that the different positions he takes (like his short positions) can offer. Pabrai, on the other hand, adheres to a comparatively blunt, seeking-to-be-unreasonable methodology that is more congruent with my sensibilities. For instance, he often says that if an idea is not a 2- or a 3-x, he’s not interested; more recently, I’ve even heard him say he’s really looking for 5x opportunities, at a minimum. So, in this article, I will look at and try to understand AER from Pabrai’s sort of perspective. Specifically, I’ll be looking to answer the question as to whether AER is really a potential 2-, or 3-, or even 5x opportunity. Whatever the case may be, it’s important to note that, given Pabrai’s self-attributed nickname of being a “shameless copier,” it wouldn’t be surprising if he had gotten the AER idea from Einhorn, and, thus, what’s true for Pabrai regarding AER could very well be true for Einhorn.

So, What’s the Appeal?

One of the most appealing things about AerCap Holdings is that it looks to be a good business in an industry with good growth prospects. As a company that buys airplanes from Airbus and Boeing, leases these airplanes to various airlines across the globe (~200 customers in 80 countries, with no customer making up more than 7% of revenues), and then looks to sell these airplanes when they’ve reached their mid-life (i.e., between 8-15 years), AER looks to benefit from expected growth trends in air travel (numbers ranging from 5-7% are often cited) in the future with a large part of the expected increase of demand coming from the increase of people achieving “middle class” status in the emerging markets. As the 2nd largest player in the industry, behind only GE’s Capital Aviation Services business (GECAS), and the largest independent player, AER looks particularly well-positioned.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see here, historically AER has been able to achieve double digit returns on equity capital, consistently exceeding its cost of capital, and thus suggesting this is a quality business indeed. This is further buttressed by noting that the business is a simple spread business where the basically idea is to lease the planes out at a higher rate than it costs to finance them and collect the difference. This sort of business model obviously has a vast history of successful implementation. So, if one notes the diversity of AER’s customer base alluded to previously, the global nature of their business which insulates them from country-specific economic downturns, and their ability to successfully access capital market during the financial crisis of 2008-09, one starts to feel that this is a robust business with which one can get comfortable.

In addition, AER looks to be run by a supremely competent management team. To note a few of the highlights, since his taking of the helm in May of 2011, AerCap’s CEO Aengus Kelly has made what looks to have been a brilliant acquisition in acquiring the International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) from AIG in 2014, as well as instituting incredibly shareholder-friendly buyback programs which have enriched shareholders on a per-share basis, really the most important thing shareholders can ask from their CEO.

First, let’s look at the ILFC acquisition. As we all know, most acquisitions destroy shareholder value and retrospectively turn out to be bad ideas. However, with its acquisition of ILFC, AER was able to catapult itself into being the 2nd largest player in the space (the largest independent player, as noted previously), and they were able to do this in an acquisition that was incredibly accretive to shareholders. AIG had their backs up against the wall and needed to sell, so, as a result, AER was able to purchase ILFC at 0.5x book value. Considering that paying anything less than book value begins to look to be a bargain for companies in this business (more to come on this later), it’s hard to argue that this was one of the few acquisitions out there that actually added value for shareholders.

Secondly, since the ILFC acquisition (and even prior to it), Aengus Kelly has overseen a buyback frenzy, reducing share-count by over 25% since the ILFC acquisition. Now, buybacks of course are not good in all cases; however, when your stock looks to be undervalued, they can be especially value accretive. And Aengus Kelly looks to have had a particular penchant for buying back shares when the shares have been cheap. This is exactly the kind of CEO you want heading your company. This is so much better than just blanket buying back of shares irrespective of their price/value ratio, or worse, issuing dividends. (Dividends, of course, are about the worst capital allocation tool available to management [perhaps rivaled only by M&A, given how it’s usually effected], and should only be employed when all the other choices at the CEO’s disposal are manifestly worse – a rare situation.) What’s more, these buybacks have been funded in large part from the selling of planes above book value and subsequent buying of the shares below book value – a very nice arbitrage scheme. So, if you can get a CEO who will engage in this sort of shareholder friendly behavior, you should consider yourself lucky. It’s not surprising, after all, that this is the tack that Aengus Kelly takes: per the latest 20-F filling, he himself is a large shareholder with ~2.3mm shares worth ~$122.6mm.

Finally, when we look at AER relative to a few other companies in the space, on the face of it, AER looks, perhaps, like it could be a screaming buy:

Source: author-created based on Morningstar and Google Finance data

So, perhaps AER is a 2-, or 3-, or possibly even a 5-x opportunity. To try to wrap our heads a little more around this question, let’s dive a little more deeply into the valuation.

Multi-bagger potential?

Book-Value-based Valuation

It’s important to note that a significant aspect of AER’s business comes from the selling of planes in the middle portion of their useful life. This can lead to some lumpiness in profitability. When you take this together with the fact that this is an asset-heavy business whose cash flows are very dependent on the ability of durable, heavy assets to generate cash, trying to value the business on the basis of its book value looks to be a reasonable approach.

Aengus Kelly has shown a remarkable ability to grow book value since taking the helm in 2011, sporting an ~22% CAGR for book value over this time period. Now, granted, a large portion of this book value growth came as a result of the ILFC acquisition. Thus, I think it’s more reasonable to look at book value trends before or after the acquisition to get a feel for organic growth possibilities. For simplicity and because I think it makes the most sense, I will focus on book value growth after the acquisition. Book value has seen an ~2.8% CAGR during this period. However, BV/share has grown at an ~12.2% CAGR during this time period, this being attributable to the share repurchase program in which management has engaged. So, let’s be charitable and assume that with continued share buybacks and organic book value growth, AER can keep up this 12.2% CAGR for BV/share going forward. For me, I like holding periods of roughly 3-5 years, so, let’s split the difference and call it a four year holding period. So, at this rate, in 4 years, BV/share should be about $82.81. Now, given management’s ability to sell planes at above book value (due to contracts the planes often have at time of sale, etc.), let’s give them the benefit of the doubt there and assume that the business should be valued at about 1.2x BV. That means in four years, I should be able to sell my shares for $99.37. Discounting this back to the present at what I feel is an appropriate rate for the business of 8%, I get a present value for the shares of $73.04 – i.e., not close to the 50% margin of safety I require. On a book value basis, to get to this 50% margin of safety, I would have to assume something like the following:

Management could grow BV/share by the 12.2% CAGR going forward. I could sell my shares for greater than 1.5x BV in four years. Discounting the sale price back to the present at 5% rate is reasonable.

I am not comfortable with any of these assumptions on a standalone basis, so much less taken together. Thus, a book value-based valuation doesn’t seem to get me where I need to be.

Earnings-based Valuation

All right, well, how about looking at it from an earnings perspective? Over the same period of post-ILFC acquisition, AER has been able to grow earnings at an impressive ~13.2% CAGR. If one were to naively assume this could continue along with a continuation of previous rates of share reduction, you would get to an EPS figure of about $14.80 in 4 years. This is utterly ridiculous. By contrast, here’s a sample of analyst estimates:

Source: Nasdaq.com

Note that these numbers presumably incorporate the analysts’ estimates of continued share repurchases to arrive at the EPS figures. Taking the High EPS forecast (just to be optimistic), the expected EPS growth rate here is ~6.67% over the next two years. So, let’s just be super optimistic and assume that, after share repurchases, management can grow EPS at a 10% clip over the next 4 years. This would give EPS of $9.14 in four years. Let’s further assume that we deserve some P/E multiple expansion and that AER would deserve to trade at AYR’s current multiple of ~11. This would mean that in 4 years, I should be able to sell my shares for about $100.50/share. Discounted back to the present at that 8% rate used previously, this would imply a current value of $73.87 – once again, not near the 50% margin of safety I require. To get to my 50% margin of safety, I would need to make something like the following assumptions:

Management could grow EPS at a 10% clip over the next four years. AER would merit a 14x P/E ratio in 4 years – i.e., assuming an almost 2x multiple expansion! It would be safe to discount what I could get in 4 years at a 14x multiple back to the present at a 5% discount rate.

As before, I’m really not comfortable with any of these assumptions taken individually. Taken together, it would seem entirely untenable to assume this sort of story to be plausible.

DCF-based Valuation

As we all know, theoretically the value of a business is equivalent to the cash flows that can be taken out of the business over the course of its remaining life. If past is prologue, things look pretty bleak for AerCap with regard to this least controversial of all valuation methodologies:

Source: Morningstar

As we can see, AER has been able to generate hardly any positive cash flows over the last 5 years, and this same sort of story continues when looking back further to 2006 when the company was founded in its current form. This state of affairs essentially makes a traditional DCF impossible (assuming no mental gymnastics are involved). This predominantly negative cash flow situation, of course, is because AER is an incredibly capital-intensive business. If the archetypal “good business” is a capital-light business that throws off gobs of cash, this definitely ain’t that. So everything that was said earlier about the potential quality of this business looks to be put into serious question by this simple fact alone. Personally, I don’t care if it’s a quality business or not, just whether it’s cheap. But, for those who do, this is something you’ve got to wrap your head around.

And, before switching over to some comments on AER’s capital structure, I’ll just note,without analysis, a relevant observation in this context, an observation that is often seen in investing literature: It’s often a concern if long-term net-income and cash-flows don’t more or less line up over time. In AerCap’s case, throughout its history, these numbers have come nowhere near close to lining up.



Comments on Debt and Capital Structure

To highlight some final bad news, a quick look at AER’s capital structure reveals an awful lot of debt – 3.19 Debt/Equity ratio, as mentioned previously. Now one can very easily retort that all this debt is justified because AerCap operates in a very stable business that is well diversified across the globe with a well-diversified customer base, in an industry with pretty consistent and growing demand. Moreover, AER was able to successfully navigate the Great Financial Crisis of ’08-’09 and retain access to capital markets. I would concede the merit of a lot of this, but simply respond by saying that, for me, this is still just too much debt. I generally don’t want to have businesses I own have substantial levels of debt. This is especially true for a junky business (at least as measured by free cash flow generation ability) like AerCap. If businesses I own are going to have a lot of debt, I’d prefer they be quality businesses with a lot of cash generative abilities. Moreover, just because AER was able to retain access to debt markets in ’08-’09, who is to say they’re going to be able to do this in another time of adversity? For me, it’s just too much of a risk to have this sort of business have so much of its capital structure be dependent on the availability of credit (not to mention its ability to meet obligations, although I make no claim there is any real present concern here, nor is there sufficient reason to expect future concern, but, again, who knows what could happen in the future).

The Upshot

So, to me AerCap is definitely a case where a qualitative analysis of the business might lead one to think it’s a buy, but, as I’ve hoped to give a flavor of, quantitative analysis suggests in fact that the opposite is true. Yes, Mohnish Pabrai and David Einhorn bought this stock at different times from the present, for different reasons. As a result, the present article isn’t an indictment of their buy decisions. Instead, I’ve simply tried to answer the question as to whether, at current prices, AER meets Pabrai’s test of presenting a potential multi-bagger opportunity. As I’ve tried to show, I think the answer has to be “no.” So, for me, this is a stock I’ll steer clear of as a candidate for a significant, concentrated investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.