Priceline: The Price Is Right

The company has a wide range of macro tailwinds supporting its growth, including multiyear highs in consumer confidence and spending as well as the increased shift to booking trips online.

The company currently trades at a ~23x forward P/E ratio, a low multiple relative to its historical average and one that undervalues its ~20% growth in revenue and earnings.

As we head into 2018 with stocks at all-time highs, investors are becoming increasingly more careful with names that have raced to record valuations in 2017. Personally, I'm looking for growth names that are still displaying strong fundamental growth drivers, but have lagged behind the broader markets in 2017 - in the hopes for a reversal in 2018.

One such name is Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN), the online travel agent (OTA) company that's best known for its eponymous website, Priceline.com. As most know, Priceline is an aggregator of hotel, airline, and rental car deals and takes a percentage fee for trips booked on its platform. Priceline has become such a major channel for hotel room bookings, in particular, that major hotel chains have taken steps over the past several years to combat the skyrocketing commissions they pay to Priceline. Yet despite hotel chains' major marketing push to customers to book directly on hotel websites, OTAs (primarily Priceline and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE)) continue to carry the lion's share of online bookings. Hotel nights booked on Priceline's platform increased 19% y/y to 177.5 million nights in its most recent quarter (Q3), an all-time high.

Priceline's structural dominance in the industry can't be understated. Its ~$15 billion in revenues (of which ~$11 billion derive from agency commissions) is about one-third larger than its closest competitor Expedia. Even as Airbnb continues to grow, Priceline is fairly insulated from the panic that the hotel industry is facing - in part, due to its multiple revenue streams in airline and rental car bookings, and also because the appeal of low-cost hotel rooms booked via a deal-aggregating site like Priceline can often outweigh the novelty of booking an Airbnb accommodation - whose pricing, in many markets, has become similar or even greater than local hotels.

Priceline's soft guidance - the culprit behind its sliding stock price in the last month of 2017 - looks more like an easily-crossed hurdle than a true statement of soft demand. Its pro forma EPS guidance of $13.40-$14.00 for Q4 fell short of Wall Street consensus of $15.56 - yet soft guidance stands in stark contrast to numerous headlining reports of consumer confidence at 17-year highs, which trickles into increased travel spend. Shares fell nearly 7% on the news, despite a strong beat in Q3. When Priceline reports Q4 earnings in early February, it wouldn't be surprising to see a strong beat driven by a strong December travel season - in line with reports of an exceptionally strong holiday shopping season.

As a result, Priceline has traded sideways in the past few months - this year, it's up only 18%, behind the S&P500 and far behind its peers in the internet and technology sector, which had a banner year. At a modest forward P/E of 23x (despite its strong top and bottom-line growth), shares look appropriately valued for a rebound in 2018.

PCLN data by YCharts

Priceline's current weakness looks like a tremendous buying opportunity into a stock with a large moat that's well-positioned for recovery in the coming year. I'm long and looking for the stock to hit $2,000 in early 2018 - representing a modest multiple of 24x on analysts' pro forma EPS estimate of $83.23 in 2018, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Year to date performance strong

In the three quarters of 2017 that Priceline has reported so far, the company has seen its phenomenal growth trend continue. As a refresher, Priceline has three revenue streams: agency revenues, its largest, comprise of commissions paid by hotels and airlines for bookings made on the Priceline platform; merchant revenues, where Priceline processes the payments directly and remits the travel partners' share to them; and advertising revenues. All three revenue streams have seen growth year to date, particularly the all-important agency fees, which are up 22% y/y to $7.6 billion year to date. Total revenues are up 18% y/y to $9.9 billion.

Figure 1. Priceline revenue growth Source: Priceline investor relations

It's also important to recognize that Priceline has a wide collection of internet assets from which it generates a diversified traffic and revenue stream. Aside from Priceline.com, the company also owns and operates KAYAK (which is a metasearch site comparing travel prices, but without booking capabilities - it generates the bulk of Priceline's ad revenues), Booking.com, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable, which Priceline acquired in 2014 and gives it access to restaurant revenues as well. Priceline also has its sights set on growth in Asia, with the company's Agoda.com asset focused on that region. Priceline is also major investor in travel startups in China, recently investing a massive $450 million into the Chinese unicorn Meituan-Dianping on top of an earlier $750 million commitment to Ctrip (NASDAQ: CTRP). It's safe to say that the company isn't sitting tight on its market-leading share; it's chasing growth aggressively.

The results corroborate Priceline's growth narrative. In addition to revenues, the company also provides additional metrics with which to parse its growth. As shown in the table below, Q3 gross bookings (the primary driver of Priceline's revenues, as its per-booking pricing is more difficult to manipulate given existing tensions with travel partners) are up 18% and 17% on an agency and merchant basis, respectively, to a massive $18.6 billion and $3.2 billion.

Figure 2. Priceline gross bookings

The chart below also shows Priceline's unit-based bookings in its three primary segments: hotel rooms, rental cars, and airline tickets. Hotel room bookings, Priceline's most important segment, are up 19% y/y to 177.5 million nights in Q3. (For some context into this number: Hilton (NYSE: HLT), one of the largest hotel chains, has disclosed it has 838k total rooms across its chain. Assuming 90 nights in a quarter, if Hilton achieves an impossible 100% occupancy rate, it will book 75.4 million hotel nights across its entire chain - a far cry below Priceline's total bookings).

Airline tickets have fluctuated into the double-digit negatives as hurricane events impaired the summer/fall travel season, but the decline is more than offset by growth in hotels and rental cars.

Figure 3. Priceline bookings metrics This robust top-line and bookings growth has translated into strong earnings growth, which is the underpinning factor behind the Priceline bull thesis. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA is up 16% y/y to $3.8 billion (a 38% EBITDA margin - extremely high even among mature, margin-rich Internet companies), while net income is up more than 3x to $2.9 billion. It's indicative to note, however, that Priceline was impacted by a $941 million impairment write down in FY16 related to its acquisition of OpenTable, however - extracting this one-time charge, the company's pro forma net income still grew a robust 17% y/y to $3.0 billion.

Figure 4. Priceline earnings growth And despite soft guidance in Q3, analysts are still calling for 12% y/y pro forma earnings growth in FY18 - though Priceline hasn't given its FY18 view yet, it's safe to say that given the company's growth trend, it will achieve well into the high double-digits in earnings growth next year.

Macro fundamental drivers pointing in the right direction

As previously mentioned, macro drivers are fully in support of Priceline's continued growth narrative. We've all heard enough about how Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is capturing the lion's share of retail spending now - but the less-covered story is how virtually everything else is moving online as well, including travel bookings and restaurant reservations - all of which Priceline is well-positioned to capture via its myriad of internet brands.

Multiple news outlets have cited that December 2017 will be a record-breaking travel season, with AAA predicting that more than 100 million Americans (nearly a third of the U.S. population) will travel for the holidays, and a 3.1% increase since last year and 25% growth cumulatively since 2005.

These views coincide with the aforementioned facts that consumer confidence and retail spending are at multi-year highs, as the American economy continues to enjoy the fruits of a seven-year recovery. The stock markets and home values are at all-time highs, compounding Americans' confidence in their wealth; unemployment is at historic lows despite low inflation; and the incoming Republican tax cuts have Americans anticipating boosted paychecks beginning in February of 2018.

A good portion of this increased spending will, of course, trickle into travel spending. Much ado has already been made of the fact that millennials are the first generation to prioritize experiences (aka, travel) above material goods. Coincidentally, it's not just millennials anymore that are migrating all of their bookings - virtually all Americans now use a deals-aggregating site such as Priceline or Expedia, or a metasearch engine such as Google Flights or KAYAK, to find deals online.

Priceline's structural advantages are deep, and though travel is a cyclical industry, it's safe to assume that conditions remained strong at least through 4Q17, the primary period in question after Priceline's disappointing guidance. Looking ahead further, as the global economy continues its synchronized growth pattern, Priceline looks well-positioned to capture an ever-increasing share of travel revenues.

Valuation below peers

Priceline's recent stumbles have left the stock at relatively low multiples of earnings (at least relative to its own history; Priceline's forward P/E ratio is still a touch above the S&P 500's, though its premium growth justifies the premium).

In particular, Priceline is now the cheapest stock in the OTA sector, marginally cheaper than Expedia and far cheaper than Ctrip. Within the broader internet sector as well, Priceline trades several turns below Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) despite a similar double-digit growth profile.

PCLN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Given strong macro drivers and robust growth, Priceline won't find it too challenging to return to $2,000 (where it traded late summer), representing a 24x P/E multiple based on consensus estimates for FY18 PF EPS, implying 15% upside from current levels.

Key takeaways

Strong growth, best-in-class margins, well-positioned to capture increasing share of online travel bookings, and valuation below peers - these are rare finds in an expensive stock market, and all qualities that Priceline has in its belt at current trading levels. With such strong global indicators for travel demand and a market-leading position, Priceline looks well on its way to a full recovery as it stretches for a $100 billion market cap.

Keep an eye on the stock if it wobbles early in January - many investors are expecting the first weeks of January to be rocky, as investors sell off tech stocks with huge gains to defer taxes by another year. Priceline looks poised to be a winner in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCLN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.