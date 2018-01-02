Seeking Delta

There are indeed compelling alternatives to VXX for how to take a long volatility position, but they are less "out-of-the-box" than the popular ETN.

A reader offers an alternative way to get long volatility, but an explanation is in order regarding how the trade gets long vol.

It is no secret at all that 2017 broke a great many records when it came to the volatility space. Short vol trades (XIV, ZIV, SVXY) ruled the day, with strong returns for the year.

The S&P had a nasty hiccup into the very end of the last trading session. One could make the case that volatility has gotten far too low and that we're due for a turnaround. While we do strongly recommend that those who use these instruments carefully consider how to transition to bumpier eras, we respect that staying short volatility has been a phenomenal trade since early 2016, and there is no reason a change in the calendar dictates a transition.

What About the Long Vol Trade?

This article is about the general advisability of using VXX, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN.

First, a few facts:

At nearly a billion dollars in market "capitalization", this strategy has a lot of users, particularly in light of the return profile:

Indeed, the VXX and its long-vol brethren (TVIX, UVXY, VXZ) have not experienced so much as a single positive calendar year since inception.

So Why All The Assets?

There are a couple reasons why VXX has been so effective at gathering assets. One could be chalked up to VXX as a hedging vehicle for the S&P 500 or a traditional long-equity portfolio. This is in fact not an entirely misguided approach, just so long as one understands that VXX is intended primarily as a short-term trading vehicle. That basically means that a lot of rebalancing is essential: buying dips and selling rips. Many also use the fund due to its liquidity, the ability to trade options on it, and simply just treat it as a trading vehicle.

It is clear that VXX is not a good asset for long-term holding:

We've established that, ex-post, VXX has not been a strong trade. Does that mean it is also not a good play going forward?

The answer is "probably it does". Granted, we could run into some scorching hot volatility, with elevated VIX and a futures curve in backwardation. At some point that outcome is virtually certain to happen.

The VX futures curve makes holding this product difficult.

For most of the history of the VX futures ( dating back to 2004, but with poor liquidity until perhaps 2009 or 2010), the term structure has operated in contango. This means that the futures curve tends to be upward sloping, which means that to go long volatility the way that VXX does, one must buy above spot VIX. Over time, the futures converges (usually downward) toward spot, where it ultimately settles using a reasonably complicated settlement procedure.

The take-away? If one wants to get long vol for a "trade", buying VXX as an instrument may be fine. Staying in VXX won't work, and it was never intended for such purpose.

But if one wants to get long vol for one reason or another, they may want naturally want to consider an alternative approach. By exploring a particular opportunity below, we can contrast some of the pros and cons of simply buying VXX.

Alternative Proposal For Getting Long Vol

A different way to get exposure to the long-vol trade was suggested by a reader known as itscalledcommonsense ("ICCS"). The approach he uses utilizes options on VX futures rather than VXX.

Now, to be clear, we do indeed think it is interesting to consider how to play volatility from the long end. That said, we don't root for one side or the other as it were, though we believe long-vol is likely to have more compelling paths to success in 2018.

We'd like to cover an important aspect of this "long-vol" trade: namely that it is shaky to currently think of it as long vol at all!

Seeking Delta

To get true long-vol exposure to VX futures, one would want a long-delta option sensitivity ("greek") on the spread. We featured a screen shot from Interactive Brokers on the projected Greeks on this trade as of Dec 28:

IB: VX Spread greek exposures for Dec 28

At this date and level of VX futures ("Current" column), the overall delta on the spread was a touch negative! That is to say that in the here and now, the spread performs better when VX futures fall (in parallel) rather than rise (once again, in parallel).

So is ICCS incorrect in his assessment of this as a long-vol trade? We think not. There are a couple issues in play that we think are worth discussing in relation to this trade, and we'll conclude by relating it back to VXX.

How can the delta be negative?

We'll offer up two reasons. But before we go further, let us see the deltas on the two legs so that we can begin to understand why the IB greek calc would come out negative in the first place.

IB: first column is "Delta" for VX strikes associated with Feb and March expirations, second column corresponds to implied volatilities on each call option.

When this screenshot was taken, the VIX was trading around 10.5, the Feb futures was at close to 12.25, and the March futures was at 13.11.

At first glance, this trade resembles being long a call spread: long a 12-strike call, short a 13-strike call. As such, moves higher in the VIX should be beneficial to the spread, while moves lower should be harmful: "long vol".

There are two important explanations to why the trade ends up having more the feel of a delta-neutral position as it concerns the present shape of the term structure.

Explanation #1: Erroneous calculation

One responder offered the following when we asked readers about their take on why the delta on this spread could be negative.

Pat's suggestion is certainly a possibility, and as you'll see below I believe there is validity to this notion. VIX is a unique instrument, and the program IB uses to compute the greeks may not be optimally calibrated for such high implied vols (that's an hypothesis, not a claim).

There is some credence to a "residual" factor above and beyond what we will be claiming accounts for most of the explanation as to why the net delta is negative. With implied vols on these options in the eighties(see column two in the IB graphic above), we should not rule out problems linked to proper computation. Rather than point the finger at IB, we should be aware that options involve a lot of complicated calculations that must update in real time, and so blindly trusting whatever your platform tells you may be ill advised. Furthermore, while the deltas may be if, it is likely that they are not dramatically miscalculated.

Explanation #2 - Deltas priced relative to futures, not spot

An alternative is that the VX term structure is quite steep, and option deltas are not calculated relative to whatever spot is, but rather relative to the term structure. So if the VX futures reads 12.25 for Feb, and 13.03 for March (it does), then a March 13 call is not OTM the way intuition would predict with spot trading around 10.25. Rather, from the standpoint of delta both the Feb 12 and the Mar 13 call are trading ITM (in-the-money)!

Note that IB treats the 12-handle Feb VX as 70.6 delta, well in the money. The March 13 strike is even deeper ITM at 73.9.

For perspective, at-the-money is basically 50 delta. The further from 50, the more ITM or OTM the option is, with 0 being the most OTM and 100 being the most ITM.

If the proposed spread is indeed short a 74d call and long a 70.5d call, then yes, the spread's net delta is negative, for now.

These delta readings on the individual legs are still surprising to me as an observer. I see those deltas as "too" ITM given the current term structure. We'd encourage feedback from readers on this topic.

I'd venture to say that between the current shape of the term structure and what Pat suggested above in relation to VIX options greeks being "off", those features would cover much of why the readings for the overall spread are not intuitive and why IB currently reports a negative delta on this proposed trade.

We think both legs' deltas are a bit suspect in that they are both too large. As such, the spread delta is probably not off by a great deal.

Subject to change

ICCS has graciously shared ongoing thoughts on this trade in other posts. Rather than copy-paste his reasoning and rationale for the trade, we recommend that you read the comments section from this Market Volatility Bulletin to develop your understanding of the ins and outs on this position.

ICCS is not off in his formulation of a solid alternative strategy, and his reasoning behind the trade is solid. At the time he suggested the trade, VIX was trading near all-time lows, and the approach he puts forth could well benefit from a sharp rebound. Additionally, the Feb contract would be more likely to backwardate relative to the March contract in the event that VIX perked up considerably.

All this is to say that while the "long-vol alternative" really does not have a lot of delta on it in the here and now, that is not to say this cannot or will not change.

ICCS is sensitive to the reality of this situation, and I think this is a major reason that he states " I would be out no matter what just after the Jan expiry" in the comment that we highlighted earlier. He understands that not only does the pitch of the futures curve likely to change on him by that time, but the greek exposures on the VX options will themselves become more temperamental.

Contrast to VXX

Going long volatility does not mean you have to buy VXX. A multitude of different expressions and vehicles can be used to take a position, using alternative ETPs (or combinations thereof), VX futures, VX options or S&P 500 options to name a few.

Each alternative carries its own profile.

ICCS has offered up a trade that currently carries a good bit of gamma on it: it is very likely to perform well if spot VIX makes a very meaningful move either up or down. At the levels where VIX was when ICCS proposed the trade, up seemed to offer more opportunity for a large move, and it is in this context that he suggested this as a "long-vol trade".

VXX has the advantage of really being closer to the notion of "pure long vol". As in, when the VIX goes up VXX makes money, and vice versa. Of course that's not literally true, but it's closer to "long vol" than the trade proposed by ICCS.

So which is better? You likely already know the answer: it depends on what you're looking to accomplish.

If your aim is to capitalize on a vol spike, and you're hoping to get in and out over the course of a day to a week, I'd personally say that VXX is cleaner, though the proposed alternative would also potentially do well. If you want a more nuanced view where you can afford to be a bit more patient, but with more frequent monitoring, the alternative trade would likely be better.

What cannot be denied is that VXX will offer less flexibility in terms of determining your desired exposure: it's a prepackaged product that affords you little room for nuance.

Conclusion

2017 was unkind to VXX for those who held the product all year; VXX has not generated a single positive year since its 2009 inception. It appears reasonably acceptable to say that this is not a buy-and-hold vehicle, either as a hedge or as a tool for speculation.

VXX can work just fine for short time frames, and there will no doubt be episodes where it performs very well. Even so, it is worth one's while to consider new approaches that allow for new ways to approach a challenging space.

Before signing off, let me state that learning alternative approaches may be highly beneficial and even necessary for those considering short volatility. The last seven years has offered attractive returns to XIV, but there is nothing etched in stone that past is prologue on this count. In this sense my recommendation is to learn different approaches to attaining exposure in the space.

