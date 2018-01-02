Tesla: Does 10,000 Model 3's Per Week Even Matter?

As we continue to work through the early stages of the Model 3 ramp for Tesla (TSLA), many of the company's supporters are already talking about the next step. That is, getting production of the vehicle to go from 5,000 units per week to 10,000 a week. While this really shouldn't even be a discussion until Tesla can prove it can get to that 5,000 a week level and have enough capital to continue operations, there are other factors in play that may prove to be the biggest hurdles to getting to that production.

Let me quickly remind you of what management has previously stated. Elon Musk had a goal of producing 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3's in the second half of the year, but like many of his goals, Tesla has fallen well short. The company's guidance at the Q2 2017 report was for about 1,500 units in Q3 and to get to 5,000 a units per week by the end of Q3 2017. The 5,000 per week timeline was pushed back to the end of Q1 2018 at the most recent earnings report, along with the following update regarding the next step to 10,000 units per week:

Q2 investor letter: We also continue to plan on increasing Model 3 production to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018. Q3 investor letter: With respect to the timing for producing 10,000 units per week, it has always been our intention to implement that capacity addition after we have achieved a 5,000 per week run rate.

The first major item we need to think about is demand. While Tesla had over 400,000 deposits for the Model 3 at last update, what will that number be by the time Tesla actually gets to 5,000 units per week? Will the Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, and other EVs take that demand number down to the point where Tesla doesn't need to go much above 5,000 per week? Remember, even on a 50 week year, you're still talking about 250,000 units per year. Given the rumored low conversion rates seen on the Model S and X, Tesla wouldn't need to worry about production above 5,000 units per week.

Model 3 production is going to be very staggered anyway, as the company's page for the vehicle tells us. Only the long range battery is currently in production. We still have the standard battery, all-wheel drive, and then right hand drive versions to still enter the picture, some of which aren't expected until 2019. Plus, if Tesla hits the 200,000 US delivery mark in Q1, something that is possible given current guidance, the credit is reduced beginning in the second half of the year, which could take a number of US buyers away.

We also have to take into account what Tesla's lineup will look like as we get further into the Model 3 production ramp. We've already seen Model S sales in the US and some European countries decrease in 2017 as compared to 2016, according to InsideEvs and Tesla Motors Club. It's not hard to imagine demand for the Model S falling further as Model 3 deliveries soar, especially once the cheaper version comes out. We could easily see another price cut on the Model S, or a return of a smaller battery pack, that forces some Model 3 deposit holders to trade up to the S. Some argue that we're already seeing that now.

The other major wild card here is with the next vehicle expected to be unveiled by Tesla, the Model Y. Many think that we'll see a reveal similar to what we saw with the Model 3 in early 2016 and the Semi and new Roadster in November 2017. Perhaps this unveil will come when Tesla needs more cash, allowing the collection of customer deposits instead of having to tap the equity or debt markets. If you've already waited two plus years and still haven't gotten your Model 3, what if you like the Model Y better? I could easily see deposit holders switching their reservation to another vehicle.

In the end, I don't think anyone should really talk about Tesla getting to production of 10,000 Model 3 units per week at this point. Remember when Tesla management said it would be producing 2,400 units per week of the Model S and X in Q4 2016? Well, that never happened because the demand wasn't there. Demand for the 3 may seem higher at this point, but competition for the 3 will be much more than for the S and X were a year or two ago. Tesla may also need to cut Model S prices to spur demand, and there's still a possibility of Model Y demand stealing Model 3 deposits. There's been a lot of talk recently about Tesla getting to 10,000 units of production a week on the Model 3, but at this point it's too premature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.