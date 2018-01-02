P/E Ratios By Country

U.S. stocks look modestly overvalued on a trailing and forward basis, but do not appear meaningfully stretched relative to global comps.

Differences in growth rates, real interest rates, and index and economic composition will necessarily lead to some dispersion, but placing the domestic markets in a global context helps frame valuations.

With a strong 2017 coming to a culmination for global equity investors, it is a useful exercise to take a quick peak around the globe and examine relative earnings multiples between major stock exchanges.

U.S. stocks continue to be relatively stretched on a valuation basis, but still managed strong performance on the year. There have been plenty of market naysayers on U.S. stocks, but as the calendar flips over into the New Year, major U.S. stock indices are closing 2017 with greater than 20% total returns.

While equity markets in the U.S. rallied strongly, they were actually outpaced by the rest of the global as seen in the graph below that graphs the S&P 500 (SPY) vs the MSCI All-Country World Index ex-US (ACWX). This article will seek to answer whether this relative outperformance has closed some of the valuation gap between U.S. stocks and their global peers.

Where does that leave us from a relative valuation perspective on global equities? In this article, I am trying to provide readers with a fact-based and balanced overall view of the valuation of the equity market, and trying not to strike the alarmist tones of market bears who have predicted two dozen of the last three downturns. U.S. stocks are not cheap relative to their global peers, but they do not look extraordinarily expensive either excluding some single-name outliers.

Over long-time intervals, owning U.S. stocks has been and will continue to be a winning proposition. With these valuation exercises, we are looking to inform near-term positioning consistent within each reader's risk tolerance. This article offers another way of viewing domestic equity multiples in a global context.

The first chart shows trailing P/E ratios by country. The trailing P/E ratios take the current index level and divide by trailing-twelve-month earnings excluding extraordinary items. The outsized P/E ratio of the Nasdaq (QQQ) is being disproportionately driven by a 7.7% weight to Amazon (AMZN), which has a 296x P/E ratio under this calculation. Excluding just this single company takes the P/E ratio down to 41x, still elevated, but not as large of an outlier. Outside of the Nasdaq, the FTSE 100, which tracks the 100 most highly capitalized companies on the London Stock Exchange, and the Swiss Market Index, which tracks the largest and most liquid stocks on the Geneva, Zurich, and Basel Stock Exchanges both posted higher multiples than the less tech-heavy U.S. indices.

The forward P/E ratios are the current index level divided by Bloomberg's Estimate for earnings per share for the next four quarters. Under this measure, the Nasdaq looks more modestly valued. All three major U.S. gauges are at the far left of this graph, but not obscenely overvalued versus global peers.

Given the rise in U.S. interest rates in 2017, the differential between U.S. earnings yields and bond yields has compressed versus that differential for global peers. For example, the 10-year U.S. Treasury closed the year at 2.41%, while the 10-year government bonds of the next two highest valued countries - Switzerland and Japan - had yields of -0.21% and 0.04% respectively.

The goal here was to provide another lens to examine U.S. valuations using data that is not always readily accessible for Seeking Alpha readers. There are many different ways to view earnings multiples. I have chosen two approaches and applied them consistently across indices.

To me, this signals that global equity gains outside the United States are likely to continue to outpace domestic returns as they did in 2017. U.S. stocks have still meaningfully outpaced global peers since the trough of the Great Recession. Given a longer runway for recovery, more accommodative monetary policy in other developed markets, and higher real growth rates in emerging markets, global equities are likely to continue to best domestic returns over the intermediate term.

