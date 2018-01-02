A New Year And 3 New Dividend Aristocrats

Based on my technical analysis interpretation, none are at good buy points currently but we might see some breakouts to new highs soon.

Two of the stocks have compounded dividends at double-digits, while the third is a slow grower.

Three S&P 500 component stocks just completed their 25th year of dividend growth and are set to join the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

Many dividend growth investors look to the S&P Dividend Aristocrats as the gold standard. For those that aren't aware, the Dividend Aristocrats are the members of the S&P 500 index that have grown their dividend year-over-year for at least 25 years. Each year in January, Standard & Poor's (owner of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index) makes decisions to add or remove companies based on their dividend growth history and, to a lesser extent, how these companies change the sector balance of the current Dividend Aristocrat index. This year, three new companies qualify to join the ranks of this elite group of dividend growth stocks. They include an industrial equipment manufacturer, a regional bank holding company, and a medical equipment manufacturer.

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith (AOS) is manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters, boilers and water treatment systems for the North American and worldwide market. The company has been expanding rapidly in China and other emerging markets and has established an outstanding dividend growth record, compounding its dividend by more than 25% over the last five years.

People's United Financial (PBCT) operates over 400 banking centers across New England, including more than 150 co-located in Stop & Shop supermarkets. Like many smaller regional banks, Peoples United doesn't have a good dividend growth rate, increasing its annual dividend by a penny a year for each of the last eight years.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) manufactures medical equipment used in a variety of procedures, including hip and knee replacements, and brain surgeries. The company just announced a 10.6% increase to its dividend to an annualized $1.88. Stryker is another company with an outstanding dividend growth history. In fact, the recent increase is on the lower end of Stryker's dividend increases over time; the company's 10-year dividend growth average is a whopping 18%.

So, of these three companies you have two very fast growers and one with a much slower dividend and earnings growth rate. As you might expect, you'll pay a price to invest in the faster growing companies, with the price-to-book ratio significantly higher and the dividend yield lower for the two fast growers:

Company Stock Ticker Price (as of 1/1/18) P/B Current Yield 5-Year DG Rate A. O. Smith AOS $61.28 30.10 0.91% 25.5% People's United Financial PBCT $18.70 20.57 3.69% 1.5% Stryker Corporation SYK $154.84 33.04 1.21% 14.1%

What do the Technicals Say About AOS, PBCT & SYK?

While I lean towards dividend growth stocks, I usually make my investing decisions based on technical analysis. In other words, I use a company's dividend growth status to decide what to buy, and technical analysis to decide when to buy. Any of these stocks would make good additions to a dividend growth portfolio - at the right price. Having said that, let's take a look at the daily and weekly charts for all three stocks:

A. O. Smith Technical Analysis

A. O. Smith's weekly chart shows a clear uptrend channel, with the uptrending 20-week moving average forming a rough support level for the stock. (Click on any of the below charts to enlarge.)

AOS Weekly Chart

On the daily chart, however, there's no clear pattern but the stock did form two trading ranges over the last 10 months. From mid-April to late-September, AOS ranged roughly between 53 and 57.5. I even see a head and shoulders pattern in that area, with the shoulders in early May and early August, and the head in the mid-June to mid-July timeframe. When the stock broke out to new highs, that head and shoulders pattern was broken and the stock broke out to the new trading range.

AOS Daily Chart

While the stock is not overbought on either chart, the stock is in the middle of both trading ranges, meaning that buying AOS here does not provide a high risk-to-reward ratio. It'd be better, I believe, to either wait for a convincing breakout to new highs on the daily chart or, better yet, a pull back to the lower end of the trading range on the daily chart or the uptrend channel on the weekly chart. A break below the trading range on the daily chart could mean the stock is moving back into the prior trading range.

People's United Financial Technical Analysis

On the daily chart for PBCT, there's again no clear technical pattern, although there seems to be some resistance around the 19.25 level. The good news is that there are progressively higher lows on the stock since mid-November, increasing the odds of a breakout to new highs for the regional banker.

PBCT Daily Chart

On the weekly chart, we see a similar pattern that we saw on AOS's daily chart:

PBCT Weekly Chart

The stock broke out from its prior trading range in October 2016 and formed a 4-point range (15.5 - 19.5) over the last 14 months. A breakout on the daily chart to new highs would mean a breakout on the weekly chart as well. If the stock were to breakout to the upside, it would measure to ~23.5, implying a gain of about 20% if completed over time.

Stryker Corporation Technical Analysis

We see a similar pattern on the weekly chart of SYK as we saw on the weekly chart of AOS: an uptrending pattern, with support at the 20-day moving average:

SYK Weekly Chart

Similar to AOS, SYK broke out of a trading range to new highs, and then settled back into a new trading range. In the process, SYK formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern (marked by the blue curves on the chart). If the stock were to break out above the neck line (located at ~156.5), the pattern would measure to ~164.40:

SYK Daily Chart

Keep in mind that all of the potential patterns noted here are unconfirmed until the stock makes the appropriate move.

Summary

These three stocks will likely be the newest members of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index; even though they each qualify to join, in the end it's up to S&P whether to include them. While joining this elite group of dividend growth stocks is not, by itself a reason to invest, at the right price each of these companies would make a good addition to a well-balanced portfolio.

