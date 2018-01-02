High Yield Bond Outlook For 2018 -- Once Again, Just Earn The Yield

High yield Bonds (or simply high yield) finally gave us a "normal" year in 2017, delivering to investors what it is supposed to deliver -- a solid mid-single digit income stream based on its yield. This is what I expected to happen as indicated in this January 2017 article, updated and reaffirmed in a July 2017 article. 2015 saw high yield decline by about 5% due to losses in oil (and mining) related bonds following the oil crash, with a sharp mid-teens percentage rebound in 2016 as bond prices recovered. When 2015 & 2016 returns are smoothed out the annualized return comes to approximately 6%. High yield in 2017 saw little of the volatility of the previous years, generating a slow and steady upward return that was simply about earning the stated yield on the bonds. After all, that's what bonds are really supposed to do, deliver interest income, not capital gains or losses.

High yield generated about a 6%-7%+ total return in 2017, depending on which index is used. The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (TICKER: HYG) returned 6.1% on a price basis, and 6.5% based on the underlying net asset value. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (TICKER: JNK) returns were similar at 6.0% on a price basis. The BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Total Return Index Value, perhaps a better index, showed a 7.4% total return. Looking at high yield returns over the past three years, it comes to about 6.4% annualized, which just about matches the 6.7% effective yield of the asset class at the end of 2014. It should not be surprising to see the returns of bonds over a multi-year period match the yield of those same bonds at the starting date.

Not only did 2017 returns closely match the effective yield of the asset class at the start of the year, it also delivered a slow and steady upward return. Except for two small "mini-corrections," one in March and the other in November, high yield mostly crept up all year. The November decline of 1.4% brought about somewhat hysterical doomsday warnings about an impending crash in high yield (especially from high yield "permabears"), but the dip was merely part of the normal ebb and flow of the asset class that saw strong returns in the first three quarters of the year, ahead of the effective yield. The effective yield fell to 5.4% at the end of October but rose back up to 6.0% during the November dip. It stand in the 5.8% range today. It was to be expected that high yield bond prices would take a pause, and indeed, Q4 2017 was basically a flat quarter for high yield, although a full rebound from the 1.4% decline in November.

Are high yield bond prices too high or even in a bubble? It does not seem so. After all, bubbles are created by sharp price movements that (in hindsight at least) are detached from reality. But high yield has delivered 6%-7% returns over the past three years, basically matching the yield of these bonds, so there are no irrational price movements that would indicate an overheated asset class. If we strip out the interest income on high yield and only look at price levels, we can see that bond prices are not at frothy levels, they are in fact lower than three and five years ago, as indicated by the price of the HYG index shown below.

High yield is poised to deliver more of the same in 2018, with returns likely matching the effective yield of the asset class. However, with the effective yield today around 5.8%, lower than the 6.1%-6.2% at the start of 2017, returns in 2018 may lag those of 2017. It should also be noted that the spread of high yield over treasuries has also dropped from about 4.2% at the start of 2017 to 3.6% today, also indicating it may be tough for high yield to deliver returns above 2017 levels this coming year. Overall, it appears that high yield is well positioned for 2018 due to the following factors:

Default rates are low and may drop further. The U.S. default rate stands at 1.5% (according to Fitch), down from 3% at the end of 2017.

Oil prices have recovered and remain steady, now over $60. More importantly, the weak players have been "cleaned out" with numerous high yield energy issuers removed (the asset class still comprises a mid-teens percentage of the index). Another potential oil crash will be much better absorbed by the high yield market as the surviving issuers are more efficient and better prepared for the next downturn.

U.S. economic growth appears firm, with Q3 GDP growth of 3.2% annualized, and solid outlook for 2018 with a 2.5% consensus forecast. High yield remains credit driven, and when the economy is strong or stable, so is general credit quality (not to mention issuer liquidity).

What about rising interest rates? After another year of expected increases in the 10-year Treasury rate, it actually ended 2017 a hair below its level at the end of 2016, see chart below -- even though the Fed Funds rate steadily rose all year (see second chart below). None of these factors seemed to affect the steady results of high yield, and likely won't have a dramatic impact in 2018 either. As noted in a previous article, since 1987, there have been 16 quarters when the five-year treasury note yield rose by 0.70% or more - during 11 of those quarters high yield bonds had positive returns, and in the other five quarters, high yield bonds fully rebounded in the subsequent quarter. Why? because high yield is primarily sensitive to credit risk, not interest rate risk. When rates rise it usually means a strong economy, which tends to buoy high yield bonds. Even so, I do believe that longer dated high yield bonds could see some declines if the 10-year treasury moves up materially.

The main factor that could derail returns in high yield is a stock market correction or worse. High yield tends to decline along with the stock market, although at far lower levels and with much better recoveries (e.g. high yield declined by 2.5% in 2000-2002 when stocks fell 38%, and high yield declined by 26% in 2008 and more than fully recovered in 2009, while stocks fell 37% and took almost four years to fully recover). With the stock market performing an unusually long time without a correction, expectations for one in 2018 are high. The Vanguard Group stated a 70% chance for a market correction at this time (see article), 30% higher than what has been typical over the past six decades. Vanguard noted that "Having a 10 percent negative return in the U.S. market in a calendar year [within a five-year forward period] has happened 40 percent of the time since 1960. That goes with the territory of being a stock investor." While a correction is not a tragic event, it will very likely cause high yield to take a pause as well. Vanguard also told investors to expect no better than 4 percent to 6 percent returns from stocks in the next five years, its least bullish outlook since the post-financial crisis recovery began. This outlook, in my opinion, makes high yield an even better place to diversify a portfolio today. After all, if 4%-6% returns are a likely outcome for stocks in the coming years, high yield, with an effective yield of close to 6% seems attractive -- especially since high yield bonds are historically far less risky than stocks (by about 40% over the long term based on statistical measurements of investment risk).

I continue to recommend holding individual bonds as opposed to an index fund, since individual bonds allow the investor to buy-and-hold-to-maturity and thus ignore price volatility or liquidity concerns. Longer dated bonds are also subject to potential interest rate risk, which can also be avoided with individual bond purchases. Selecting individual bonds also allows an investor to avoid obviously weaker credits, which an index by definition includes (e.g. CCC bonds). An index fund will expose investors to the full brunt of possible panic selling in a correction, which would force the ETF to selling the underlying bond holdings to meet fund redemptions, which means the fund is selling bonds at the worst time instead of buying and holding (and inevitably buying bonds again at higher prices when investors pour back in after a recovery). With the probability of a stock market correction higher in the coming year, I take comfort from owning individual bonds with a fixed rate of income and a fixed maturity date.

