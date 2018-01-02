September can be a good time for the stock market - the bull market is well-seasoned but winter is not yet in sight.

The "winter" of this bull market is not yet in sight

Ervin Drake's "It Was a Very Good Year" was written in 1961 for the Kingston Trio and made famous when Frank Sinatra included it in his 1965 album "September Of My Years." The song recounts the seasons of a life. I considered paraphrasing Drake's song to coincide with the seasons of a bull market, but I'll simply say that "2017 was a very good year," and even if we're "in the autumn" of the bull market, "I think of [this market] as vintage wine."

The tune many market analysts sing today is much more upbeat than Drake's somber ballad. Raymond James' Chief Investment Strategist Jeff Saut is a frequent guest on CNBC. In a December 27 appearance, Saut expressed bullish confidence:

"I would expect 2018 to be an almost repeat of 2017. ... People are still way underinvested."

Saut believes the bull market has about six to eight years left to run. In a December 18 article published by Raymond James, Saut elaborated about the "three legs" of a secular bull market:

"We think the first leg began on October 10, 2008, when 92.6% of all stock traded on the NYSE made new annual lows, and ended in May 2015. From there, the Dow went into an upside consolidation for almost a year.... The 'second leg' began in February of 2016 when Royal Bank of Scotland told us to sell everything except high-quality bonds. The second leg is always the longest and strongest and is driven by the accommodative Fed monetary policy that drove the first leg. However, in the second leg, the economy starts to improve and earnings tend to come in stronger than expected. When the second leg ends is unknowable, but when it does there will be another upside consolidation followed by another upside breakout leading to the third, or speculative, leg of the secular bull market."

I've become increasingly cautious and defensive over the past 3 years. However, over most of this period I have been fully invested. I raised some cash in Q4 2017, but as the year drew to a close, I put some of that money to work. So, at year-end 2017, the portfolio cash position was just 4.53%.

My caution and defensiveness is expressed through greater diversification, higher credit quality and more focus on dividend longevity. While I'm warming to the idea (expressed by Jeff Saut) that the bull market could be with us for six to eight more years, I believe caution continues to be in order. After reading Jeff Saut's article, I suggest you read The Heisenberg's January 2 article about the impact of central bank "unwinding" of monetary accommodation.

Top ten holdings at year-end since 2014

At year-end 2014, the top five positions in the portfolio were:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), $104.57, 5.6% of the portfolio; 3M Company (MMM), $164.32, 5.5%; PepsiCo (PEP), $94.56, 5.4%; Procter & Gamble (PG), $91.09, 5.2%; and Emerson Electric (EMR), $61.73, 5.2%.

Other top ten holdings at year-end 2014 were AT&T (T), $33.59; NW Natural Gas (NWN), $49.90; Genuine Parts (GPC), $106.57; HCP Inc (HCP), $44.03, and WEC Energy (WEC), $52.74.

At year-end 2014, the portfolio included 22 individual equities with an aggregate yield of 4.8%. The portfolio was up 10.26% for the year.

At year-end 2015, the top five positions in the portfolio were:

JNJ, $102.72, 5.2% of the portfolio; Exxon Mobil (XOM), $77.95, 5.1%; PG, $79.41, 5.1%; Microsoft (MSFT), $55.48, 5.0%; and MMM, $150.64, 4.9%.

Other top ten holdings at year-end 2015 were Walmart (WMT), $61.30; Cummins (CMI), $88.01; Merck (MRK), $52.82; International Business Machines (IBM), $137.62; and GPC $85.89.

At year-end 2015, the portfolio included 25 individual equities with an aggregate yield of 4.1%. The portfolio was down 0.44% for the year.

At year-end 2016, the top five positions in the portfolio were:

JNJ, $115.21, 3.3%; PG, $84.08, 3.3%; MMM, $178.57, 3.3%; MSFT, $62.14, 3.3%; and Pfizer (PFE), $32.48, 3.1%.

Other top ten holdings at year-end 2016 were Apple (AAPL) $115.82; WMT $69.12; Automatic Data Processing (ADP), $102.78; MRK, $58.87; and General Electric (GE), $31.60.

At year-end 2016, the portfolio included 37 individual equities, four preferred stocks, one baby bond, four closed-end funds and seven exchange-traded funds. The portfolio's overall yield was 4.1% (the same as the previous year-end). The portfolio gained 20.73% for the year.

At year-end 2017, the top five positions in the portfolio were:

JNJ, $139.72, 2.97%; MRK, $56.27, 2.87%; PFE, $36.22, 2.85%; PG, $91.88, 2.74%; and WMT, $98.75, 2.73%.

Other top ten holdings at year-end 2017 were XOM, $83.64; MSFT, $85.54; Simon Property Group (SPG); $171.74; PEP, $119.92; and Cisco (CSCO), $38.30.

Trends: A look at the top portfolio holdings over the past 4 year-end summaries reveal some consistency. JNJ continues to be the top holding. PG continues to be in the top five. WMT, MRK and MSFT have been in the top ten since year-end 2015.

At year-end 2014, there were no technology stocks in the top ten. MSFT and IBM were in the top ten at year-end 2015. AAPL and ADP were in the top ten at year-end 2016.

The trend toward greater diversification continues. At year-end 2014, the top five stocks comprised 26.9% of the portfolio. This was reduced slightly to 25.3% at year-end 2015, and it was significantly reduced thereafter, to 16.3% at year-end 2016 and to 14.2% at year-end 2017.

At year-end 2016, 37 individual equities comprised 75% of the portfolio. Preferred stocks and closed-end funds represented almost 14% of the portfolio and seven exchange-traded funds made up almost 11% of the portfolio. The cash position was just under 1%. The portfolio yield at year-end 2016 was 4.1%.

2017 year-end portfolio review

At year-end 2017, the number of individual equities grew to 42, which comprised 89.9% of the portfolio. Seven ETFs represented 5.58% of the portfolio, about half of the year-end 2016 percentage. At year-end 2017, cash was 4.53% of the portfolio. The overall yield of the portfolio was 3.63%. The portfolio gained 17.72% for the year.

The 2017 year-end portfolio is presented in the table below. Price is the closing price on December 29. %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio market value. %Inc is each holding's percentage of the portfolio income. Basis is the cost basis. Div is the annual dividend (or distribution). Yield is the current dividend/distribution yield based on the 12/29/17 price. DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate (from David Fish). TDR is the total dividend return (also known as the "Chowder Rule"). Buy is my target price to consider adding more shares/units. CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend/distribution increases from David Fish (and the Canadian All-Star list). S&P is the corporate credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

Holding Price %Port %Inc Basis Div Yield DGR TDR Buy CCC S&P JNJ 139.72 2.97% 1.97% 58.41 3.36 2.40% 6.7 9.1 131.76 55 AAA MRK 56.27 2.87% 2.65% 54.50 1.88 3.34% 2.3 5.6 50.13 7 AA PFE 36.22 2.85% 2.95% 29.02 1.36 3.75% 7.8 11.6 32.38 8 AA PG 91.88 2.74% 2.27% 78.18 2.76 3.00% 4.4 7.4 78.81 61 AA- WMT 98.75 2.73% 1.56% 60.66 2.04 2.07% 5.4 7.5 76.98 44 AA XOM 83.64 2.67% 2.71% 81.01 3.08 3.68% 7.0 10.7 77.00 35 AA+ MSFT 85.54 2.64% 1.43% 44.52 1.68 1.96% 13.9 15.9 67.20 16 AAA SPG 171.74 2.56% 3.04% 159.49 7.40 4.31% 13.2 17.5 148.00 8 A PEP 119.92 2.55% 1.89% 116.53 3.22 2.69% 8.5 11.2 107.33 45 A+ CSCO 38.30 2.53% 2.11% 25.77 1.16 3.03% 25.7 28.7 31.35 7 AA- AAPL 169.23 2.52% 1.04% 104.78 2.52 1.49% 26.6 28.1 126.00 6 AA+ MMM 235.37 2.50% 1.38% 134.35 4.70 2.00% 14.8 16.8 170.91 59 AA- ADP 117.19 2.49% 1.48% 89.76 2.52 2.15% 10.6 12.8 100.80 43 AA Toronto-D (TD) 58.58 2.49% 2.25% 46.30 1.91 3.27% 10.6 13.9 49.04 6 AA- Royal Bnk (RY) 81.65 2.43% 2.38% 62.12 2.90 3.55% 9.3 12.9 74.38 6 AA- Dominion Enrgy (D) 81.06 2.33% 2.65% 81.01 3.34 4.12% 9.6 13.7 74.22 15 BBB+ Duke Enrgy (DUK) 84.11 2.33% 2.72% 80.10 3.56 4.23% 2.9 7.1 79.11 13 A- Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 120.66 2.31% 2.05% 112.73 3.88 3.22% 6.5 9.7 103.47 45 A Realty Inc (O) 57.02 2.31% 2.85% 57.15 2.55 4.47% 7.4 11.9 51.00 25 BBB+ Brkfield Renew (BEP) 34.91 2.30% 3.40% 29.99 1.87 5.36% 6.3 11.6 30.18 BBB+ BCE Inc (BCE) 48.01 2.30% 3.02% 44.75 2.29 4.76% 5.9 10.7 43.57 8 BBB+ Tanger (SKT) 26.51 2.26% 3.22% 25.19 1.37 5.17% 10.3 15.5 22.83 24 BBB+ Nat Retail (NNN) 43.13 2.20% 2.68% 38.99 1.90 4.41% 3.6 8.0 38.00 28 BBB+ Brkfield Infrastr (BIP) 44.81 2.15% 2.30% 33.02 1.74 3.88% 11.7 15.6 38.67 10 BBB+ PPL Corp (PPL) 30.95 2.14% 3.02% 33.02 1.58 5.11% 3.0 8.1 30.10 16 A- WP Carey (WPC) 68.90 2.13% 3.44% 37.81 4.04 5.86% 11.4 17.3 67.33 21 BBB Enterprise Pr (EPD) 26.51 2.12% 3.72% 25.44 1.69 6.37% 5.7 12.1 23.53 20 BBB+ Magellan (MMP) 70.94 2.11% 2.98% 65.14 3.62 5.10% 14.6 19.7 60.33 17 BBB+ Ventas (VTR) 60.01 2.11% 3.06% 61.21 3.16 5.27% 7.6 12.9 59.12 8 BBB+ Target (TGT) 65.25 2.08% 2.18% 54.00 2.48 3.80% 19.6 23.4 52.21 50 A Genuine Pts (GPC) 95.01 2.02% 1.59% 69.38 2.70 2.84% 6.8 9.6 83.08 61 NR Apple Hospit (APLE) 19.61 1.67% 2.82% 18.66 1.20 6.12% NA NA 18.46 1 NR Hannon Armstr (HASI) 24.06 1.64% 2.48% 20.44 1.32 5.49% NA NA 22.00 5 NR Int Bus Mach (IBM) 153.42 1.63% 1.76% 141.08 6.00 3.91% 13.7 17.6 141.18 22 A+ Pattern Energy (PEGI) 21.49 1.60% 3.45% 19.09 1.68 7.82% NA NA 18.67 5 BB- Coca-Cola (KO) 45.88 1.46% 1.30% 42.97 1.48 3.23% 7.4 10.6 42.29 55 AA- Texas Instru (TXN) 104.44 1.33% 0.87% 49.38 2.48 2.37% 24.0 26.4 82.67 14 A+ VF Corp (VFC) 74.00 1.26% 0.86% 54.94 1.84 2.49% 17.8 20.3 59.35 45 A Monroe Cap (MRCC) 13.75 1.17% 3.29% 14.86 1.40 10.18% NA NA 13.02 NR Hormel (HRL) 36.39 1.16% 0.66% 31.18 0.75 2.06% 17.8 19.9 32.05 52 A Gen Elect (GE) 17.45 1.11% 0.85% 27.80 0.48 2.75% NA NA 16.00 AA- Qualcomm (QCOM) 64.02 1.09% 1.07% 50.20 2.28 3.56% 18.3 21.9 57.00 15 A

In addition to the 42 individual equities above, the portfolio includes the following 7 exchange-traded Vanguard funds. Price is the closing price as of December 29, 2017. %Port is each fund's percentage of the portfolio market value. Goal is my long-term target portfolio percentage goal for each ETF. %Inc is each fund's percentage contribution to the portfolio income. Basis is the cost basis for each ETF. Div is the most recent 12 months total distribution for each ETF. Yield is the 12-month distribution divided by the 12/29/17 price. Buy is my target price for considering adding more shares. M* is the Morningstar rating for each ETF (with 5 stars being the highest rating).

Fund Price %Port Goal %Inc Basis Div Yield Buy M* Total US (VTI) 137.25 0.88% 5.0% 0.41% 108.82 2.34 1.71% 117.15 4* Developed Mkts (VEA) 44.86 0.95% 4.0% 0.73% 37.77 1.24 2.77% 41.42 4* Emerging Mkts (VWO) 45.91 0.98% 1.0% 0.62% 35.00 1.06 2.30% 38.48 3* High Div Yield (VYM) 85.63 0.27% 5.0% 0.21% 75.40 2.40 2.80% 80.04 5* Mid-Cap Value (VOE) 111.57 0.24% 2.0% 0.12% 101.82 2.07 1.86% 103.61 4* REIT (VNQ) 82.98 1.77% 2.0% 2.06% 86.88 3.51 4.23% 71.71 4* Utilities (VPU) 116.59 0.50% 1.0% 0.44% 117.12 3.71 3.18% 114.07 5*

At year-end, the cash position was 4.53%. The portfolio yield was 3.63%.

Diversification by sector

My portfolio spreadsheet computes the relative weighting of each of the 11 S&P sectors. The current weightings are presented in the table below.

Fidelity reports the weekly Market Weight update that is based on S&P S&P Dow Jones Indices. It represents the sum of the market cap of the companies in the applicable S&P 500 GICS sector index as a percentage of the total S&P 500 Index market capitalization. I keep a tab on my computer for quick reference to the Fidelity Sectors & Industries web page, where this graph appears.

(Graph from Fidelity Investments)

I don't try to mimic the S&P weightings. As a dividend investor, I have a heavier weighting of Real Estate, Utilities and Consumer Staples. I keep this data on my spreadsheet because I'm prone to be too heavy in Real Estate. REITs have always been my favorite sector. %Port is each sector's percentage of the portfolio market value. %Inc is each sector's percentage of the portfolio income.

Sector %Port %Inc Holdings Real Estate 16.5% 22.6% SPG, O, SKT, NNN, WPC, APLE, HASI, VNQ Information Technology 14.2% 9.8% MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, ADP, IBM, TXN, QCOM Utilities 13.3% 18.0% D, DUK, BEP, BIP, PPL, PEGI, VPU Consumer Staples 13.0% 9.7% PG, WMT, PEP, KMB, KO, HRL Health Care 10.8% 10.6% JNJ, MRK, PFE, VTR* Energy 6.9% 9.4% XOM, EPD, MMP Financials 6.1% 7.9% TD, RY, MRCC Consumer Discretionary 5.4% 4.6% TGT, GPC, VFC Industrials 3.6% 2.2% MMM, GE Telecommunications 2.3% 3.0% BCE Materials 0.0% 0.0% Dividend ETFs 1.4% 0.7% VTI, VYM, VOE International ETFs 1.9% 1.4% VEA, VWO Cash 4.5% 0.0%

* I include VTR in the Health Care sector. If VTR is included with REITs, the %Port of the REITs increases to 18.63% and the %Inc of the REITs increases to 25.65%, and the Health Care %Port is reduced to 8.7% and the Health Care %Inc is reduced to 7.6%

Dominion Energy is a new position

Dominion Energy (D) has been on my radar since George Fisher's 2013 article about its spinoff of Dominion Midstream Partners (DM). Questar was on my watch list when D acquired the company in 2016.

Dominion's 2016 Annual Report describes its three operating segments:

Dominion Virginia Power operates 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines and 6,600 miles of transmission lines, serving 2.6 million customer accounts in Virginia and North Carolina.

operates 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines and 6,600 miles of transmission lines, serving 2.6 million customer accounts in Virginia and North Carolina. Dominion Energy has assets in the Appalachian Basin, the mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and the western Rockies. It has retail energy accounts in 17 states and operates facilities in 12 states for the gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas (including 15,000 miles of pipelines).

has assets in the Appalachian Basin, the mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and the western Rockies. It has retail energy accounts in 17 states and operates facilities in 12 states for the gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas (including 15,000 miles of pipelines). Dominion Generation operates a diverse fleet of generation facilities (25,600 megawatts) powered by nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, biomass, fuel cells, sun, water and wind. The segment provides electricity to utility customers in Virginia and North Carolina, to local utilities and service-providers under long-term contracts and to wholesale power markets.

Finviz indicates a book value for D of $25.34, a trailing 12-month earnings per share of $3.39, a current dividend payout ratio of 87.4%, a price/earnings ratio of 23.9, and a 2018 EPS estimate of $4.03.

Better Investing (below) also indicates a book value of $25.34 (based on non-debt capitalization of $16.28 billion and 642.5 million shares outstanding), total debt ($36.734 billion) to capitalization at 69.3%, a trailing 12-month EPS of $4.38, a payout ratio for 2015-2016 averaging about 81%, a current P/E ratio of 24.0, an average high P/E (excluding 2012) of 26.5 and a high yield for the past 6 years of 4.3%.

(Company Report from Better Investing)

F.A.S.T. Graphs (below) demonstrates that for the past six years the market has given Dominion Energy a premium valuation. (The black price line is well in the light green shaded area and considerably above the blue "Normal P/E" of 16.1 and the orange line that indicates a P/E of 15. F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 55% (apparently using long-term debt), current P/E of 22.5 and a 2017 estimated EPS of $3.60. F.A.S.T. Graphs shows the S&P corporate credit rating as BBB+. S&P lowered Dominion's rating one notch, from A- to BBB+ in February, 2016 when Dominion acquired Questar.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Simply Safe Dividends gives D a Dividend Safety score of 75 (a score of 50 is average), and a Dividend Yield score of 80, which means it has a higher yield than 80% of the stocks in the SSD universe. Perhaps Dominion receives a relatively low score on Dividend Growth because of these factors cited by SSD:

"Over the past year, D has paid out 81% of its earnings as a dividend. This payout ratio is edging towards the high side for most utility companies as it leaves less cushion to pay the dividend should business conditions worsen."

for most utility companies as it leaves less cushion to pay the dividend should business conditions worsen." "D's current net debt-to-capital ratio is 68%, which is on the high side for most utility companies and appears to leave D with less flexibility to take on more debt should the need arise."

"D's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which measures how many years of earnings it would take to pay off the company's debt, is nearing the high side of what we prefer to see at 5.96 (the lower, the better). Overall it appears that D may be carrying a meaningful amount of debt and may have somewhat less wiggle room if business conditions deteriorate."

(Graphic from Simply Safe Dividends)

2017 Q3 earnings call and dividend hike

In Dominion's 2017 Q3 earnings release on October 30, the company reaffirmed 2017 operating earnings guidance of between $3.40 to $3.90 per share. A replay of the earnings call is available at Dominion's website.

In a December 15 press release, Dominion announced a projected 10% increase in the dividend, subject to their Board's action in January. The new dividend is projected to be $.835 per quarter, or $3.34 annually. This is after three quarters at $.755 payout and one quarter at $.77, so an on annualized basis, the increase was from $3.035 to $3.34. , the dividend had been raised, or from $3.08 to $3.34 annually. The press release said the expected 2018 dividend increase would make 15 consecutive years of increases.

My target price for initiating a position in Dominion had been $77.00 (a 4% yield at the prior, $.77 quarterly rate). When I entered the new dividend data on my spreadsheet, this automatically shifted my target price to $83.50 (since I tend to calculate a target price based on an desired yield for a particular stock). I established a position in Dominion in December at $81.01. Dominion is 2.33% of the portfolio's market value and at the projected dividend of $.835 will contribute 2.65% of the portfolio income.

My thesis for adding Dominion Energy to the portfolio is:

Dominion's Virginia-based electric service area is growing and it complements other utilities in the portfolio.

The 2016 Questar acquisition utility has diversified Dominion into natural gas transmission and distribution.

Dominion Energy holds a 64.1% limited partnership stake in Dominion Midstream Partners. Dominion Energy is the general partner.

Finviz estimates that EPS will grow at 3.64% over the next 5 years. This is less than the 6.20% growth experienced in the previous 5 years. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates EPS will grow by 12% in 2018 and by 5% in 2019.

I will be watching for signs that Dominion will recover its A- credit rating, which was reduced to BBB+ by S&P when Dominion acquired Questar.

My current target price for adding shares is relatively low at $74.22 because I have a "full position" of Dominion. The target price would represent a yield of 4.5% at the projected $3.34 annual dividend. I've set an alert to be notified by Custom Stock Alerts if the price reaches the target.

Q4 2017 portfolio changes

In the fourth quarter, I initiated three new positions:

Dominion Energy (described above);

PepsiCo (PEP), an old favorite at a cost basis of $116.53, which was a higher price than I wanted to pay but I'm happy to have PEP back in the portfolio;

Kimberly-Clark (KMB), at a cost basis of $112.73, after considering several other consumer staple companies.

In Q4, I closed seven positions:

WEC Energy (WEC), first purchased in December, 2013, at $41.24, and closed in December, 2017, at $67.33. All in, the gain was 13.93%, excluding dividends. I sold WEC because the valuation seems stretched. I would like to own WEC again should it reach a yield of 3.8% or 3.9%. I like WEC and I'm pleased Gale Klappa has resumed the CEO role in the wake of Allen Leverett's stroke.

Southern Company (SO), first purchased in September, 2015, at $42.51, and closed in December, 2017, at $51.91. All in, the gain was 9.89%, excluding dividends. I closed this position just before the December 21 decision by the Georgia Public Service Commission to allow the Vogtle nuclear project to proceed, though with some restrictions. I believe Dominion's management has a better track record than Southern's.

Avangrid (AGR), first purchased in July, 2016, at $45.91, and closed in October, 2017, at 51.18. All in, the gain was 12.94%, excluding dividends. I closed this position due to what seems to be a relatively high valuation. However, Avangrid should begin to grow the dividend soon (per its 5-year plan), and I would be happy to own shares of AGR in the future.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), first purchased in July, 2016, at $8.44, and closed in December, 2017 at $10.79. All in, the gain was 24.84%, excluding dividends. This is an excellent CEF, and I'm grateful for the nice gain. I want to focus on individual equities and ETFs.

WW Grainger (GWW), first purchased in September, 2016, at $230.34, and closed in November, 2017, at $200.91. All in, the loss was 13.40%. I greatly respect GWW and I agree with its move to ramp up its online sales. I felt like the money could be redeployed more effectively elsewhere.

Public Storage (PSA), first purchased in November, 2016, at $204.77, and closed in November, 2017, at $206.41. All in, the gain was 2.44%, excluding dividends. This REIT has a strong history and a strong balance sheet. It relies on preferred stock issuance rather than debt. Hence, it (along with SPG) is one of only two REITs with an A credit rating by S&P. The more I studied PSA and the storage business, I began to agree more with Dane Bowler's negative thesis.

Unilever (UL), first purchased in December, 2016, at $40.82, and closed in at $57.48; November, 2017, at $57.48. All in, the gain was 50.16%, excluding dividends. The higher valuation (and subsequently lower yield) caused me to take another look at U.S. consumer staples stocks, and I closed this position in conjunction with the addition of PEP and KMB.

2018 portfolio goals

I'm basically content with the current portfolio and the relative allocations. My primary goal for 2018 is to grow the six ETF positions that are not near my target allocation. I'm monitoring developments at Qualcomm and General Electric. Stocks on my watch list include:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), at $39.38, which would be a 3.25% yield at the current dividend;

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), at $62.00, which would be a 4.0% yield at the current dividend;

Telus (TU), at $35.77, which would be a 4.5% yield at the current dividend;

Emerson Electric (EMR), at $60.63, which would be a 3.2% yield at the current dividend.

I'm grateful for a very good year (or two) and all my Seeking Alpha friends and colleagues. I wish you an enjoyable and profitable 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MRK, PFE, PG, WMT, XOM MSFT, SPG, PEP, CSCO, AAPL, MMM, ADP, TD, RY, D, DUK, KMB, O, BEP, BCE, SKT, NNN, BIP, PPL, WPC, EPD, MMP, VTR, TGT, GPC, APLE, HASI, IBM, PEGI, KO, TXN, VFC, MRCC, HRL, GE QCOM VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VOE, VNQ, VPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.