Kors: Post Rally Hold

Shares of Michael Kors (KORS) almost doubled since July 2017. There were two main reasons behind the rally. One was the announcement of Jimmy Choo acquisition and the other one shift in market sentiment. In July, the shares were trading at forward-looking P/E of 9 compared to current 16. The market does not expect the gloomy scenario anymore and in my point of view, the shares are now correctly priced. Hence, I am assigning shares a Hold rating rather than Buy that I issued in my latest article “Michael Kors: Turnaround Ahead?”. I am expecting at least a 10% correction to a $56 level which would be driven by profit-taking and lacking buying orders.

Share performance and analysts’ recommendations

Shares of Michael Kors enjoyed a huge rally during the second half of last year after hitting a bottom in July.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Analysts and investors were very pessimistic about the whole apparel sector in the first half of the year and the outlook was very gloomy back then. The analysts were coming with their Sell recommendations when the shares were trading at $36.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

Only two events were needed to shift the analysts‘ perception. One was the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and the other one was the revised guidance. In my latest article about Michael Kors called Turnaround Ahead?, I argued that the company is heading for a turnaround but the acquisition of Jimmy Choo was rather expensive. Yet, my recommendation was to buy on a pull-back. And indeed, the shares slid to $41.5 which was a perfect opportunity to buy. The stock looked very cheap even after an expensive acquisition and was trading at very low valuations. At that time, the management projections for this year’s EPS were between $3.62 and $3.72 after the announcement of Jimmy Choo acquisition. The stock is now trading at $62.95 and the EPS projection is between $3.85 and $3.95. There was only one positive news that came between the price of $41.5 and current $62.95. The management revised their guidance by $0.23 to expected EPS of $3.85 and $3.95. That is an increase of 6% in annual earnings. The analysts' earnings projections are even higher now at $3.97.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

And so, right now there is a lot of positive news already priced in the stock, therefore, I believe there is a high probability of a correction. I still think Michael Kors is heading for a turnaround in the long-term. The whole promotional environment in the US is improving but it will be a long journey. And the stock is not a bargain anymore, therefore, I think it should have a Hold rating. I think the most probable outcome for short-term is that the shares will pull-back. Particularly, I would think that 10% correction to a $56 level is very plausible mainly due to technical perspective.

Technical perspective

If we look at technical indicators then zone around $56 level was a huge resistance zone in March 2016. The shares appreciated from $34.83 to $59.49 within two months at which point a lot of sellers emerged and the shares reversed impulsively to a low of $40.36.



Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

We may now see a break-out of that zone and the shares may be heading higher. However, most probably the shares will re-test the level once again. The reason why I think so is that after a rally that sent shares higher by 95%, investors will be closing positions and shifting their proceeds out of Michael Kors. When portfolio managers will be re-balancing their portfolios, their profit taking will happen around that technical zone hence they will create more sell orders than buy orders and the shares will be put under pressure. In addition, only a few analysts are recommending buying shares now which may find a few buyers when sell orders emerge.

Source:www.finance.yahoo.com

Furthermore, if we look at fundamental perspective, the stock is not a bargain.

Fundamental perspective

The shares are trading at 16 times forward-looking earnings. This seems to me as a proper valuation compared to where the general market and peers are trading and so in my point of view a similar multiple expansion that we have seen last year is not going to replicate.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

The earnings are expected to rise about 3% next year and the promotional environment in the whole sector persists. The main reason why the shares increased so much was mainly a catching-up of peers rather than significant improvement in fundamentals. In July last year, everything looked gloomy and pessimistic about the whole promotional environment putting a pressure on margins. On the other hand, the market needed only marginal revised guidance to price the shares for perfection. I do believe in Michael Kors long-term prospects but short-term it seems to me very optimistic that the shares would continue rising without a significant improvement in fundamentals confirmed by more than just one quarter.

Takeaway

After the recent rally, I suspect a small correction. The main reason for such a huge rally was a shift in market expectations which resulted in multiple expansion. Current forward-looking P/E of 16 seems as properly priced and offers a small room for a further expansion. I would not expect earnings to rise dramatically albeit I think the environment in apparel sector is improving. Also, from a technical perspective, the shares are trading at a level that may find more selling orders than buying due to profit taking hence I think the shares should deserve a Hold rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.