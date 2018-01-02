Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Takes Its Lumps In 2018 Opener

2018 forecasts are predictably very close to the typical historical returns for the S&P. History shows that there is plenty of room for wide divergence.

This week's economic calendar has some grist for volatility as we begin 2018.

This week's US economic calendar has a number of potentially market moving events. Here's the rundown from Bloomberg:

FOMC Minutes, Motor Vehicle Sales, and the NFP numbers are most likely to generate ripples in FX (UUP), yields (AGG, IEF, TLT, LQD, HYG) and equity prices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

Today's PMI Manufacturing Index final figure was more or less a continuation of strong movement in November. The PMI joins a variety of other positive economic prints that has yields on the rise:

The Dollar, which began 2017 near a multi-year high, begins 2018 at the low end of its twelve-month range. We expect that volatility on the greenback would increase if it were to make a sharp break below 90. Until then, it is reasonable to believe that volatility on the currency will remain calm so long as the range holds.

IB: EVZ - Euro implied volatility

With 2017 in the books, it is perhaps natural to forecast 2018 returns for the major indexes. Many prognosticators will go with average index returns over say the last 50-100 years for determining what the indexes are likely to do.

In line with this, we feature a synopsis from Barron's regarding 2018 predictions for the S&P 500, US GDP growth, and Treasury Yields.

The mean S&P forecast of 2840 represents about an 8% total return from 2017's closing value of 2674, which puts 2018 a just a tad on the conservative side. The graphic below, illustrating calendar year returns for the Dow going back to the year 1900, show just how rare it is for the Dow to have an actual return very close to the average of around 9.5%. So while the mean forecast by Barron's may turn out to be a good one, we must remember that returns that are far from the average are actually quite common in the historical context.

IB: S&P 500 Historical Volatility

S&P 500 historical volatility has perked up somewhat from the multi-year lows set in October (below 5%), but continues to hug the low end of its five-year range. A case for mild positive returns for the index is that multiples are high and volatility is low, and so a year for the market to catch its breath while EPS growth catches up fits the bill. It is easier to see 8% returns within the context of a well-behaved market than one that fitfully gyrates.

Stocks sold off sharply into the final moments of 2017, and the selling pressure continued after the close. S&P futures closed at 2668, down considerably from the pre-market highs of 2698.

Jim Carroll had the following to say in response:

At least so far, the end-of-year tremors appear to have unwound as the new year begins. This was an early gift to those short volatility (XIV, SVXY, ZIV).

IB: VIX

The drawback in spot VIX in morning trade generated downward pressure at the front end of the VX term structure. As per the usual, the front month responded with the greatest sensitivity (down from 11.47 on Friday close to 11.06 as of 11:30AM).

The term structure's refusal to give any ground as it concerns the back end of the curve, even as the front declines, may speak either to an expectation of higher volatility in the months ahead (VXX, UVXY, TVIX), or reflect some sort of "minimum level" of long-term volatility risk premium that sellers are willing to accept.

