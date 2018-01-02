Bed, Bath And Beyond Q3: Value Trap

With a 2.7% dividend yield, no earnings growth and short term catalysts, BBBY continues to look like a value trap.

BBBY is to complete fiscal 2017 on a dismal note as margin compression is likely to continue over the short term.

Overview of Results

Let us quickly review the long term financial performance of Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY). A more detailed analysis can be found here.

Over the 3 - year period from 2013 to 2016, BBBY managed to increase its revenue only by a cumulative 6% from $11.5 billion to $12.2 billion. The profit margins of the company consistently decreased every year. Over the same period, operating income and net income decreased by 30% and 33%, respectively. The decline in EPS was marginal though at 4% thanks to the share buybacks BBBY has been executing.

Let us continue with the recently released Q3 2017 results:

BBBY registered $2955M revenues in Q3 2017 which was flat yoy and slightly higher than the previous quarter. Gross margin faced further pressure and reached a multi - year low at 35.2% with a yoy erosion of 180 bps. On top of this, increasing operating costs left much to be desired at the operating level. In Q3 2017, BBBY managed to generate a meager $108M in operating income with an operating margin of 3.7%, compared to last year's $211M income and 7.1% margin. Finally, the $61M bottom line was less than half last year's $126M. Net profit margin was also at a multi - year low of 2.1%.

Analysis of Results

BBBY's Q3 2017 results are weak with the exception of the top line. Revenues of $2955M was higher than previous quarter's $2936M and matched last year's $2955M exactly. If the company manages to have some sales growth in Q4, we may start talking about the possibility of top line growth in 2018.

Unfortunately, the breather from top line contraction came at the expense of diminishing margins. According to the company's latest 10-Q SEC Filing, the decrease in gross margin was due to a decrease in merchandise margin, increase in coupon expense and an increase in net direct to customer shipping expense. Also, the increase in SG&A was due to an increase in advertising expenses, technology expenses and payroll. In other words, weaker gross and operating margin was mostly due to normal business conditions and no extraordinary circumstance.

It is worth noting that BBBY incurred $10.3M after - tax stock - based compensation expense in Q3. Now, with a bottom line of only $61M, this kind of burden should be beginning to bother shareholders.

Short Term Expectations Not Rosy

Company management guides that margin compression is likely to continue into the final quarter of 2017, which we believe was the main reason BBBY stock price took a dive in the past two weeks.

It is also mentioned in the 10-Q Report that the new tax cut act might cause BBBY to incur a one-off expense caused by a decrease in the value of deferred tax assets. Although this would be a non - cash charge, it would hurt bottom line in Q4 2017. However, the new tax act is of course positive for the company over the long term.

BBBY declared the now usual $0.15 per share quarterly dividend. We believe company management will stick to the $0.60 per year dividend for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

BBBY's third quarter results do not provide us with a reason to change our previous view on the company. With a 2.7% dividend yield, no earnings growth and short term catalysts, BBBY continues to look like a value trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.