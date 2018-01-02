2017 YTD Report On A Simulated Trading Experiment With A $1M Interactive Brokers Account

All monthly gains were positive, ranging from a low of 0.57% in June to a high of 8.09% in April.

The portfolio started with a balance of $1,102,973 on 12/31/2016 and reached $1,822,368 by 12/28/2017.

For many years, I have been using a paper simulated trading account alongside my IRA account at Interactive Brokers. In August of 2016, I decided to perform an experiment of systematic trading in a paper portfolio starting with a fictitious investment of $1,000,000.

From the beginning, I treated the experiment as a serious business, allocating to it, on the average, about three to four hours per week. Most orders were placed as limit orders outside the regular trading hours. Occasionally, market and/or limit orders were placed during the regular trading hours.

Basic Investing Principles

Although the investing decisions were done in a discretionary manner, the following basic principles were applied:

The portfolio should be diversified by investing in all classes: equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies, and volatility instruments. Additional diversification should be achieved by investing a large portion of the portfolio in broad market ETFs. Invest only in high quality stocks and ETFs. The timing for investments is determined by consideration of various factors, such as special events, valuations, and momentum. Use options and leveraged ETFs to leverage the gains of regular stocks. The options component of the portfolio should have a positive "theta", i.e. it should collect "time premiums". All investment instruments should have large liquidity, i.e. large daily trading volume.

Cumulative results

The year-to-date P/L results are listed in Table 1.

Table 1. Cumulative profits or losses for each instrument of the portfolio in the period started on 12/31/2016 to 12/22/217.

Symbol Stock P/L Options P/L Total P/L AAPL 179,320.86 -6,309.53 175,468.33 AKAM -17,140.42 12,511.80 -4,628.62 AMAT 17,995.35 4,805.21 22,960.56 AMD -2,825.57 1,523.80 -1,301.77 AMGN 13,662.59 -10,987.84 5,089.75 BAC 3,212.10 -300.66 3,031.44 BOTZ 752.17 1,023.48 1,775.65 BWXT 7,343.07 2,946.21 10,289.28 CELG -54,053.22 -4,454.91 -58,508.13 DIA 19,893.94 4,370.87 24,319.81 EEM 6,403.13 29,416.88 35,820.01 FB 34,284.86 39,588.01 74,318.87 FXB -2,605.01 -316.95 -2,521.29 FXE -355 0 -355.00 FXY -775 0 -775.00 GE -1,212.50 0 -1,212.50 GLD -5,291.98 -23.75 -5,315.73 HA -20,405.00 4,126.86 -16,278.14 HON 1,255.65 6,620.45 7,876.10 HPQ 1,777.20 1,278.67 3,295.87 IWM 17,354.22 -2,922.30 14,506.42 JBLU 2,402.19 2,595.47 5,067.31 JJC 803 -394.55 866.69 KR 3,727.76 0 3,727.76 LABU -6,252.50 1,297.98 -4,954.52 NKE 3,028.22 0 3,278.22 NVDA 139,952.42 -24,615.73 115,403.00 QQQ 16,167.39 63,548.58 80,075.97 SPY 13,534.24 38,542.96 52,267.20 SVXY -8,291.23 -8,291.23 TEVA -1,843.27 724.78 -850.18 TLT -2,867.71 6,018.41 3,524.29 TQQQ 20,955.78 2,125.23 23,166.01 TSLA 47,461.44 37,353.94 85,292.22 TVIX 1,555.30 0 1,555.30 UGAZ 3,461.40 0 3,461.40 UNG -515.27 -1,508.63 -2,023.90 UNH 12,611.86 5,879.75 18,491.61 USLV 1,939.57 0 1,939.57 UUP -533.58 0 -8.58 UVXY -1,836.65 0 -1,836.65 VIXY 933.85 0 933.85 VXX 7,196.79 0 7,196.79 XBI -6,264.92 0 -6,264.92 XIV 16,181.45 0 16,181.45 XLF 2,349.86 -408.87 2,150.11 XLU -2,412.28 0 -2,003.31 XSLV 2,420.45 0 2,770.90 ZIV 14,277.89 0 14,277.89 Total 486,333.59 205,764.39 703,250.16

Performance analysis

In table 1, we see that the portfolio was invested in 49 instruments. Of those, 20 are individual stocks, 7 are broad market equity ETFs (DIA, EEM, IWM, QQQ, SPY, TQQQ, XSLV), one bond ETF (TLT), 5 sector/industry ETFs (BOTZ, LABU, XBI, XLF, XLU ), 4 currencies ETFs (UUP, FXB, FXE, FXY), 8 volatility ETFs ( SVXY, TVIX, UVXY, VIXY, VXX, XIV, ZIV), and 5 commodities ETFs (GLD, JJC, UGAZ, UNG, USLV).

Out of 49 instruments, 33 had gains and 16 had losses. But, although the success rate was only 67%, the total performance was excellent, resulting in a 66% annual total return. There were only two stocks with total losses exceeding $10,000, while there were 15 stocks and ETFs with gains exceeding that amount.

A more in-depth analysis of the results reveals that over the entire year, there was not a single month ending with losses. All monthly gains were positive, ranging from a low of 0.57% in June to a high of 8.09% in April. The complete list of monthly P/L is given in Table 2. The December entry is as of December 17.

Table 2

Month Ending balance Return December 31, 2016 1,102,973 January 1,156,996 4.90% February 1,216,212 5.12% March 1,281,900 5.40% April 1,385,655 8.09% May 1,487,022 7.32% June 1,495,529 0.57% July 1,588,163 6.19% August 1,640,412 3.29% September 1,668,238 1.70% October 1,686,740 1.11% November 1,780,686 5.57% December 1,822,368 2.34%

Additional portfolio statistics

In addition to the gains and losses reported in Table 1, there were the following income and expenses:

Dividends received: $9,538.55

Interest paid on loans: $1,154.78

Commissions paid: $4,635.35

Dividends were collected in cash and were not reinvested in the same instrument. Although not large, the dividends covered all the costs incurred with commissions and interest on loans.

The commissions were quite low because the portfolio is operated by a deep discount broker.

The interest on loans was paid to buy the stock received by automatic call exercising.

Examples of typical trades

The portfolio was managed with the following types of trades:

Buy shares of stocks or ETFs Buy calls or puts Sell calls or puts Sell short of volatility ETFs

The vast majority of the positions were long. Most of the short option positions were part of a vertical spread, where the short call position is covered by a long call at a lower strike, and conversely, a short put position is covered by a long put position at a higher strike.

There were "naked" put positions initiated with the objective of buying the stock at a discount.

Only a handful of short trades were executed with the following ETFs: VXX, VIXY, UVXY, TVIX.

Conclusions and further plans

At the beginning of 2017, I made the following two assumptions: (1) that there will not be a recession and a start of a bear market, and (2) the large cap technology stocks will lead the market. The investment decisions made with those assumptions in mind produced excellent returns without any significant drawdowns.

Now, at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018, I continue to believe that there will not be a recession in 2018, and consequently, the equities will continue to expand. Although many analysts and market gurus predict treacherous things ahead like crashes, tight credit markets and inflation, I am of the opinion that the probability of a recession in 2018 stands under 10%. The reason for my conviction is based on the current state of the US and the global economy. All leading economic indicators point to a global economic expansion. The US indicators are also very supportive of this thesis: the unemployment is at record lows, consumer spending and consumer confidence is at high levels, etc.

The large technology stocks will, most likely, continue to lead. They may be joined by the financial stocks as well as some global equities. I will keep an eye on those to take advantage of any new developments.

Regardless of the way the market goes, the investment decisions should allow enough flexibility to adjust to the market conditions. I intend to continue the experiment with due diligence and to report again in December 2018.

