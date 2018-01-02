The Quintessential Equity Fund

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and its mutual fund cousin, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral (VTSAX), should be at the core of any investor's equity portfolio. The fund owns the entire U.S. stock market, from mega-caps all the way down to micro-caps. That results in nearly 3,600 stocks, yet the fund charges a razor thin 0.04% expense ratio. That is an incredibly low fee for such diversification. With over $650 billion in assets, it is by far the largest fund. Scale is critical when running an index fund because it lowers costs and allows the portfolio manager to buy stocks in the index at precise weights and without having to use sampling. This helps reduce tracking error. The ETF trades over 2 million shares a day, resulting in tight bid-ask spreads. While the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) and Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) charge one basis point less at 0.03%, they both have much wider bid-ask spreads, resulting in higher trading costs.

Core-Satellite

A completely passive investor could use this fund as their entire allocation to U.S. stocks. That is the approach followed by Vanguard's target retirement series of target date funds. A more active investor might use this fund as the core part of their portfolio while pairing it with some active mutual funds to try to get some outperformance. They should look for active mutual funds with high active share since they are already getting beta exposure through VTI. Even more active investors might sprinkle in some individual stocks.

Risks

Critics of market cap weighting complain that it puts too much weight in overvalued stocks and sectors. Certainly this was the case during the tech bubble when technology stocks became noticeably overvalued. Currently, 19% of the fund is invested in the technology sector and the five largest holdings of the fund are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Overvaluation also occurred before the financial crisis when the financial sector became a large weight in the index. Inflows to passive funds and outflows from active funds have led some investors to feel that there is a bubble in passive investing. They suggest that distortions are created when money flows to stocks merely because it is in an index and without regard to fundamentals. While overvaluation and the popularity of passive investing are a risk, active managers have not proven that they can consistently avoid these risks, either. In fact, this fund has beaten 90% of large blend mutual funds during the past 15 years, according to Morningstar.

Stewardship

Vanguard is a reliable steward of shareholder capital. Vanguard manages more fund assets than any other firm, with $4 trillion in long-term fund assets compared to $1.5 trillion for BlackRock and $1.4 trillion for Fidelity. Vanguard’s success is driven by three factors: product innovation, competitive positioning, and ownership structure.

Product innovation

Jack Bogle started Vanguard in 1975 and launched the first index mutual fund aimed at retail investors a year later. At the time, Bogle's index fund was derided as “Bogle’s folly”, but indexing would eventually become widely accepted.

Although it did not invent the exchange-traded fund structure, Vanguard improved upon it. Vanguard ETFs are a separate share class of its corresponding mutual fund. Hence, VTI and VTSAX feed into the same pool of assets. This structure has unique tax benefits that make Vanguard ETFs and mutual funds potentially more tax efficient than funds from other firms. ETFs are tax efficient because they can handle redemptions through an in-kind process that removes low-cost basis shares without having to sell them for cash. Vanguard’s mutual funds benefit from the tax efficiency of the ETF share class. Likewise, the ETF share class can benefit from the mutual fund share class which can use tax minimization strategies such as tax loss harvesting. Vanguard had the foresight to patent this structure which gives Vanguard and this fund a competitive edge.

Vanguard has been at the forefront of index design, working with index providers such a S&P, MSCI and CRSP to make their indexes more investor friendly. Gus Sauter, Vanguard’s former chief investment officer, proposed several key features of a well-constructed index in a 2002 article titled “The Ideal Index Construction.” VTI tracks the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, which holds nearly every U.S. stock with a primary listing on a major U.S. stock exchange, incorporated or with a major business presence in the U.S., with at least 10% of shares publicly available, with a market cap of at least $10 million, and which meet minimum trading requirements. While the index includes REITs, it excludes BDCs, ADRs, limited partnerships, and royalty trusts.

Competitive positioning

Vanguard is thought of as the low price leader within the fund space. Its average fee across all of its funds is a mere 0.12%. However, Vanguard is not a non-profit and they are not offering their funds at low fees out of charity, it is purely a business decision in hopes of attaining a competitive edge. Vanguard also does not charge distribution fees such as 12b-1 fees or pay for shelf space on fund supermarket platforms. You can draw a contrast to Vanguard's strategy with firms such as BlackRock. BlackRock attempts to be all things to all people. It offers some low cost funds along with some higher cost funds. It offers core funds as well as many satellite or niche funds. Vanguard is focused strictly on low cost, core funds.

Ownership structure

Vanguard has a mutual ownership structure which means that owners of Vanguard funds own the firm. For example, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 15% of Vanguard. The funds are in turn owned by fund shareholders. This enables Vanguard’s at-cost pricing philosophy because profits are divided among the shareholders.

Conclusion

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is the quintessential U.S. equity fund. Its low cost, large asset base and broad diversification across U.S. equities make it the default choice. Investors would be well served to make this fund the core part of their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.