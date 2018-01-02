A Generalist's Guide To Shipping Investment - Stock Pick, Part III

However, there are plenty of risks in investing in Seanergy; overall, Star Bulk Carriers is a far less exciting but safer investment.

Despite an edgy balance sheet, if freight rates remain strong for 4Q17 and 1Q18, Seanergy can be one of the most attractive stocks in dry bulk.

Seanergy Maritime has a tremendous potential. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers is more fairly priced thus a safer investment thanks to a solid management and balanced fleet composition.

We will demonstrate what we have learnt from the first two parts in contrasting examples of Seanergy Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers.

After writing the generalist's guide to shipping investments, we are putting the macro and industry research into work in this final part. We will present two investments that are poised to benefit from the current market conditions. They possess contrasting operative efficiency, fleet structure, corporate governance but very similar ownership profile and high level of debt leverage. The aim is to give generalists a feel of what to look for in seemingly contrasting firms yet they both demonstrate satisfactory rewards.

From a group of dry bulk firms including Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), we picked out the last two. We will demonstrate that Seanergy Maritime is a high-risk high-reward investment and Star Bulk Carriers - a lower-risk lower-reward option.

To us, Seanergy is a rough diamond lying around in a shipwreck! Nobody knows its true potential, thus, not willing to go near it just yet. Seanergy is rough, we reiterate. In this report, we intend to focus on Seanergy Maritime and recommend readers to do additional due diligence.

Overview of Seanergy

Seanergy is a small dry bulk pure-play shipping company. It services global iron ore and coal trading routes. It has eleven vessels, of which, nine are Capesize, and two are Supramax. To date, the fleet has an average age of 8.7 years and has combined transport capacity of 1.7 million DWT (dead-weight-tonnage). Currently, it is trading between $1.00-1.10 per share. With 37 million shares, it makes up to $40 million market capitalisation. It has a hefty long-term debt load of $200 million and a tiny cash balance of $8 million.

Risks first

We felt an investment in Seanergy Maritime carries considerable risks so we will outline them before we proceed to the upsides.

Investment in Seanergy is risky because the company operates in a very cyclical industry. As a consequence, there are many operational risks as companies require substantial fixed assets to run. High fixed assets come with high fixed costs and debts. There is also limited scope to establish durable and wide moats as the industry competes on price.

The most efficient or cheapest operators with the lowest debts usually survive. Unfortunately, Seanergy does not have the lowest debts and neither is the most efficient operator! The company is a micro-cap, thus, it has little coverage; and the management also has questionable actions which we will go through in this report.

Investment thesis

In the current supply and demand conditions, specifically, Capesize rates flying above $30k/day at the peak of the dry bulk high season (Sept.-Dec.), the company has a high chance of moderating the risks outlined previously. If Seanergy can achieve TCE (time-charter-equivalent) above $15k/day in this condition, its cash flow (after all expenses and interest payments) will be in the range of $2-5 million for Q4. Any rate higher than $15k/day and it can start to pay off debt principle and purchase more ships or save it for the low seasons (Jan.-April).

All in all, Seanergy has tremendous cash flow potential. Given its stock price is around $1, we have initiated a small position. We believe 4Q17 and 1Q18 promise really strong results (sequentially and year on year), and we hope the earnings beat will restore interest back into dry bulk, and Seanergy will be the one to hold the beacon.

Seanergy Maritime

Edgy balance sheet due for an upgrade

As of 3Q17, Seanergy's fleet book value is at $257 million and it seems to be fairly priced in accordance to the Compass Maritime Bulk market report below, which outlines the value of vessels at different ages.

Source: Compass Maritime

However, we believe the true value of Seanergy's fleet is higher. The chart below shows five-year old bulker's value rising from its lowest point, from just $20 million/Capesize ship to now $30 million/ship. During this period, Capesize daily rates were charging between $12-15k/day.

Source: Compass Maritime

In light of the recent extended period where rates stayed at $20k+/day, at times reaching over $30k/day (around the second week of December), we believe Seanergy's fleet value deserves a significant upgrade. Corresponding to the recent Clarksons' report, we see that when rates were at the average of $24k/day, Capesize vessels were valued at $38.9 million.

We want to see the most up-to-date difference it would make to Seanergy's fleet value. So, we will compare the current book value with a hypothetical case, where it would be revaluated as per Clarksons' data.

First, as we are in December, we have adjusted the age of the Seanergy's fleet upwards to 8.7 years old. Therefore, our estimated current book value is in fact at $250 million, slightly lower than the Q3 reported value of $257 million.

Second, plugging in Clarksons' data, we produced a rough estimate of the upgraded vessel value in the table below. The last two columns compare the current book value and the revaluated value. We can see that the revaluated fleet value is $284 million, an uplift of $34 million. It is not a big uplift in absolute terms, although significant enough, considering we are talking about a $40 million market cap company. We believe this will be reflected in the balance sheet in the next few quarters.

Source: Seanergy Form 6-K and Author's estimates

Debt is a worry

The balance sheet of Seanergy is edgy due to its huge pile of debt. It borrows from eight bilateral secured loan facilities to make it up to a total of $220 million as per company's presentation in November 2017 (page 19).

Source: Seanergy Nov. 2017 Presentation

The amount is just shy of the total book value of its fleet, thus, making its debt to asset ratio among the highest in the industry, at 88%. In a hypothetical case, if vessel value is revaluated, the extra $34 million uplift will reduce its D/A ratio by 12%. Not a whole lot but it will reduce some leverage pressure.

Besides, another silver lining is that deferrals and waivers of its covenant on all debt facilities are until Q2 of 2018. That could mean that the company is free to pay off debts, purchase more vessels if it finds a good deal. No handcuffs until Q2.

Cash Flow potential

We followed the basic valuation workings in Part I of the guide to work out the cash flow of Seanergy. We assume that ships will be running at 90% utilisation rate for the next quarter, or 82 days, which is conservative given that Q4 and Q1 will be running at 95%. So at this rate, ships will be earning revenue at either $15k/day or $20k/day TCE rate (which is net of voyage expenses) for Capesize vessels and at $10k/day or $12k/day for Supramax vessels.

Costs of running the ships comprise of OPEX and G&A expenses; they will be charged at 100% of running days in a quarter. Since we assume Q4 will have similar utilisation rate as Q3, we expect OPEX and interest expenses to be the same.

OPEX + GA = 6,200k for Q4 (same as Q3)

Total Interest payment = 4,700k (same as Q3)

Total Cash Flow = Revenue - (OPEX + GA) - Interest payment

@15k/day TCE: We expect the company to make $1.89 million for Q4

@20k/day TCE: We expect the company to make $5.49 million for Q4

The vessel Partnership is already at a fixed TC rate at $16.2k/day and Lordship is booked at TC linked to the index. As we are unsure of the exact details, we assume it will be at the market rate.

Overall, our rough estimation shows Q4 achieving positive cash flow, of which Seanergy has not managed for many quarters!

Source: Author's calculation, units in thousand (K)

In the coming quarter, we expect Seanergy to do well. In the last conference call, the CEO, Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, also said that:

"In the fourth quarter of 2017, 63% of our Capesize operating days are fixed at an average daily rate of approximately $15,720 and 65% of our total operating days are fixed at an average daily rate of approximately $14,890 as of the date of this release."

So, there is very high chance that the overall rates will be higher than what is already booked at $15k/day. The working demonstrated that if Q4 achieves anything between $15k TCE and $20k TCE, then cash flow will be between $2-5 million. Q1 could be even higher, we just have to wait, but the cash flow potential is huge!

Bear in mind, the cash flow here is calculated without considering CAPEX. It's a rather fickly to calculate free cash flow in shipping as we have learnt. Once a company purchases a ship, CAPEX is off the roof, but there are years that they do not add any ship and CAPEX is at zero. However, you can add a hypothetical figure to represent the 'maintenance CAPEX' so to speak, to have an idea how much a company needs to spend each year to maintain its asset base.

Valuation

We do not want to throw random numbers, but it's very difficult to predict what freight rates we are going to have in the medium-term future. Despite, we can guesstimate with reasonable confidence for Q4 and Q1.

Since we have been tracking the BDI rates every day, we believe Q4 cash flow will be between $2-5 million. As rates have been flying in the first half of December, a good portion of Q1 days would have been charged at these rates, thus, Q1 cash flow would be between $5-10 million. Q2 will likely be negative as it will be in the low-season (Jan.-April). Finally, adding in an average Q3 performance and bar from global trade crisis, we may come out with an absolute baseline of $5 million cash flow for the whole year.

A more realistic level is probably at $10 million cash flow plus for the year. Higher cash flow beyond $15 million is possible thanks to the current undersupply of vessels, highly possible it will reach $20k to $25k TCE in Q1. Lastly, prolonged bullish iron ore and coal market conditions. Coupled with an expectation that CAPEX won't be high in 2018, $10 million plus is the 'free cash flow' left for equity holders, making Seanergy a huge bargain at $40 million market cap!

Part I and II of our shipping investment guide discussed extensively how recent bulker's freight indices and current favourable supply (2% growth) and demand (4% growth) dynamics would benefit dry bulk companies. However, to save you time, below are the essential charts to support our thesis.

Source: Compass Maritime

Bulker's indices and rates have been exceptionally high for an extended period.

Source: Seanergy Nov. 2017 Presentation (page 15)

The chart shows an undersupply of 2%, the most favourable market dynamics we have had for a long time.

Final risks

Apart from the general risk caution outlined at the beginning of the report, two additional key risks investors must be aware of are:

First, Seanergy has a history of using ATM facility; during the period between 2011 and 2016, the company was in such a poor condition that it resorted to the facility because of no other choice available. However, the recent ATM announcement in October 2017, and subsequent filings which were issued to reduce the amount asked has made the company look very amateurish! We were disappointed. It just doesn't sit very well when the stock prices were trading around $1/share. The only explanation was that it must have been prepping for a (decent) vessel purchase. However, we haven't yet heard of any public announcement regarding the move yet. So it's the case of wait and see.

The second risk is potential equity dilution coming from the convertible debts and warrants. The convertible debts were issued back in March 2015 with Jelco, see page 25 of Form 20-F for detail, which has a conversion price set at $0.90/share. Jelco has the right to acquire 27 million common shares upon exercise. Another convertible note to Jelco was issued on September 2017 for an amount of $13.75 million, at Jelco's option, the whole or any part of the principal amount may also be paid at a conversion price of $0.90/share. In addition to these convertible debts, there are outstanding warrants to purchase 11.5 million common shares. It has an exercise price of $2.00 per share (expires in December 2021). Altogether, in the event of debt conversion or warrant exercise, shareholders will be diluted enormously. Hypothetically, at full dilution, equity count will be up to 80 million shares, from the current level of 37 million shares. This poses a heavy lid on the share price. It will take a wildly bullish market condition for the share price to surpass the $2.00 mark.

It's difficult to blame the company as a lot of these deals were done at the worst time of the company. In fact, it's a miracle that it is solvent and enjoying the delightful freight rates at the moment.

The one good thing that we can read from the back of all these financial handcuffs is that Seanergy is financially backed by a strong insider, Claudia Restis. She owns the majority of Seanergy and does not have any other conflicting investment in dry bulk other than in Seanergy.

All in all, investment in Seanergy is risky; nothing like DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) or Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) though, but it still has questionable management and unfavourable financing deals. Despite, the cash flow potential and potential asset revaluation are extremely appealing, so it's a rare occasion that we find ourselves investing here. We believe it's a worthwhile short to medium term investment for investors with higher risk appetite.

Star Bulk Carriers

The second investment is Star Bulk Carriers. The company also operates in dry bulk and there are some similarities with Seanergy. However, the disproportional ownership and the leveraged balance sheet are where it ends. What we see that is a markedly different company in charter profile, fleet composition, cost structure, and corporate governance.

The combination makes Star Bulk Carriers a much more diversified and well-run company than Seanergy, making a safer long-term investment, but we think it is also adequately exposed to the upside of the current market trajectory. We will go through each aspect of the company briefly, for more in-depth analysis of the company, we suggest reading this article from Joeri as a starting point.

Fleet composition and charter profile

Star Bulk's fleet consists of 74 vessels, a mix of 11 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, and 51 smaller vessels. Combined, they amass 8.1 million DWT of transport capacity and has an average age of 8.0 years.

The mixture of vessel sizes makes Star Bulk a diversified operator, exposing the company to iron ore, coal, grains, and other dry bulk markets. This makes the company a more defensive company when one segment underperforms, but also allows it to benefit from the growing grains market which Seanergy lacks.

The chart below shows grains and crops market growing the strongest this year. Ton-miles have been boosted due to healthy Pacific import demand and concentrated Atlantic exports.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers Q3 Nov. 2017 presentation

Another aspect that makes Star Bulk safe is its mixture of spot and longer term charter contract. Fixing 16 vessels out of its 74 to longer term contract makes the company less susceptible to a major drop back of current spot rates.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers Q3 Nov. 2017 presentation

Cost structure

Having a large and diversified fleet and a mixture of spot and fixed rate charter clearly allows Star Bulk to benefit from economies of scales. The chart below shows that the company spent less OPEX in the last nine months, at just under $4k a day compared to $4.3k spent by the other peers. Perhaps, as opposed to a lot of peers, Star Bulk uses an in-house commercial and technical management, thus allowing it to cut OPEX even further.

Corporate governance

The final aspect that makes Star Bulk a safe investment is its reputation of operating much cleaner than other shipping peers. Part I lists a host of devious equity destroying behaviours that many are guilty of, and Star Bulk as of date has none of them. What makes the company more aligned to equity holders is that over half of the company's shares are owned by Oaktree Capital Management, a reputed private equity fund, whose investment in the company is still underwater at current prices. It is surely motivated to make the most of the current recovery. The other large owner is the Pappas family, who owns a modest amount at 5.3%.

In addition, the company is less susceptible to risks of related party deals as its technical and commercial management is run in-house. Star Bulk also ranks highly in the recent Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) corporate governance ranking.

Overall, Star Bulk is a lower risk investment than Seanergy, it manages a larger and more diversified fleet, a mixture of spot and longer term charter and a solid ownership and corporate governance profile. It is also less levered at 56% D/A and possesses a healthy cash position close to $250 million. We expect the company share price to ride with the current dry bulk market and achieve $14/share within a year, giving it a 30% upside investment. On the other hand, Seanergy is plainly riskier but the cash flow potential is phenomenal, at $2 target price, patient investors can achieve at least 50% gain from the base case.

Conclusion

We hope you have enjoyed the three-part journey learning about shipping with us. It remains a tricky and unloved sector. Despite, we hope we have made it easier for generalists to digest and armed to gain maximum benefits from what shipping promises to be a great run in 2018 and 2019.

Our first try in shipping was in 2015 and we are excited to find out if we are better prepared this time. We also hope we have signposted openly that Seanergy is a much more speculative idea than we typically bring to the table; however, we also believe the timing is better to consider a short-term to medium-term investment. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers is our typical investment, although it is not incredibly cheap, it is a safer choice, and it too will benefit from the upside of the improving market conditions. We wish you happy investing in shipping and please leave us comments and interesting shipping investments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHIP, SBLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.