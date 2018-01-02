JPMorgan Chase: 3 Bullish Drivers For A $120 Target

In this article, we'll delve into the probability of JPMorgan going higher, what levels to watch for and whether the $120 is doable in 2018.

Given the favorable economic backdrop for banks, it's likely the stock will remain elevated.

In my previous article titles Reasons To Be Bullish Bank Stocks In 2018, I showed how the economic conditions, Fed policy, and rising yields should support banks stocks this year. That's not to say there won't be pullbacks, but the conditions for banks are the most favorable they've been in years.

As I stated in the article, the reasons for my optimism center around the fact that bank profits should finish 2017 3% higher than 2016. U.S. economic growth posted a 3% growth rate for two quarters in a row. Business investment has been increasing, which should lead to increases in demand for working capital.

As a result, banks should lend more, receive more deposits, buy more outstanding shares, and increase dividends. Also, I believe asset quality of bank balance sheets should continue to be very attractive, allowing banks to grow and take advantage of merger opportunities.

In this article, we'll analyze how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) can capitalize on the current attractive backdrop favoring banks. We'll look at the momentum in the stock and how it was showing bullish signals in October. Also, we'll look at the three key factors that are needed this year (in my opinion) to push JPMorgan even higher and possibly touch $120 in the coming months.

If you haven't got in on JPM yet, don't sweat it, because JPMorgan can be considered a good proxy or indicator for other commercial banks in the industry. These banks and ETFs include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) which gained 33% in 2017 and Citigroup Inc. (C), which posted a 25% rise. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) which gained 10% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) which posted an impressive 20% gain for the year.

Using Momentum Indicators To Confirm A Fundamental View of a Stock:

In my October article, JPMorgan: How It Can Go Higher, we delved into how it looked like a pullback was imminent, but another bullish move was in the works. I'm not going to rehash the article, but I wanted to show how momentum was behind the recent move higher and the power of using indicators to confirm your thesis based on fundamentals.

Relative Strength Index measures momentum behind a stock. Think of it as measuring how much liquidity is in the market and whether the move has sustaining power behind it.

Quotes From October 27th:

Just as we want to see price make higher highs, so too, do we want momentum make higher highs because it signals liquidity is behind the move. The green trend line shows that RSI's momentum has yet to break the trend line to the downside. This is a very bullish signal. The momentum indicator shows me that JPM still has another move to the upside. I would expect a pullback, but with all the momentum, I believe JPM will rebound to a new high before the December Fed meeting.

Here's What Happened Since my October 27th Article:

On October 27th (see below chart) , RSI showed that JPM was overbought (above 70).

RSI showed that JPM was overbought (above 70). A pullback occurred in early November.

However, because momentum was so strong, JPMorgan would have needed a very negative fundamental event to suck all the bullish momentum out of the stock.

JPMorgan would have needed a very negative fundamental event to suck all the bullish momentum out of the stock. The result instead was a shallow pullback , where momentum remained elevated (RSI was above the 40 & 50 levels).

, where momentum remained elevated (RSI was above the 40 & 50 levels). On the next move higher, bullish momentum returned and pushed JPM to a new high by December 1st.

By using momentum and fundamentals together, we can estimate whether a pullback might be shallow or whether the stock is in for a more substantial correction.

If RSI had fallen below 40 or 30, the momentum in the market would have been reflecting a worsening of fundamentals and JPMorgan would have corrected even lower during the November pullback.

How momentum impacts pullbacks and bullish trend moves:

In short, strong bullish momentum makes pullbacks more shallow, and the resumption trend move more explosive.

makes pullbacks more shallow, and the resumption trend move more explosive. Weak momentum (i.e. RSI below 40 or 30), increases the probability that the pullback gets extended. As a result, the resumption trend move or rally usually needs more attempts to regain its bullish footing.

Watch the Rule of 3 in 2018:

The weekly chart provides a great long-term view of historical price action and momentum of a stock.

In my last article, Reasons To Be Bullish Bank Stocks In 2018, I outlined the fundamentals in the market that should be favorable for banks like JPMorgan this year.

In my opinion, there are three drivers to watch out for if we hope to see JPMorgan hit $120 in 2018. However, we certainly could witness a pullback or correction in 2018, but if these three events unfold, JPMorgan should have tailwinds behind it and remain attractive.

The first driver for bank stocks will be due to the Fed hiking three times as expected.

We should see a higher 10-year yield improving bank loan spreads while boosting volatility in the 2-year yield, giving a much-needed lift to trading income. Both trading income and loan spread revenue feed into net interest income for the bank and drive the overall revenue number.

The market has always doubted Yellen's commitment to hiking rates since she was clandestinely a dove in hawks clothing, in my opinion. If the Fed and the new Chair stay the course, continue tapering and hiking, I believe the markets would consider this outcome a surprise.

Any developments that create more certainty surrounding the number of rate hikes is very bullish for banks. In short, it's not a matter of whether the Fed will hike, but rather how many times, and how many of those hikes are priced into the market.

The second driver will be economic growth which I believe needs to be 3% for at least two or three quarters in 2018. Ideally, we want to see GDP hit 4% (or close to it) in one of the quarters in 2018.

I'm writing off Q1 since it's historically a bad quarter for growth due to lack of housing construction and the lack of post-holiday spending. However, I believe the market and the Fed are not expecting any quarter in 2018 to have a 4% handle on it. This is why I believe the best-of-breed banks will do well and their valuations will be justified. In short, I'm looking for surprises in growth to the upside in the U.S. and globally, namely China.

The third driver needed for a JPM-$120 handle include quarterly financial performances, dividends, and share repurchases.

We would need to see positive earnings reports from JPMorgan where we see a few beats or at the very least a positive outlook with improvements in EPS as the year progresses. Again I'm expecting Q1 to be nothing to write home about.

But as we get deeper into the year, I'm expecting JPMorgan to be very attractive from an asset quality standpoint and also put up strong revenue numbers (because of the tailwinds from the economy and the yield curve). I'm also assuming that JPM will continue increasing dividend payouts and share buybacks.

The Weekly Chart: $120 Is Doable In The Long-term:

As we can see from the chart below, JPMorgan rallied in early 2017, pulled back from February to early-May, and rallied again to current levels.

By using Fibonacci extension levels, we can determine how far JPM might push higher in the coming months. If you're not familiar with Fib. levels, don't sweat it. They merely measure potential price moves using percentages.

Below we can see that JPM stopped after traveling 241% the length of the pullback in Feb. to May. The price equivalent was $108.50.

The next critical level on the weekly chart is the 361% extension of the pullback in 2017, and that comes in at $121. Again, the weekly chart is a long-term view meaning it could take months to play out.

Let's drill down deeper and look at the Daily chart to see how the path might unfold in the coming weeks.

Medium-term Levels To Watch Out For:

In the coming days and weeks, watch out for the $109-$110 area as that would provide a level where take-profit orders might be located.

The closer we get to Q4 earnings in mid-January, the more important these levels will become as traders might wait on the sidelines until the report comes out.

Just like the weekly chart, the 361% Fib. level on the daily chart is very important. Watch $116 as I believe this is very doable in the coming weeks and JPM might hit that level before earnings are released.

Of course, it's possible JPM trades sideways until Q4 earnings. However, even if earnings disappoint, momentum and the positive economic backdrop are so bullish for the bank, $116 is very likely eventually, in my opinion.

Similar to the October chart we looked at earlier where momentum was so strong, I had written that JPM was likely to push higher. Today, the fundamental backdrop would have to collapse for JPM not to hit $116 in the medium-term. And I believe conditions look way too good at this point for any collapse at this point in the year. Again, that's not to say JPM can't come down even by 10-15%, but for long-term investors, I don't see the economy going off a cliff and as a result, stopping the Fed from hiking, thus deflating the bank rally.

Takeaways:

Whether the next rally in JPMorgan is before Q4 earnings, or later in Q1, or if $120 is a Q2 event, I can't be certain. But I can't see the existing positive fundamentals collapsing in the near-to-medium term.

If you're not already in JPM, it's probably safe to wait for a sign that it's pulling back before entering a position. And I believe you'll be rewarded for your patience since the economy, the Fed, and the newly-passed tax bill all favor bank stocks.

Whether we see $120 or not, the economic backdrop and monetary conditions continue to remain attractive, in my opinion. As a result, JPMorgan should do well this year as those fundamentals (not the charts) eventually get behind the momentum in the stock and push it higher.

If you want some ideas on how to monitor and implement exit trades to take profits in the event of a pullback, please read my article on JPMorgan titled: What To Watch To Preserve Your Gains.

Obviously, I didn't get into the valuations of bank stocks in this article, but the overall economic conditions support a lift in bank earnings in 2018.

In my subsequent articles, I'll get into how the Fed, inflation, and Treasury yields are likely to boost bank profits in 2018 and whether current valuations will be justified. Please become an "email alert" follower (see below) to have the article emailed to you.

Good luck out there. And may 2018 be a prosperous one for you where your stop losses never get triggered and your trade entries always bear fruit.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts, stay up to date on Bank of America, banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.