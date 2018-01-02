Alibaba: Why We're Now On The Sidelines

Alibaba has a couple of factors in coming quarters that cause our quarterly earnings to be below the Street.

We do love Alibaba, great story, no doubt...

The Alibaba (BABA) story is of course blown out. There is huge opportunity in China and abroad and Jack Ma is a rock star, no doubt. But in mid-October, we decided to step to the sidelines after being bullish since May.

We have a few issues. For one, we are earnings-focused. Alibaba has several tranches of major expenses coming that are likely going to drag its earnings growth. Earnings growth and upside surprises versus the Street have helped jump Alibaba shares. If those drivers change, there is a more balanced risk-reward going forward.

We have some other issues as we'll explain further on.

Let's get right to it:

Two Major Additions To Expenses

On its recent earnings call, it reviewed two major expense tranches.

"At our recent annual cloud computing and AI conference in Hangzhou, we announced the launch of the Alibaba DAMO Academy. This global research initiative is an investment into our future that will secure the best talents for developing cutting-edge technologies. This is part of our commitment to invest more than US$15 billion over the next three years on our research and development efforts."

And one other:

"Furthermore, we will invest $15 billion in Cainiao over the next five years to expand our logistic network and provide greater value-added services through our merchants. This investment will be focused on increasing R&D in logistics and data technology, developing smart warehouses and smart delivery solutions, and building a global logistics infrastructure."

So, you have $15B being spent over three years and another $15B spent over five years.

Let's do some back-of-the-envelope math.

The Street is at $6.63 in EPS for 2018.

Based on our simple math, these additional expenses will amount to almost 40% of the Street's estimates.

These are new expenses, so we have to assume that the company continues to run the rest of its business as it had. So, we have to assume there are additional expenses rather than replacing other expenses. Some expenses may not get consolidated. Some expenses could get capitalized. But there is likely a huge remainder that passes through the P&L and can swing upcoming reported quarters.

Of course, $2.55 in incremental expenses is something huge to swallow based on the Street numbers for 2018.

On page 12 of Alibaba's investor day handout, they ask,

"How would Alibaba strategic investments impact the core commerce margin?"

They show a downward trajectory of EBITDA margins. These expenses and a pile on of expenses can have an impact; we think a bigger one going forward.

Cainiao expenses now get consolidated into company earnings now that it's a 51% holding.

When talking about the impact from all this spending to near-term earnings, it said,

"In the immediate term, we expect to increase investments in the second half, focusing on further market penetration, improving user experience as well as new growth businesses in New Retail and international expansion."

That means more pressure on earnings in the next two quarters which make up the back half of its March 2018 Fiscal year.

CEO Confirms

In his recent annual shareholder letter, CEO Daniel Zhang also hinted that they expect more expenses at the risk to short-term gains;

"We believe that persistence in playing the long game will result in significant and sustainable returns for our shareholders."

In fact, he mentioned the "long game" twice in that letter. The long game means long-term benefits in place of short-term gains. That hints to the impact of higher expenses.

And We Started Seeing Some Of It In Q2

In Q2, its September quarter, gross margins dropped 260bp against an easy 500bp drop a year ago. Against such an easy comparison, you could have thought gross margins could be up. They weren't.

Look at the one and two-year run rates of gross margin changes year over year.

When adding up the change of gross margins this year and last year, you get the two-year run rate. It's a simple test to see what the underlying trends are. We use this tool all the time in analysis. From March to June to September, the gross margins slowed on a two-year basis.

Let's assume the two-year run rate stops decreasing but maintains at -7%. What happens going forward?

Let's see.

Based on the consistent slowing, we saw the last three quarters in that two-year run-rate and adding to that the pickup in Cainiao spend which could hit cost of goods sold (the inverse to gross margins) holding the two year at -7% is not being conservative.

It would mean that the one-year gross margin changes are about to drop more meaningfully. Are our numbers spot on? Probably not. But we show you the direction of some of the drivers, and they point lower.

Operating expenditures picked up slightly to 46% growth in the September quarter from a 40% run rate the previous four quarters.

But if these extra expenses start to add up, this line item will also have the risk to drag earnings.

Tough Back-Half Comps

The company also said on last quarter's earnings call it faces tougher comps in the December quarter.

"Therefore, we will face more difficult comps rather than easy comp in the second half against the prior year from a growth rate standpoint."

Remember its second half means December and March of its March fiscal year. That makes for revenue headwinds just as expenses pick up.

But Singles Day?

And if you want to say in return that singles day was huge this year, we didn't see that Singles Day is a method to predict the quarterly revenues.

Here's the last three Singles Days versus Alibaba's revenues.

Two years ago, Singles Day grew 59%, but quarterly revenues grew 26%. Last year, Singles Day grew 25%, but quarterly revenues grew 44%. We don't think this year's Singles Day of 43% growth will predict revenues. Anyway we're using higher revenue growth than singles day. Still that trend starts to give us earnings downside in coming quarters versus the Street.

Valuation

We have another issue with Alibaba. We think it deserves a discount to a comparable US company based on the VIE structure (Variable Interest Entity). We are using a 33% discount for companies that have the VIE structure because by owning the shares, you really don't have as direct a link to the company's profits if China laws were to change. It creates an added risk which we account for by the valuation discount.

If we were to wake up one day and China and the US squabble about something, there is always the risk that the government of China can deem VIEs illegal. Alibaba warns of this risk in its public filings.

Page 40 of its annual report,

"If the PRC government deems that the contractual arrangements in relation to our variable interest entities do not comply with PRC governmental restrictions on foreign investment, or if these regulations or the interpretation of existing regulations changes in the future, we could be subject to penalties or be forced to relinquish our interests in those operations."

Simply by being a shareholder, you own a right to this VIE. The key word being "variable." It can change, and the risk is the Chinese government can also cause that ownership to change.

While Alibaba is of course an amazing company with amazing prospects, this one feature can affect the valuation.

That's why we think it deserves a valuation haircut to its peers.

What We Need

While Alibaba is a great story, we drive our opinions based on the numbers. We speak to 30-50 companies each quarter. We need several criteria to want to buy.

1. We can't have our earnings below the Street.

2. We need 45% upside for a New Buy taking our 12-month EPS multiplied by a historical average PE.

3. We need a "wow" story.

4. That we're not entering a stock that is extended technically.

Alibaba for sure meets the "wow" story criteria but doesn't meet our upside or earnings beats criteria.

Conclusion

Alibaba has amazing prospects. That said, the December quarter faces a tough hurdle and the next year of expenses could drop margins. Our quarterly EPS numbers are below the Street* for several of the quarters.

We're on the sidelines.

