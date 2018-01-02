Global Water Resources - Don't Let A Pretentious Name And A Juicy Yield Fool You

However, these catalysts may not be enough to offset the risks associated with geographical concentration in the Phoenix, AZ metro area.

Global Water Resources (GWRS) is a micro-cap (approx. $183 million) water utility which, despite its name, operates primarily in the Phoenix metro area. It went public in April of 2016. Currently, the stock yields about 2.94%, which it pays monthly. In this article, I will evaluate the investment merits of this company.

Regular Monthly Dividend Payer

Global Water Resources has paid a monthly dividend since its IPO in early 2016. It has raised that dividend regularly since that time, suggesting that management is committed to cultivating dividend growth investors as a shareholder constituency. Currently, the shares yield a little under 3 percent.

GWRS Dividend data by YCharts

Two Potential Long - Term Catalysts

Arizona Utility Landscape Offers Plenty of Additional M&A Opportunities

According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, who is in charge of regulating them, over 350 companies operate water systems in the state. The result is an extremely fragmented marketplace. The image below illustrates the various water companies in and around the Phoenix area, along with the scope of their operations:

Source: Arizona Corporation Commission

Given the extremely large number of companies operating in the area, some of these companies have very few customers. For example, Global Water Resources states on its website that one of its more recent acquisitions, Eagletail Water Company, is currently servicing only 50 customers! Of course, this is probably because the area in which Eagletail operates is sparsely populated (it is located west of the area shown on the image above). The company likely expects that, as the Phoenix metro area expands, additional customers will settle within the Eagletail service area.

One outcome of this state of affairs is that the water utility space in Arizona is ripe for consolidation. As Global Water Resources CEO Ron Fleming said on the 3rd Quarter Conference Call in November of 2017:

There are 100 and think the number is actually 270 water companies in the state of Arizona. They’re spread out through multiple classes or sizes, the Class A is the largest, through Class Bs, Cs, Ds and Es by time you get the Es is fairly small. So we always have said and I think that there’s an opportunity from really the Class B level down to consolidate those utilities and bring them under one professional umbrella. As we’ve also noted before this is the number one policy objective of the Arizona Corporation Commission, they’ve stated that for – frankly decades now. But ultimately just last year it was evidence that this was their number one policy objective by a very specific policy ruling that the commissioners put out and that policy statement basically put several measures in place to incent utilities to finally consolidate those utilities at the Class B, C, D and E levels. So the timing is good, we have obviously the deferred tax liability driver. The regulatory climate is kind of in the best place it’s been we think with the policy statements that were made on that front. And we’re very active on it today since we’re kind of bringing the accelerated CapEx plan to a close here this year. That will be our number one primary focus moving forward, always forward for Mike and me.

The "deferred tax liability driver" which Fleming refers to above is an additional motivation for the company to pursue acquisitions. In 2015, Global Water Resources predecessor company sold a subsidiary known as the Valencia Water Company for about $55 million. Apparently, the IRS has agreed that the capital gains on this transaction -- which amounted to $19.4 million -- can have their tax liability deferred to the extent that the gains are reinvested in capital assets or in improvements to Global Water Resources existing capital assets. However, based on additional comments made by Fleming in the latest conference call, the time frame for these investments to be made will probably only extend to the end of 2018. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see a burst of M&A activity on Global Water Resources' part as the year progresses. If these acquisitions are well-priced, they could help to finance future dividend increases.

Cascade Investment Just Bought $80 million of land in GWRS' Service Area

In November of 2017, local Arizona press reported that Cascade Investment LLC, the investment company which manages Bill Gates' fortune, purchased a tract of land west of Phoenix for $80 million. The area, called Belmont, is in the path of a proposed interstate corridor which would connect Phoenix and Las Vegas. Press reports also indicate that as many as 80,000 homes could eventually be built in this area. For now, the area remains essentially uninhabited desert. However, should the development which Belmont's backers are calling for materialize over the next few decades, Global Water Resources will benefit immensely.

Short- and Long- Term Headwinds

While Global Water Resources has a number of potential upside catalysts in its future, there are also a number of negative factors which largely offset the positives.

Deferred Compensation & Debt Covenants May Drag on Dividends

Global Water Resources has several stock-based compensation programs which it uses to incentivize its employees and board members. These include Phantom Stock Units (PSUs), Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs), as well as straight stock option grants. An example of these option grants is the one which took place in August of 2017. The company granted options to acquire 465,000 shares of the common stock at $9.40 (the current market price at the time). These options vest in equal amounts over a period of four years (2018 through 2021) and expire 10 years from the date of issue. Current price weakness notwithstanding, if Global Water Resources' price continues on its upward trend, this could represent a significant liability in the future, reducing the rate at which GWRS can boost its dividend. Investors wanting more information on GWRS' various stock-based compensation programs should check out the latest 10-Q for a more detailed explanation.

GWRS data by YCharts

Global Water Resources also has certain senior secured notes outstanding which require that the company maintain a debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.1 to 1.0. If the ratio falls below 1.25, provisions of the senior notes limit GWRS' ability to pay dividends. Currently, management and analysts do not appear concerned about breaching this ratio. However, if Global Water Resources makes acquisitions at inflated prices, this ratio may come under pressure in coming years.

Global Warming Could Devastate the Phoenix Metro Area



While deferred compensation and debt covenant concerns are only transient issues, the biggest risk of an investment in Global Water Resources is inherent to the area in which it operates -- Phoenix, Arizona.

A recent report by Climate Central estimates that by 2060 the Phoenix metro area will experience daytime temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit 132 times each year. That's almost a month and a half longer than the 1991 - 2010 average of 92 days. On top of that, as urban sprawl pushes ever-outward from Phoenix, the so-called "urban heat island" effect is increasingly exacerbating the issue. One Vice article goes so far as to declare "Phoenix Will Be Almost Unlivable by 2050 Thanks to Climate Change".

As an investor with a multi-decade time horizon, I am hesitant to invest in any company which has hitched their wagons to a place which some believe will be "almost unlivable" before I reach retirement age. Given the fact the Global Water Resources' operations are centered around the Phoenix metro area, this invalidates much of the positive investment attributes of GWRS.

Global Water Resources will also have to contend with a water supply situation which is expected to deteriorate in the coming decades. A report by the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water resources in the Western United States, suggests that water supply in the Colorado River Basin (of which Phoenix is a part) is on track to become structurally deficient relative to water demand in the coming decades.

Source: USBR Report

If current trends hold, water shortages could provide additional challenges for Global Water Resources. While GWRS is frequently able to pass on increases in its costs to customers via utility rate hikes, these hikes suffer from a so-called "regulatory lag" related to the time that it takes to submit these requests for rate hikes to the relevant regulatory body and get them approved. In the meantime, high water acquisition costs would eat into Global Water Resources' profits. It's also worth pointing out that, as an elected body, the Arizona Corporation Commission is likely to take a hard line on price increases that utility companies submit for consideration, in order to assuage likely public outrage at water scarcity.

Closing Thoughts

Global Water Resources possesses many attributes which I look for when evaluating new companies to add to my DGI portfolio: low market capitalization, low retail investor interest, a steadily rising monthly payout, and possible long-term upside catalysts. However, all of those attributes are negated by the fact that the company operates exclusively in a metro area which is likely to be one of the first to experience severe disruptions due to global warming. A 3% yield comes nowhere close to compensating investors for the long-term risks which are in Global Water Resources' future. If the share price were to suddenly collapse such that the yield was around than 7 or 8 percent, I might become interested, but only as a highly speculative play and not as a core DGI holding.

