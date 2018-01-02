Guess? Has A Downside of 19% From Its Market Price

Right now, Guess?'s main goal is to achieve EBIT margin of 7.5%, which we believe won’t happen anytime soon due to the poor performance in North America.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, Guess? (NYSE:GES), an American apparel retailer, missed its analyst estimates as its retail revenue in the U.S. was down 13.4% Y/Y and its comparable same-store sales were also down by 10% Y/Y. Over the last few years, the company struggled to establish a stronger foothold in the business, as its stock was depreciating in value since 2014 and started to rebound only in the last few months. With 2018 on the horizon, the questions are arising whether the retailer could sustain a stable growth throughout the upcoming year or should we expect even more downside to its shares in the foreseeable future.

Right now, Guess?'s main goal is to achieve EBIT margin of 7.5%, which is higher from its current EBIT margin of 2.9% by a few points. However, during Q3, Guess? lost $2.9 million, or 4 cents a share, it closed a number of stores in the U.S. and it continues to lose grip on the American market, which makes the improvement of its margins almost impossible in a foreseeable future.

To find out if there is any upside for Guess?'s stock at the current market price, we created our own DCF model, where we looked at the company's financials and made a forecast of its future performance. The table below represents our estimates for the company's main metrics and shows how capable the company is of sustaining stable business operations in the long run.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

Considering the challenging market environment and the loss of cash in the last quarter, we made a conservative estimates of the company's rate of growth of its revenue, which starts at 4.8% in the fiscal year 2018 and ends at 1.5% in the fiscal year 2022. For that reasons, the terminal growth rate in our model is 1% and the weighted average cost of capital is 11.9%, where the cost of equity is 15% and the cost of debt is 7.5%.

When we combined all of that data, we calculated the intrinsic value of Guess? business, which, in our opinion, is worth $15.28 per share, or a discount of 12.8% from the current market price.

Source: Own estimates

After conducting our DCF model, we moved to the next stage of our analysis and created a peer to peer analysis, which compared Guess? to its competitors from the retail apparel sector. The table below shows that the overall retail market is in a depression, as the companies from the industry are being valued by small multiples and that Guess?'s sales and EBITDA forecasts are valued lower than the industry's median, while its EBITDA margin is also lower from the industry's average. Because of such low multiples, our comparable analysis showed real value of Guess? to be $10.77 per share, which translates to a downside of 38.5% from its current trading price.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In the final phase of our analysis we combined the results of our DCF model along with the results of the comparable analysis and came to a conclusion that the final fair value of Guess? stock is $14.15 per share, which represents a downside of 19.3% from the current price.

Source: Own estimates

After conducting our analysis, we came to two conclusions. The first conclusion is that the overall retail market is experiencing hard times, as the stores across the U.S. are closing and the e-commerce services are revolutionizing the way customers purchase products. The second conclusion is that Guess?'s current business model starts to become less reliable, as in the Q3 the company lost money and the EBIT margin goals become less achievable due to the weakness of the overall retail sector.

We have decided to short Guess? stock a week ago and believe that its price will fall further down to its intrinsic value in the foreseeable future, as the company will continue to experience weakness due to the weak demand from the U.S. customers. At the moment, the stock has a strong technical resistance level around $18 per share and we don't think that the price will go further that level anytime soon. However, if that happens, then we will reorganize our short position in the company and use a number of option strategies to cover our losses. But as of now, we see no reasons for the upside and will hold a short position in Guess? stock for a considerable period of time.

