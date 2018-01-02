WWE's New Year's Resolution Should Include Formal Succession Plan

Since going public in 1999, WWE (NYSE: WWE) has done a tremendous job of institutionalizing itself and turning into a true integrated media and entertainment company. It has become a reliable dividend payer in the oft volatile entertainment industry and has consistently grown revenue in the face of an evolving digital landscape despite enduring a number of high profile controversies. It successfully launched its own 24/7 streaming network in 2014 and its growth in 2017 has launched its stock to an all-time high with institutional investors gobbling up WWE shares in their search for yield in a perpetually low yield environment. Despite this success, WWE remains vulnerable to key personnel risk and must take steps in 2018 to assure investors that capable executives are ready to step up and fill the void when Vince McMahon, the 72 year old Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, inevitably steps down.

WWE data by YCharts

A key person is broadly defined as an "individual whose knowledge, creativity, inspiration, reputation, and/or skills are critical to the viability or growth of an organisation, and whose loss may cripple it." (Source: Businessdictionary.com) In the case of WWE, a company that has historically derived much of its inspiration of reputation from its 72-year =-old Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, key personnel risk cannot be ignored.

In almost any other industry or company, analysts and shareholders would be chasing management for a clear and substantive succession plan. For companies like WWE, which operate in somewhat esoteric and non-traditional businesses, succession plans become even more crucial given the intimate business knowledge required to run the company. While the company is truly different than any of its peers with respect to history, culture and ownership, that does not dispel the risk inherent in having a chairman and CEO well past the normal age of CEO retirement. WWE, for their part, has acknowledged this risk on page 14 of their annual SEC 10-K filing shown below:

“The unexpected loss of the services of Vincent K. McMahon could adversely affect our ability to create popular characters and creative storylines or could otherwise adversely affect our operating results.” “In addition to serving as Chairman of our Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. McMahon leads the creative team that develops the storylines and the characters for our programming (including our television, WWE Network and other programming) and live events. From time to time, Mr. McMahon has also been an important member of our cast of performers. The loss of Mr. McMahon due to unexpected retirement, disability, death or other unexpected termination for any reason could have a material adverse effect on our ability to create popular characters and creative storylines or could otherwise adversely affect our operating results.”

Acknowledging the presence of a risk is the first step toward addressing it. However WWE has not taken adequate steps in recent years to prepare for transition at its highest levels. While several executives, most notably Paul Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative, and Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, have risen in recent years to take on greater responsibilities within the organization – there has been no formal communication as to whether either one of them would accede to the role of CEO, if needed. In fact, in going through the last two years of WWE earnings calls there has been no formal discussion of succession at all. Furthermore, WWE’s own Corporate Governance Guidelines, published October 2016 and available here, even state that “there is no expectation of any succession at the highest level of management for at least the next several years.”

This article does not purport to guess who the next chief executive officer (or other aptly named managing principal/co-CEO/, etc.) may be, nor will it opine on the likelihood of certain insiders or members of executive management assuming the role. Successions involving family are difficult. Successions involving family who also are senior management are even more difficult. That being said, plenty of options remain for WWE in how they choose to pursue the inevitable transition.

The uncertainty surrounding WWE's succession plan, which doesn’t appear to have impacted institutional investors in the past, will only grow over time. Addressing and limiting key personnel risk is one of the risks management actually has control over. 2018 should be the year that WWE acknowledges what we all know must happen: The torch must be passed. Whether an existing member of executive management is tapped to lead or an outsider with intimate knowledge of the industry brought in, announcing a transition at the highest level will placate those of us who have long harbored doubts about the company’s ability to transition seamlessly from one generation of leaders to the next.