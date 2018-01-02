Cominar REIT: What The Accelerated Disposition Means

Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) decided it was probably not a great idea for its investors to have a quiet Christmas. On December 18 it announced a radical transaction to sell its properties. Management had previously guided on this quite differently. First the properties were supposed to be sold in multiple tranches. Second, this would begin the middle of 2018. Based on this new information we reanalyzed the REIT's potential cash flow, dividend coverage and forward valuation.

The Announcement

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) announced on August 22, 2017 its debt reduction plan and its intention to focus on its core markets in the Province of Québec and Ottawa (the "2017 Plan"). In the pursuit of the 2017 Plan, Cominar is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Slate Acquisitions Inc. ("Slate") for the sale of its entire non-core market property portfolio for total gross proceeds of $1.14 billion. The non-core market portfolio is composed of 97 properties totaling 6.2 million square feet located in the Greater Toronto Area, the Atlantic Provinces and in Western Canada (the "Non-Core Market Portfolio").

The entire non-core portfolio comprised of properties as shown below.

The sale price of $1.14 billion was broadly in line with Cominar's announcement of $1.2 billion, although the overall Cap rate was higher (less value obtained) than the 6% guidance. The $275 million fair value write down was all related to the Western Canada portfolio where a recovery seems to be a long slog. The write down was still a pretty substantial hit to the NAV. At 185 million units outstanding, approximately the NAV decreased by $1.50 just based on the Western Canada sale. On the other hand, the rest of the sale was at close to book values.

Adjusting for this we can estimate the approximate NAV. We start off with the disclosed Q3-2017 values and reduce this by the fair value write down.

Source: Author's calculations

While the decrease based on Western portfolio would shake a few investors, those properties are definitely not reflective of the rest of the portfolio. We think the rest of the portfolio is worth at least $17 today.

2018 AFFO

We had previously estimated a 2018 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.20. That estimate was based on a 6% Cap rate and a mid 2018 sale. Adjusting for the new information of a 6.2% Cap rate and earlier sale, our 2018 estimate is adjusted down to $1.15 in AFFO. This is dangerously close to the dividend of a $1.14/year. There is a lot of uncertainty here as well as timing of sales and buyback of units could change this by as much as 3-4 cents/unit.

Why investors should hold

While Cominar may have started reducing the portfolio they don't seem to be done. They added that they may sell an additional $1.0-$1.5 billion of properties in their core markets and expanded their buyback intention from 9 million to 17.6 million units. This looks straight out of Dream Office's (OTC:DRETF) playbook of forcing the stock up to NAV by liquidation and buyback. In this regard we are unsure of the further timing of such sales as the company has surprised us a few times now. That said, they will succeed in forcing this to NAV or at least to a 10% discount to NAV. The NAV itself should move up, as Quebec is incredibly strong right now and 3% rent hikes in 2018 should translate into 4-6% increase in NAV.

Conclusion

Since our initial recommendation, Cominar has delivered a decent total return outpacing all diversified Canadian REITs and most by a large margin. Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) is one that has kept up and that was another big position for us well.

CUF.UN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Some of the valuation gap versus other REITs has now closed because of the price return and some due to a lower price obtained on property sales than we envisioned. That said, the stock still holds potential for at least another 10% higher in 2018. That plus the dividend creates a compelling 2018 in our view. That said, both Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) and H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) are now at least as compelling investments (worst performers in chart above) as Cominar so we are a bit less enthused about Cominar than we were previously. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," we would rate Cominar REIT a 7.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to in Canadian dollars. Since this is a Canadian REIT, US investors may have taxes withheld depending on the account in which this is held.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMLEF, ARESF, HRUFF, MGRUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.