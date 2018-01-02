Record Shattering Storage Draw Coming But Offset By Potentially Bearish Weather

Weather however is starting to turn bearish for the middle of Jan.

January 5 week is expected to be record shattering as we are seeing -330 Bcf.

A storage report of -225 Bcf would be compared to -76 Bcf last year and -99 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -225 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended December 29.

We revised lower our estimate from last Friday of -228 Bcf.

Natural gas storages over the weekend turned even more bullish with the latest outlook showing another revision lower to our EOS figure. Jan 5 week is now on pace to show a storage draw above -300 Bcf, and Lower 48 production is currently lower by ~3 Bcf/d due to freeze-offs. Northeast is the most impacted out of all the regions we track.

Since last week, we saw our EOS move sharply lower. In the span of just a week, our EOS is now sitting at 1.29 Tcf or 180 Bcf lower than the last EOS (1.47 Tcf).

The bulk of the revision came today as 1/5 week was revised to a preliminary estimate of -330 Bcf, which will be a record shattering week.

Although storage draws are bullish the next two-weeks, we are starting to see some shifting signs in the latest weather outlook. January 17th is starting to show a warming trend to develop leading to higher than average temperatures across the Lower 48. This could see HDDs move lower, so natural gas followers should be watching the next few weather updates closely.

For now, storage draws for 12/29 week will be very bullish compared to historical averages, and 1/5 week will be breaking records. Weather is starting to turn bearish, so watch closely.

