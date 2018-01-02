Game Over For The Airbus A380

The Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 program is probably Airbus' biggest development. Together with Boeing (BA), the European jet maker did joint research to assess the feasibility of the development of a very large aircraft. Whereas Boeing concluded that the development of an all-new aircraft would not be feasible, Airbus believed its Airbus A380 development would attract enough customers. So far demand for the Airbus A380 has been nowhere near what Airbus forecasted it to be and it can be concluded that was true. The big question that remains is whether demand for the VLA will never be at the levels Airbus imagined or Airbus has been completely wrong with the timing of the Airbus A380.

Success of a product does not only depend on the quality of the product and accompanying services, but also with the timing of the product. Airbus has always been convinced of a bright future for the Airbus A380. The problem that it is facing now is that even with modifications to the Airbus A380 creating the Airbus A380plus, the European jet maker might run out of backlog before any interest materializes.

Backlog

A year ago, Airbus had 319 total orders for its superjumbo and had delivered 200 aircraft. This left 119 orders in backlog. But after reducing the backlog with infinite deferrals and orders that were unlikely to materialize the backlog of which it can be expected that delivery will occur shrunk to 70 units.

Despite presenting the Airbus A380plus concept that should increase value of the A380 to airlines, the European jet maker has not been able to seduce any airline to place orders for the Airbus A380 or Airbus A380plus. Even an order from the A380’s most dedicated customer, Emirates, did not come to fruition as the airline required a production guarantee from Airbus.

2017 was yet another year were Airbus did not gather any orders from airlines or lessors. In fact, at the start of the year Air France converted its outstanding orders for the Airbus A380 to orders or the Airbus A350 bringing the order book of the superjumbo down to 317 units.

During the year, Airbus delivered 21 aircraft:

Emirates, the primary customer for the super jumbo, took delivery of 14 aircraft.

Asiana Airlines took delivery of its final A380 it had on order.

Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines each took delivery of 2 super jumbos.

As of the end of 2017, Airbus has unfilled orders for 96 aircraft with nine customers. However, orders with five customers can be marked as doubtful, which would reduce the backlog of which delivery is to just 49 aircraft.

A late alignment in production

A production rate of one aircraft per month would give Airbus a backlog of 49 months, indicating four years of production. In my view, a good program has at five years of backlog. Troubled programs have less than three years of backlog, while three to four years is satisfactory. With that in mind, the Airbus A380 would qualify as a program with a satisfactory backlog. In 2018, production will be reduced to 12 aircraft per year followed by another cut to eight aircraft per year. This would stretch the backlog to over five years.

For Airbus, this does not mean that the Airbus A380 is out of trouble. In fact, the backlog in this case is not a true reflection of the health of the program. At a production rate of eight aircraft per year, production is unlikely to be profitable. And while other programs are seeing demand pick up at some point this has not been the case for the Airbus A380. So even when it keeps production alive, it can be questioned for whom Airbus is doing this as it clearly is not bringing them in any money. Airbus is buying itself time here to wait for orders. Normally I would say that the jet maker would bring rates down to buy itself time to land key campaigns, but for the A380 this is not the case. Airlines and lessors simply are not eager to buy an aircraft the size of the A380 and the scenarios on which the business case for the A380 hinges, that of congested airports and mega cities simply has not developed yet and before that scenario develops Airbus could have very well have already delivered its last Airbus A380.

For the Airbus A380, I fear that downward revisions of the production rate have come far too late.

Mega City: Al Maktoum International Airport

Even Emirates, the biggest operator and supporter of the Airbus A380, will not be able to take a lot of Airbus A380 aircraft as it is battling capacity constraints at Dubai International Airport. That is somewhat ironic given that Airbus believes the A380 is the solution to capacity constraints and capacity constraints are now limiting the biggest A380 operator from absorbing a lot of superjumbos. Being completely rational, without the A380 the capacity constraint would have been reached years earlier. All with all, Emirates will not be able to absorb A380s to support growth of the airline, but primarily to replace aircraft coming off lease.

Dubai also is one of the examples where work is being made of a mega airport with unprecedented capacity. Al Maktoum International Airport is to become the hub of Emirates and would allow the addition of more superjumbos to cater growth for Dubai.

I visited Al Maktoum International Airport in December 2017 and while the prospects of the airport are incredibly big, the airport will not be able to handle Emirates moving activities to Al Maktoum or other big airlines from the crowded DBX airport to the new DWC airport any time soon.

Emirates is expected to replace its activities to Al Maktoum International Airport beyond 2025 and that is the big problem for Airbus. Emirates has more space for additional Airbus A380 aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport and also wants to use that capacity of 100 VLAs on the new airport. But by the time Emirates is ready to start growing from its Al Maktoum hub Airbus might have ceased production of its super jumbo. This is likely also the reason why Emirates before ordering additional A380s has demanded an guarantee from Airbus to keep its superjumbo in production alive for at least another decade.

Ending production

Airbus is prepared to shut down the program if it fails to reach an agreement with Emirates for at least 30 super jumbos. The reason is quite simple: Airbus does not believe that the Airbus A380 could gather many additional orders and if Emirates is not going to provide an order to bridge the 10 years that Emirates wants the aircraft to remain in production then there is simply is no point in keeping the line open.

Conclusion

In my view, Airbus has brought down the production rate for the Airbus A380 far too late. Demand for the aircraft is incredibly low and the only customer that sees the future in the A380 at this point requires the production line to remain open for another 10 years in order to able to expand its Airbus A380 fleet on the Al Maktoum base which will likely become the Emirates hub after 2025.

A spicy detail is that all of the airlines with unfilled orders for the A380 that are likely to be delivered also have ordered Boeing’s (BA) 777X.