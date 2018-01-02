AGTech, Alibaba's Next Crown Jewel

2017 major accomplishments:

1. In January, AGTech won an exclusive 5-year operating license to run Online and Offline Guan Dan Poker game for a cash prize. Guan Dan is one of the most popular forms of Poker game in China, and there are over 150 million avid players. Finally, these players will be able to play for cash prizes instead of banking useless virtual coins. Also, the winners of AGTech Guan Dan tournaments will receive a "Master" status from the Ministry of Sports. Those with Master status will be treated as national sports elites and can represent China to attend world sporting events. Guan Dan Poker is being prepared to launch early 2018.

2. In March, AGTech launched a social game app called Lucky Buy with Taobao and Alipay. The important differentiation for Lucky Buy app is that players can redeem their winning for merchandise like iPhone X or other popular items from participating Taobao & Alipay merchants. After the soft launch period, Lucky Buy quickly became the biggest driver of AGTech's revenue growth.

3. In May, the Ministry of Finance approved AGTech and SF Group (China's most reliable parcel delivery company) to distribute branded scratch lottery tickets nationwide. This approval is the first of its kind. The SF Group has more than 330,000 delivery personnel making over 7 million deliveries every day. 2.6 billion packages a year. The business launched in July with few cities and will continue to ramp up throughout 2018.

4. In June, AGTech began setting up lottery terminals in Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) consumer-facing physical stores in China. Tao Bao Village Center was the first trial.

5. In July, AGTech announced a 45% - 55% JV with India's PayTM Group to develop and market mobile games and other entertainment products to 200 million plus PayTM customer base. India is the 5th biggest and fastest growing mobile gaming market in the world. Two of the most significant cost for Indian game operators are distribution and payment processing. AGTech-PayTM doesn't have that problem. Many industry experts believe this venture is Tencent of India.

6. During Alibaba's Single's day, AGTech arranged an exclusive co-promotion campaign with Taobao and National Sports Lottery. During the Single's day weekend, when you scan a QR code of any Sports Lottery ticket you purchased, you will be taken into a unique site to access coupons and gifts worth millions by participating merchants as well as additional chance to win big money in lottery re-drawing.

Preview of 2018

1. The Online version of the Guan Dan Poker Tournament for cash winnings is expected to launch in early 2018. There are many sites that already offer Guan Dan Poker game but AGTech is the only company that can offer a cash payout. No one knows how well this play Guan Dan for cash will be received. I would think if you have a choice, you will always opt for a cash payout vs. funny money.

We saw a glimpse of what AGTech was planning for the offline version on December 8th when they hosted the first "World Card Game Championship" in Jiangsu where the main draw was Guan Dan and Rummy. It was just like how the "World Series of Poker" (WSoP) tournament started many years ago. WSoP is now worth billions. I have no doubt China's version will grow much faster and multiple times bigger than World Series of Poker.

2. The team that is running the mobile game app, Lucky Buy will continuously tweak all aspects of the game including offering different games, type of products players can redeem, the value of each point, interaction with other players, participating vendors, etc. There will be bumps in the road, fits and starts, lumpy quarters but given the captive audience of 500 million Alibaba customer base and growing interest in mobile entertainment, Lucky Buy will be one of the growth engines of AGTech.

3. The most important aspects of the joint venture with Shun Feng Group to distribute scratch lottery ticket is not the revenue which isn't going to be much as a stand-alone initiative. But the AGTech management's ability to come up with new and innovative ways not only to sell lottery tickets but also to create awareness of the lottery products and the ability to get the regulatory approvals. I anticipate we will hear more signing of JVs to distribute lottery tickets. In addition, AGTech will continue to set up lottery distribution channels with consumer-facing companies inside Alibaba Group.

The lottery game is still a new concept in China with less than 10% of the population every having played one. The opportunity is obvious, but it will also take time to fine-tune the distribution and promotion strategy.

4. India's PayTM will soon launch their mobile game app and make it available to their 200 million plus customers. AGTech will release play for cash prize games Gin Rummy and Poker shortly. Although there are existing competitors, everyone suffers from high customer acquisition cost and transaction fee. PayTM will have no such issues because they are India's biggest payment processor and have over 200 million customer base. I am sure AGTech will exploit this advantage by using excess profit margin to attract players away from the competition.

I am more excited about their strategy towards multi-player interactive games that made Tencent a household name in China. India is the 5th fastest growing mobile game market in the world. India is few years behind China mobile game market, which means that the growth rate resembling a hockey stick is right in front of us. In addition, PayTM JV can be duplicated in other countries where Ali-ANT has a relationship with payment processors. Korea, Thailand, Philippines etc.

5. Alibaba's Singles Day co-brand promotion program with Taobao and National Sports Lottery demonstrated AGTech's unique position to benefit the entire Alibaba-ANT Financial eco-system. This effort also opened a new source of revenue opportunity for AGTech. AGTech will be working with other national brands for a similar marketing/advertising campaign.

Old Startup

2018 will be a year of executing initiatives launched in 2017 and early 2018. I am confident that management will work 24/7 to bring success to all of them.

It's important to emphasize that although AGTech has been around eleven years, they are a 1.5-year old startup company. AGTech has senior management with 15-20 year industry experienced heading up all the critical areas of the business. A clean balance sheet with $300million of cash and full access and support of China's most important e-commerce conglomerate, Alibaba-ANT Financial Group with a mandate to build the best lottery/gaming company in the world.

Incredulous political red tape and corrupt politicians made it impossible for honest and law-abiding companies like AGTech to make meaning progress in the lottery industry over last decade. AGTech became the only lottery technology company to survive the President Xi Jin Ping ordered industry audit that lasted almost three years starting late Q4 2014.

AGTech management reported first-quarterly earnings as a subsidiary of Alibaba Group in Q3. The quarter showed a lot of promise with newly launched initiatives led by Gaming and Entertainment segment making a meaningful contribution.

All the negative sentiment and selling of the stock is coming from investors who are familiar with the old AGTech, the company that failed to deliver any meaningful result in last decade. As I stated two paragraphs ago, this is a new AGTech operating in a new less-corruption era of Xi Jin Ping. And with full support and access to everything Alibaba-ANT Financial Group has to offer, AGTech's future is bright. My fear is that these "old" shareholders will run out of patience and miss out on one heck of a growth story. Those new to AGTech do not have the baggage to deal with; Instead, they are full of excitement and patience that great long-term investors like Sir John Templeton preach as a "must" to make a great deal of money in the stock market.

The triggers for the rerating are

1. Continued strong results showing both sequential and annual growth for the new initiatives.

2. An announcement of notable mandate wins or JV with a significant partner. International Gaming companies have begun to reach out to AGTech for business partnership proposals. The management is beginning to see some interesting ideas.

3. Resumption of Internet Lottery Sales. This is the BIG one that can add billions of dollars of market cap. very quickly. Before the ban on Internet lottery sales, Alibaba Lottery was generating more than $200 million in pre-tax profit selling lottery tickets online without doing much promotion. With AGTech running Alibaba Lottery business, management is confident that they will become the biggest player when the Internet Lottery sale is allowed to resume. Fingers crossed.

My initiation Report

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGTEF, BABA, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.