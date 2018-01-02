Atlassian - Does The Recent Pullback Put The Shares On Sale?

The company has seen a significant rise in the growth of its deferred revenue balances as more of its customers move to subscription terms and more of its customers come from larger enterprises and data centers.

What's the latest message from Atlassian?

Full speed ahead is the latest message, I suppose. For those readers unfamiliar with the name, Atlassian (TEAM) is a leading provider of collaboration software - software that allows users to better collaborate in workgroups and teams with unhindered access to the right context, the bigger picture and the valuable information. I took that phraseology straight from TEAM's web site - far be it for me to try to improve on such a description. Whether it sounds valuable or not, it is part of the way that people work these days and if it doesn't resonate with some readers, it resonates with customers. While I think Atlassian makes sense as an investment, I can't help but wondering whatever happened to talking to co-workers, either in person or via phone, as an effective means of communication, or using what I remember as a GANTT chart to keep track of a project schedule. No matter, Atlassian will almost surely reach a $1 billion revenue run rate by the end of this current fiscal year, and its 42% topline growth last quarter was beyond what many observers were projecting.

I confess that when recommending a momentum growth stock which is highly valued and well respected by many, there is always a bit of internal conflict. If everyone realizes something is good, then who is the next buyer. There is something of that in terms of writing about or investing in Atlassian shares. What brought me to writing an article about the name for the New Year was its 14% pullback in the last 6 weeks; the shares aren't cheap but at least they are on a bit of a sale.

I confess that being older and a bit cynical - well perhaps more than a bit - leaves me with substantial skepticism about touchy-feely buzzwords and the new mantra of collaboration. Perhaps had this software been available when I worked in the corporate world, I might have gotten more done, with less stress. Perhaps my employees might have valued my opinions more if I didn't have to make them into commands. I confess to taking a large pinch of salt when I see the company describe its solutions as a facilitating "bringing your full, truest self to work, while freely and openly contributing to the bigger picture." But it is 2018 now, and professionals work differently today than was the case in decades past.

This is an article about investing in Atlassian and not a commentary about the ethos of a software vendor. For better or worse, the world of work has changed substantially and in particular, the way work gets done by developers and other professionals who work in groups. Basically, software coding has become a social activity, and the use of workgroups in many endeavors has become essentially ubiquitous. And for this company in particular, which depends so much on viral selling in order to distribute its products, a marketing message geared to the modern ethos is probably as important as anything else.

Many investors, in evaluating a particular business, typically want to see some form of competitive moat based on either technology or some other factor. While I think Atlassian has devoted substantial resources to developing differentiated products and its efforts have clearly had substantial success, the kinds of solutions it offers are complementary to its marketing message and again, to the modern ethos, even if I have my own personal reservations on the subject.

I think it is fair to point out that part of the case for investing in this company is the undoubted talent of senior management and the team it has created. Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon - Brookes are co-founders and co-CEOs of Atlassian. They have received numerous awards through the years as leading tech entrepreneurs in Australia. While Atlassian has around 2000 contributors these days, this is very much a company in which the founders run the show and infuse the company with their vision. They seem to have a rare combination of business acumen and deep technology domain expertise and they are both very involved in the Australian VC community as an adjunct to their work at Atlassian. The men have been relatively modest in terms of their direct compensation from TEAM, although as each of them own about 70 million shares of TEAM stock, which is worth around $3 billion, salaries from Atlassian are probably not a priority. Neither man has sold shares in the past year, again, relatively unusual in the tech world. The company has an impressive board with very high - profile names represented. The board currently includes representatives of Bain Capital, Face Book (FB), Accel Partners (a venture investor), LinkedIn, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Solv. I do not think that this company will lack for well qualified advice.

Most recently, TEAM announced the appointment of James Beer as its CFO. Mr. Beer had been the CFO at McKesson (MCK) and Symantec (SYMC) as well as at American Airline (AMR). Mr. Beer is replacing Murray Demo who had announced his retirement from the for - profit corporate world at the end of July. Mr. Demo has done a good job for Atlassian and has been trusted in terms of the many questions that have surrounded the operations of this company. The company has a mantra of openness and I assume that the incoming CEO will continue to operate in that fashion.

Atlassian - the name is derived from Greek mythology where Titan Atlas is holding up the world - is a company headquartered in Australia, the home of its founders. It is incorporated in the UK, and therefore reports using the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard) presentation. That said, it financial statements are issued based on USD, it has a significant headquarters in San Francisco and 51% of its revenues come from the Americas.

Should Investors get on the Atlassian team at current valuation levels.

Yes, I think that investing in this company's shares, which are quite highly valued, although a bit less so than recently, makes sense. It makes sense because the hyper-growth is likely to continue based on several trends I discuss further in this article, it makes sense because even at the current scale, TEAM is quite profitable on a non-IFRS basis, albeit with a significant contribution from stock-based comp, because TEAM is starting a significant ramp in its free cash flow generation and because the company has substantial opportunities to expand its footprint via opportunities in its current space.

Atlassian shares are obviously vulnerable to a market downturn, and as mentioned below, some quarters, which look to be strong are not always positively received by investors, but over the long term, 40% growth, with additional margin opportunities at scale is a formula for producing positive alpha. The question is not that, but whether Atlassian can continue to execute at the levels it has achieved in its first 8 quarters as a public company?

I initially wrote an article about TEAM in May of last year. Back then the shares were about $22, having reacted poorly to a beat and raise quarter. Now they are $46, and the shares have also seen a rather nasty reaction to another beat and raise quarter announced about 2 months ago. Over that span, the company has seen revenues rise from $118 million/quarter to $194 million/quarter, with free cash flow rising from $41 million to $63 million over the same period. In this last quarter, free cash flow more than doubled from the year earlier period. The company's 42% year over year top line growth last quarter actually represented a modest acceleration from the 40% rate that the company had reported just after it went public - the dreaded phase of growth compression and reversion toward the mean, a risk for investors in all hyper-growth IT companies, has been put off till some time in the future. Almost all of the company's growth is organic; it did purchase a company called Trello, but Trello represented less than 0.5% of revenues in the first year it was owned by TEAM.

The company has forecast topline growth of 38% for this current quarter and 36% for the year. Based on the limited history of this company as a public entity, it seems likely that full year growth will remain very close to 40%. I think that the inference to be drawn from the CFO's comment, that should this current quarter play out as expected (clearly more than what was guided to), the company will be in a position to give investors an update on revenue expectations for 2018. The company has not focused on improving IFRS (the European equivalent of GAAP) margins. IFRS margins are forecast to be a negative 13% for the current year, and that will be a bit worse than the negative 10% reported in fiscal year 2017. Gross margins are projected to be around 79% IFRS, down from 80.6% in the 2017 fiscal year. Some of that is a product of a mix swing away from perpetual licenses and toward subscription revenues.

It should be noted that this company has, and will continue to increase prices over time for many of its offerings. This process could lead to higher gross margins than the company forecasts. Some analysts are concerned that the company has been too aggressive with regards to price increases. On the other hand, a brief perusal of some of the company's current pricing - linked here - suggests that this company has a very hard-working freemium model. For most of what it offers, Atlassian has been and remains the lowest price alternative.

Part of the IFRS margin contraction this past quarter is also a function of the 82% increase in IFRS sales and marketing expense. Much of that is a function of the ballooning of depreciation and amortization expenses. Overall, depreciation and amortization expense rose by 6X and was 2/3rds of the reported IFRS pre-tax loss. Much of the depreciation and amortization charge was part of the sales and marketing expense bucket. Absent that charge, which was 20% of reported sales and marketing expense, the increase in "real" sales and marketing costs was 44%, still substantial and still a bit faster than revenue growth, but far less alarming. In fact, that metric, at 19% of revenues, is the lowest of any of the prominent hyper-growth IT vendors - a strategy which will be discussed below. The big outlier is research and development which rose by 40% on an IFRS basis and which is 62% of revenues.

The real question for investors - and this writer - is whether TEAM is using this spend effectively to broaden its product line and to create a differentiated offering in what is notionally a crowded space.

Positioning Atlassian in a crowded market

I think many investors, particularly when they look at tech, want to avoid getting enmeshed in trying to understand the bits and the bytes at any granular level. That is a bit difficult when considering an investment in Atlassian shares. This is a company that is all about the product it sells and far less about sales and marketing. Overall, the company spent 62% of its revenues, IFRS on research and development last quarter and it spent 18.5% of its revenues on sales and marketing - this time excluding depreciation and amortization expense but including stock based comp. As mentioned, stock based comp is a major expense bucket for this vendor and trying to analyze expense changes and comparisons any other way makes little sense. Overall, both of those ratios are extreme outliers. Atlassian products have more or less got to be attractive to its user base because almost all of the selling motion the company has, its built around viral support.

The company does not have a dedicated field sales force and in almost all cases it offers its products to users on a fixed price basis, i.e. with no-negotiation pricing and license structures, either using a subscription model or through the cloud. On the other hand, the company has a strong user community that helps evangelize for the company's offerings. Presumably there is some negotiation for deals encompassing hundreds of thousands of seats. Shades of the way Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UBNT) sells.

Very specifically, 98% of the customers who purchased more than $50k in a given year, wound up buying more products the following year. The company's investor presentation sports a cohort analysis chart of the kind that is common to see these days, but sans numbers and sans the calculation of a dollar based net retention rate, it does not really further the analytical process. I hope that omission is corrected in the near future.

Atlassian has several sets of products although they are all designed to help teams, often in the IT space, to collaborate and chat amongst themselves. Probably the best known of the Atlassian offerings is Jira, which is software that allows a workgroup to plan, track and mutually support projects. Jira Software is the product that is most used by Atlassian customers. It costs $10/month for up to 10 users and $7/ month for up to 100 users. Beyond that tier are further discounts per user negotiated individually. The product runs in the cloud and is set up and hosted by TEAM. Jira now has a Service Desk offering that has apparently become the 2nd largest vendor in the ITSM world. An allied offering is a product called Confluence which is another tool that allows teams, departments and projects to share knowledge and use a structured hierarchy with a search engine to keep track of all kinds of things such as notes, plans, requirements and can store multimedia and dynamic content.

Other collaboration and chat products offered by TEAM include Trello, which is a tool for visual collaboration and Stride which is another way of communicating within a team. Hipchat has been an extremely successful product that provides internal private online chat and instant messaging. Stride, which was introduced about 3 months ago is a successor to HipChat, although the functionality is quite similar. Hipchat Data Center is self-hosted with an annual subscription pricing model, while Stride is provided through the Atlassian Cloud. Stride is based on a freemium model, although presumably most users will wind up paying $3/month for a standard edition. Stride and HipChat compete with Slack which is perceived to be an alternative to Atlassian in its overall space.

The company has products that specifically address the needs of coders and software developers including Bitbucket, Sourcetree and Bamboo. In this group, Bitbucket, which Atlassian acquired about 8 years ago is a freemium model which currently has 5 million developers and 900k teams on its platform. Bitbucket is available both in the cloud and on-prem and is used for source code and development projects. Bitbucket starts to cost money when used by larger teams. The product is really meant to provide access to something called Git, actually an open source control system originally created by Linus Torvalds.

Without attempting to encapsulate the company's overall product roadmap in a single sentence, current development activities are based on rebuilding and integrating all of the company's offerings based on cloud - native technology. Atlassian has been focused on migrating its cloud infrastructure to run on a multi-tenant AWS platform. The advantages are in performance, overall and less latency and for Atlassian it is a key part of its strategy to appeal to larger users. At this point, 96% of the company's Jira and Confluence customers have moved to AWS, a very speedy migration. As mentioned earlier, this company runs on viral purchases by existing customers and making cross selling easier is a key part of the marketing strategy.

Atlassian - Its TAM and its Competitors

If you can't figure out a name to describe the category into which a tech company fits, turn to Gartner, they will almost surely have developed a category to fit the company. Atlassian is described by Gartner as a leader in a category called Enterprise Agile Planning Tools. In the leader's space along with TEAM are Microsoft (MSFT), CA (CA), and VersionOne. I have linked here to the Gartner evaluation as well as an evaluation of Atlassian's Jira versus VersionOne. At the moment, no one has been able to define the size of the total available market for agile tools with any precision. There are lots of developers in the world these days - millions or tens of millions and they exist outside of just the software space including teams developing drugs or sequencing genes or researching polymers or developing a new brand of soap or even working on a new technology for making a windmill or a solar farm, and while the average cost per seat for most tools is quite low, many users deploy several different tools and use them in different ways. It is not unusual for Atlassian customers to use 5 or 6 different products and that makes the TAM addressed by even the current product set reach tens of billions of dollars. Many of the use cases are not those that come readily to mind when thinking of who Atlassian might sell to. For example, FlixBus, which has been spun out of DB (German Rail), has 5 Atlassian products which it has used to create and optimize a long - distance bus service and to build a website for its users that includes network planning and dynamic price management. A more typical user would be Fresh Consulting which uses Bitbucket to store the code it builds for its clients, Bitbucket Pipeline to help test and standardize code and to enforce coding standards and to detect potential security vulnerabilities and Jira software as a development tool.

TAM is probably an overworked concept these days and I sometimes find myself wondering about its utility in determining the potential growth opportunity for a given company. While there is no agreed - on TAM for the solutions offered by Atlassian, I think it is more or less self-evident that the company's growth in the foreseeable future is unlikely to be limited by the number of potential organizations that can use its products. Last quarter, netting out the customers recorded as new because of the a new Bitbucket pricing model, Atlassian closed 4200 net new customers (each new domain is counted as a new customer) close to a record for a single quarter.

Given the way that Atlassian sells, in which it has to be continuously selling additional products to its installed base in order to maintain its growth rate, its ecosystem is key. Atlassian Marketplace solutions are likely to be a significant growth source for this company going forward. I think trying to quantify the opportunity the company has by focusing on a TAM makes less sense than it might for some other companies in the IT space that sell within a more readily defined space.

Very often, Atlassian, its HipChat product and now Stride are compared to competitive offerings from a company called Slack. Slack is a private company that has most recently been valued at something more than $5 billion, compared to the current enterprise value of Atlassian of around $10 billion. I think the comparison is telling, given just how much more technology Atlassian has on offer compared to Slack. Slack has run through a substantial amount of cash lately, but regardless of its financial performance (probably below what is necessary for the company to be able to launch an IPO), it has clearly been considered a thought leader in the space described as team communications service. A couple of months ago, Atlassian introduced a product it calls Stride which is designed to overcome the competitive advantages Slack has been thought to have. I am not even going to try to describe in any details why Stride might be better than Slack - it is hard enough keeping up with all of the names the vendors use for all of their products but as mentioned earlier, the basic premise behind Stride is that users can find both a smart, text-based messaging service and a fully featured video and audio conference service on a single platform at a reasonable price. For those readers who want a more in - depth evaluation of the differences between Slack and Stride, I have linked here to an article from TechCrunch. While it is always hard to handicap new products specifically, I think that the impact of Stride on Atlassian's percentage growth rate is likely to be visible in the quarter to be reported later this month and throughout calendar year 2018.

JIRA Service Desk is a substantial revenue contributor at this point for Atlassian and is said to be its single fastest growing major solution set which suggests that growth is likely to be at or above 50%/year. It is clearly gaining share in what is called the ITSM market. Service Desk is an offering that in whole or part is designed to offer users similar functionality to that offered by ServiceNow (NOW). Development activities have included a "white-label" option so that users can integrate Service Desk with the rest of their website. And the company has enabled its new Jira Cloud as a tool to allow its users to pull up customer information from their Salesforce (CRM) data, and soon other popular CRM solutions, directly from the Jira Service Desk.

At this point, when most potential customers and certainly investors think of Service Desk offerings in the ITSM space, they think of ServiceNow. Although the ITSM space is crowded with contenders, for some years now ServiceNow has been the unchallenged leader with a market share of greater than 36%, and probably rising. ServiceNow is ranked as one of two leaders by Gartner which can be seen in this year's ITSM report linked here. Atlassian is not ranked at all - although based on current market growth it seems reasonable to anticipate that Jira Service Desk will be rated by Gartner in its next ITSM review. On the other hand, in a study linked here from a well-known service called "Apps Run the World", Atlassian is shown as having a 16% share, 2nd only to ServiceNow. Interestingly, both Atlassian and NOW have reported growth in the 40% range in the most recent quarter, although I imagine that in the ITSM category alone, Atlassian is probably growing somewhat faster from a smaller base as NOW diversifies into other IT categories.

I have linked here to a 3rd party evaluation of Jira vs. ServiceNow. That said, the evaluation from Valiantys cannot really be said to be unbiased as the firm is a Jira/Confluence solution partner. On the other hand, many of the points in the evaluation are reasonable and can be verified. I have linked to the best available source regarding the size of the ITSM market - said to be worth almost $9 billion in a few years' time. Jira Service Desk clearly has a more user - friendly GUI and probably has some features that NOW has not incorporated at this point. And it is much cheaper to lease and probably has an overall lower total cost of ownership although that is harder to calibrate for a writer situated as I am. But the ITSM space is not one with just a single winner, and to suggest that Jira will probably grow a bit more rapidly and win a few more competitions in which it is involved, compared to NOW, doesn't suggest that NOW is a bad stock to own, as I pointed out in a recent article.

Looked at overall, there are more reasons for Jira Service Desk to be successful than not. The continuing success of Service Desk will have much to do with the ability Atlassian to continue its strong of hyper-growth quarters and I believe the augeries are favorable. Overall, it is my contention that Atlassian's hyper-growth status is more likely than not here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

Yes, Atlassian is expensive when using many traditional valuation parameters, and the course of its stock price, besides reflecting its own operational performance, is clearly correlated to the valuations investors are according to a broad universe of hyper-growth tech names. As mentioned earlier, Atlassian has an enterprise value of a bit under $10 billion. The company has forecast revenues for this current fiscal year (ends 6/30/18) of about $845 million. Looking at the next 4 quarters, I think using a revenue estimate of about $980 million seems reasonable. That in turns calculates to an EV/S estimate of around 9.8X. Many readers are simply not going to consider purchasing an equity with an EV/S of 10X. And I make no suggestion that the shares would not be vulnerable in a significant market pullback. But there simply aren't all that many comparables that have the ability to sustain growth at 40% for some substantial time period. I previously mentioned NOW as a competitor, and to some degree a comparable. NOW actually has an EV/S of about 9X, lower than Atlassian on that metric, but with a growth rate estimate for 2018 of only 31%.

Atlassian forecast non-IFRS EPS at $.47 for its current fiscal year during its last conference call. This was an increase from the $.43 the company had forecast the prior quarter with a tax rate assumption of about 33%. The company has had a history of beat and raise quarters since it has been public (last quarter, fiscal Q1, was a $.03 beat on a prior $.06 non - IFRS EPS forecast), and I have little reason to doubt that this kind of pattern will not continue to reprise.

It is somewhat difficult for outsiders to estimate what the company's non-IFRS tax rate will really be going forward until the company reports its results and presents its new tax rate outlook later this month. I think that given the company's historical track record of beating expectations and with a 26% non-IFRS tax rate accrual guesstimate, EPS for the next 4 quarters, i.e. calendar 2018, could reach $.60. That would be a forward P/E based on non-IFRS earnings of about 75X.

Stock based comp was more than all of the earnings that this company reported for both the latest quarter reported this year and the comparable quarter the prior year. In the quarter, stock based comp expense rose by 47% compared to the 42% growth in reported revenues. For better or for worse, the company has no current goal to improve its IFRS margins. As mentioned earlier, IFRS operating margins were a negative 10% in fiscal year 2017 and are forecast to be a negative 13% in the current fiscal year. That said, the current forecast represents more than 300 basis points of improvement in the IFRS margin forecast compared to the projection made at the end of July.

Recommending momentum growth stocks is a fraught enterprise. They work in certain markets and not in others. The fact that TEAM shares have fallen by 14% since they made a high in the middle of November has more to do with investor sentiment regarding highly-valued names rather than any specific change in the outlook for this company. I think that the cadence of growth, and the ability of the company to generate free cash flow will be the drivers for share price appreciation, rather than some sterile argument about the level of stock based compensation.

Atlassian, over time, is likely to be more of a cash flow story than current numbers might suggest. As part of the earnings release last quarter, the company raised its guidance for free cash flow by about 8.5%. Part of that increase relates to the forecast for improved GAAP profitability compared to its prior expectations cited above. But the major swings in operating cash flow items, were the outsize change in deferred revenues which almost trebled year on year coupled with a substantial increase in depreciation and amortization which almost doubled. While this company doesn't forecast billings, and thus it is hard to really calibrate what expectations were for that metric, the billings upside was quite a bit greater than the upside in reported revenues. According to management, as Atlassian becomes a more recognized IT supplier, increasing demand is coming from its customers using the products in the data center and adopting a subscription based consumption model. In all, the company's deferred revenue balance grew by 9% sequentially, and that was in a Q1, a period when deferred revenue balances more typically decline.

Overall, subscription revenues rose by 71% while perpetual license revenues were only up by 14%. Inevitably, subscription revenues, particularly those sold to larger organizations, will generate more deferred revenue due to annual billing cycles. As mentioned earlier, the new offering, Stride, is only offered on a subscription basis, and it is likely to be one of the single largest revenue generators for Atlassian. So, I think the growth of deferred revenues is likely to be outsized, at least over the next year, and possibly longer than that.

Trying to forecast free cash flow for the next 4 quarters is likely to be one of the more imprecise set of expectations for a company growing as fast as Atlassian. So far, the company has not seen any material expansion of its balance sheet despite its rapid growth. I think it would be prudent to imagine that receivables, at the least, will start to show increases going forward. I think using a free cash flow estimate for the next 4 quarters for this company of $300 million, while probably conservative is about as reasonable an expectation as one can suggest using the most recent experience and company guidance. Is a 3%+ free cash flow yield an adequate return that justifies owning these shares?

In looking at comps, which is the only rational way to attempt to answer that question, the problem is that there simply are very many companies that have positive free cash flow yields, with reported revenues rising at greater than 40% and bookings rising at more than 50%. I just do not see that many comps with similar records - and those that I do see, such as Arista Networks, (ANET), have similar valuations, in whole or in part. (Arista does have a lower P/E, but Arista still is a hardware company, although a hardware company selling a software defined networking solution - most investors, for a variety of reasons, will not quite pay the same valuation for a company perceived as being a hardware vendor).

As I have written before on this site, I self-limit the names in my growth portfolio to 11 which means I miss out on some opportunities. And I confess that the past 6 weeks have suggested to me that tech stocks are more likely than not to take a breather from the torrid pace of appreciation that they sustained in the first 9-10 months of 2018. But for investors who are willing to look past shorter-term trading issues, Atlassian is surely a name to consider in anyone's high growth IT portfolio. I see it continuing to sustain hyper-growth for many years in the future and with steeply rising cashflow, its valuation can be readily justified

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEAM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.