Fitbit: Why The Late 2017 Selloff?

Fitbit (FIT) entered 2017 a beleaguered company and was trading at just a fraction of its all-time high of more than $51 per share, which was quickly broached after its IPO. Investors simply became too sanguine about FIT's prospects, and after a lack of innovation, dearth of new product introductions, and saturation in its core markets, FIT faced precipitously declining sales.

Source: PCmag.com

FIT data by YCharts

FIT ended the first trading day of 2017, January 3rd, at $7.94 per share and remained quite volatile throughout the course of the year, but generally traded in a downward trajectory. However, FIT did begin to generate momentum with their new product releases and launch of its app gallery store near the end of 2017.

Nonetheless, in the last couple of weeks in December, FIT faced a sharp sell-off - trading down from over $7 a share to end 2017 at $5.70 per share. I believe this last sell-off was completely artificial, and unrelated to FIT's underlying fundamental business. I think this sell-off was largely a function of investors taking advantage of tax loss harvesting.

FIT data by YCharts

Tax Loss Harvesting

So, if you're like the majority of investors, you're probably wondering what the heck tax loss harvesting is and why it would cause FIT trade down so significantly at the end of 2017. Basically, tax loss harvesting is the practice of selling shares in securities that investors are holding that they currently have losses in. Investors who are prudent use this provision of the tax code to minimize their taxes by selling these securities and realizing their losses before year-end.

The benefit for investors to harvest these losses, by selling their losing positions, is that they can use these losses to offset the gains they have in other securities. With 2017 seeing a huge increase in the broader market, there are presumably numerous investors with huge gains, which can have their tax liability mitigated by selling losing positions. Moreover, investors are allowed to offset up to $3,000 of ordinary income tax and can even carry forward any leftover losses to future tax years in order to offset income down the road.

For those of you who are interested in learning more about tax loss harvesting, here is a link to an informative Charles Schwab article, which discusses this practice in more detail.

Furthermore, the value of tax loss harvesting is elevated this year, in particular, because the introduction of lower tax rates next year reduces the value of these losses. Therefore, investors have an added incentive to realize their losses in 2017, as opposed to under a lower tax regimen in 2018.

Since FIT was trading at the end of 2017 at well below its IPO price of $20 per share, all-time high of $51.90, and beginning year price of $7.94, there are innumerable FIT investors who were holding securities with losses that they could harvest, which could be used to reduce their tax liability. Therefore, I believe the last sell-off, which went from mid-December to the final day of 2017, was significantly caused by an artificial factor.

Wash Sales

I believe January in particular will provide a wonderful return for FIT investors. I expect FIT to begin trading the year up a bit, and continue to do so throughout January and the rest of 2018. FIT will likely see a boost throughout the entire course of January, in particular, due to another creature of the tax code, the wash sale provision.

To prevent investors from taking too much advantage of tax loss harvesting, the IRS introduced a provision into the tax code called the wash sale provision. Basically, this prevents investors from repurchasing securities that they have harvested losses in for 30 days.

If they do buy back the securities within the 30-day window, they will not be able to use those harvested losses to mitigate their tax liability. Therefore, I believe that many FIT bulls may repurchase their securities throughout January, after the 30-day wash sale provision has lapsed, which will cause the shares to appreciate and provide investors with a nice return to start the year.

Conclusion

By looking deeper into why stocks are being traded one way, or another, investors can see through seemingly puzzling events, such as unexpected sell-offs, and generate solid returns. I believe FIT will provide a solid short-term return for investors who purchase the securities in early January. Moreover, I also believe in FIT generating substantial returns for investors throughout the course of 2018, but I will get into that reasoning in a future article.

Investors would be prudent to start the New Year off by adding FIT to their portfolios.