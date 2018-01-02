Drive Shack: A Whiff For Investors?

Note: Subscribers at Value Investor’s Edge, as well as my own service Industrial Insights, received an early look at this research. Consider joining two of Seeking Alpha’s premier services to unlock access to valuable investment analysis that is not publicly available.

Most investors know the strange history of what is now Drive Shack (DS), which can trace its roots back to a commercial lending business (formerly doing business as Newcastle Investments) and a long-standing relationship with Fortress Investment Group (FIG) as a manager. That entity spun off a multitude of companies that I’ve frequently covered on Seeking Alpha (New Residential (NRZ), New Senior (SNR), New Media (NEWM)), which left the company devoid of a long-term business plan as a standalone company. Today, due to the unfortunate purchase of a mezzanine debt investment in American Golf back in 2006 (subsequent acquisition in 2013), the company has now decided it is in the golf business. Before I get started on my review here, I highly recommend Ivan Wu’s PRO research on Drive Shack from March of last year; it lays out a fairly compelling case at face value on the short side. Similar themes will be echoed throughout this report, although I come to a somewhat different stance on the long-term value prospects here if you’re a big believer in the Entertainment business.

For purposes of simplicity, and given the legacy assets have been nearly fully monetized (via the sale of some hold-out Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac loans, as well as the resolution of the Intrawest resorts loan over the last year), I’ve excluded the Debt Investments segment from this discussion. There is just $23mm of assets held on the balance sheet as of Q3 2017, and the recovery of that money is not material to the bull or bear case in my view. Investors are now concentrating on the two primary segments:

Traditional Golf. This is made up of the American Golf assets acquired via that ill-fated debt investment in American Golf, which was one of the largest owner/operators of golf properties in the United States. The company owns or leases 49 public courses, 19 private, and manages 9 others. These assets are biased towards being located in California where the company holds 65% of its assets by hole count.

Entertainment Golf. This represents the company’s planned next generation entertainment business, set to emulate the success of TopGolf in most ways. This is viewed as the evolution of golf; one that has broader public appeal and eliminates some of the issues with the game. S

Traditional Golf, as alluded to in the short work by Ivan Wu, is a money loser: $17mm GAAP net income loss guidance this year. The fact that the Traditional Golf business is a money loser is not unusual; the vast majority of public courses are losing money. Struggles within the golf industry are well-known at this point: the long time commitment, expensive equipment, and high cost of play does not resonate with most younger people (excluding me). With golf rounds played down since the peak in 2000 down more than 12%, it isn’t a surprise to see that weakness translating over to the Traditional Golf business here. Same course results this year, down 4% through the year, does appear a little messy. Drive Shack has tempered this by raising greens fees (up 3% y/y) and boosting membership within its Player’s Club, a monthly membership program that boosts perks. There has been a bit of a race to the bottom in green’s fees (with courses trimming investment to remain solvent), so I think it is actually commendable to see the company moving upward in cost in this environment. Adjusted EBITDA, as a result, is up for fiscal 2017, and those non-GAAP adjustments that caused so much ire and questioning from many investors in prior years (rental expense on card and equipment, deferred revenue changes) are down nominally.

There are a few aspects that I think bears are ignoring. The first (and easiest to derive) is that pessimists have generally completely ignored the supply side of the metric: golf course closures. Despite relatively flat round counts over the past several years market wide, net course closures took out nearly 2% of active supply last year. That trajectory should not change, and should be supportive of a firming in golf course revenue at courses that survive. The second is food and beverage sales, as well as events revenue. Bridging the gap into ancillary revenue (food and beverage, facility rentals for banquets) is a big driver as well. Year to date in 2017, nearly one quarter of revenue was generated outside of golf course operations at more than 70% gross margin. Driving results here is equally as important as keeping golfers on the course, and I’d like to see more emphasis from management on working this angle.

I’m not going to claim that all of the company’s courses will eventually be profitable, but what is important is the optionality present within the portfolio. Of the 49 public courses the company operates (excluding managed properties), 37 of them are leased. If these properties look to be unsustainable, management can (and will) walk away. Management has already shown the propensity to do this, exiting five leases during fiscal 2016 as they came up for renewal. That optionality is a strong point, given public courses are less apt to do well in the current environment. By comparison, Drive Shack owns most of its private courses (15 of 19) outright, which puts it in a better position to succeed in that aspect of the portfolio.

The real estate matters too. With 27 owned properties, and with most golf courses averaging 180 acres, there is likely around 5,000 acres of land held on the balance sheet. Remember that golf courses are generally prime locations, and developers often pay 20-30% of home price for plot land. If a developer can place 75 homes on a 180 acre area – which leaves plenty of room for greenways to appease rezoning boards and supporting infrastructure – and at an average price of $350,000 (Californian median price), most developers are more than willing to pay $8mm for that land, or north of $40,000 per acre.

As an aside that has not mentioned in any research that I’ve seen on Drive Shack, I think it is worth talking about interest expense here as it relates to private country club revenue. Club members generally pay an initiation fee, which is refundable thirty years after paying. Generally, members don’t last that long, and the revenue is recognized over seven years on a straight-line basis. Straight lining revenue recognition in this way is not unusual, but it is interesting how this ties into interest expense. The present value of the refund obligation is held on the balance sheet, and as it accretes over the thirty-year period, it is booked into interest expense. This creates some interesting dynamics when it comes to differences between the income statement and actual cash flows. This is a liability, and I don’t believe most investors have been weighing the potential long-term impact of this when discussing the firm’s leverage.

As of Q3 2017, Drive Shack had $112mm outstanding under its credit facilities, $51mm in junior subordinated notes, and $85mm in notes payable, or $248mm in total. That substantially outweighs the $182mm in cash. If you took a base case of simply valuing the real estate at balance sheet value ($226mmm), or $280mm on a more bullish case (8x likely fiscal 2017 EBITDA), I do think the market is valuing the company’s success in the move into Entertainment Golf a little prematurely ($170mm, give or take assumptions). It is, after all, a non-unique idea.

Entertainment Golf – Succeed Or Fail?

The TopGolf model is alluring to both consumers that are avid players of the game, as well as those that are new to the game. It is less time-intensive (golf rounds have stretched out to five hours at this point), it is more accessible (club rentals are free at TopGolf), and adds an strong leisure component to the game (strong margins from food and beverage). With an assumed cost to build of $23mm at the midpoint and about $5mm in expected EBITDA, management is banking on pretty strong rates of return on their cash outlay. Far from agreeing with other bears, I don’t think this is an outlandish assumption. Despite the relative lack of granularity given TopGolf is not publicly-traded, this is in line with rough estimates on their facility level profitability. While many years behind TopGolf in age, Drive Shack can certainly learn strong lessons from the company that paved the way in this type of entertainment.

I have yet to play the concept personally the concept, but at first glance I think there is an opportunity here. TopGolf attracted a $2B valuation from Providence Equity last year. At the time, the company had “just” 24 locations. With an estimate of $18mm in revenue per location and a 25% EBITDA margin, this valuation was likely in excess of 5x sales or 20x run rate EBITDA. While TopGolf certainly has a significant first mover advantage (Drive Shack’s flagship location won’t even be open until 1Q 2018), I can see the appeal of getting exposure to the TopGolf business in this way. There is a substantial runway of opportunity (we’re obviously nowhere near market saturation), and the company only has to squeeze out market share in a dozen or so locations to justify the valuation today, even assuming the company goes stagnant from there.

I don’t think Drive Shack’s current valuation breaks down until the concept is proven to be a failure. That will take at least several quarters throughout fiscal 2018 until the company has a handful of locations up and running and investors can more aptly see whether the company is executing properly. On the net, it is likely to have a very asymmetric return profile. With enough success, it would not be a stretch to see up to 15 of these locations up and running by the end of 2020; that could be a billion-dollar business. Admittedly, there are reasons to bet against that – Ivan Wu pointed out a very young and inexperienced management team for one – but there is significant optionality underneath the shares hare. While I don’t see enough here to lure me in on the long side, but there could be some long-term value if you’re a believer in the concept (fad or here to stay) or in insider prowess.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.