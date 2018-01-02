Simon Property Group: If You're Going To Invest In Retail REITs, Size Matters

If you're going to buy a retail REIT, consider Simon Property Group. It's large, has more than adequate access to capital, and is geographically diverse.

I have never liked retail as an investment. Part of this stems from my own dislike of the shopping process. Rather than "window shop," I plan surgical strikes to quickly get the items I want and then make my way for the door. But I also have fundamental reasons why I shy away from this industry: margins are thin, public taste is fickle, competition is fierce, and there are no meaningful barriers to entry. All this means it is extremely difficult to consistently make money in this sector of the economy - and this is before we discuss the "Amazon" (NASDAQ:AMZN) problem, which is perhaps the greatest factor impacting this industry.

It's obvious that investors are less than enamored with retail REITs:

At a time when the market is making new highs on a daily basis, this sector of the market is down for the year.

Despite these misgivings, investors should consider retail REITs for a number of reasons. Consumer spending fuels 70% of U.S. GDP growth. And this sector of the economy is doing very well:

Retail sales have increased for 5 years, and the current pace of Y/Y growth is near its highest over the same time frame:

Spending on durable goods (top chart) is increasing just below 7.5% Y/Y while non-durable goods sales are up 5% Y/Y - also near the highest pace in the last 5 years.

And gross output in the retail sector is growing about 4% Y/Y.

There is a strong reason to believe retail sales will continue to grow at a solid pace over the next 6-12 months. First, as I noted in my 2018 economic prediction article, the long-leading and leading indicators all point towards continued expansion in 2018. The most recent GDP predictions from various Federal Reserve banks corroborate this analysis: the NY Fed's GDP nowcast predicts 1Q GDP of 3.7% while the Atlanta Fed's model forecasts a 2.8% rate. When the economy grows, so do retail sales, as shown in this chart comparing the Y/Y percentage change in real GDP with the Y/Y percentage change in retail sales:

Most importantly, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is near a multi-decade low, indicating the jobs market is strong. Assuming the pace of establishment jobs creation continues along its current path, retail sales should follow, as shown in this chart from the FRED system:

All signs point towards continued growth in 2018. Assuming that comes to pass, retail sales will also increase, which will support retail REITs earnings for the next 12-18 months.

Investors should consider two different avenues when looking to invest in retail REITs. First, look for solid, well-position niche players (I've already written about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)). This is also an area of the economy where size matters; bigger companies have better access to capital (especially in a downtrend), which makes the larger market cap REITs the best potential buy.

The largest REIT by market capitalization is Simon Property Group (SPG), with a total capitalization of $54.1 billion. The next largest retail REIT is GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP), which is less than half SPG's size ($21.8 billion). SPG has the highest return on assets in the retail REIT group (5.7%), the highest return on investment (9.8%), and second highest return on equity (45%).

Technically, the stock is in a good place to purchase:

Prices have formed a very strong technical base, trading between the upper-140s and mid-160s. Now, prices have broken through resistance around $170. There is no meaningful technical resistance until prices hit the lower 180s.

Simon owns 108 malls (with less than 10% below 90% occupancy) and 67 premium outlets (with less than 10% below 90% occupancy). It owns properties across the U.S. and internationally, giving it geographic diversification. For the next 10 years, the largest percentage of anchors renewing their leases is .3% of revenues - a very good percentage.

There are two key elements on its balance sheet. Since 2012, total real estate has increased approximately $1 billion, rising from $34.2 billion to $35.26 billion. At the same time, long-term debt has decreased ~$860 billion.

With the exception of 2014, Simon's revenue has increased each year for the last nine years (table from Morningstar.com)

Its operating expenses have been very constant for the last five years, coming in at slightly more than 20% of gross revenue. But it has decreased SG&A expenses from 8.53% of revenue in 2012 to 6.74% of revenue in 2016. Like numerous other companies, Simon has refunded a large amount of debt during this low-rate period. It has refunded as little as $2.4 billion in 2012 to $14.6 billion in 2016. As a result, its interest expense has decreased from 23% of revenues in 2012 to 15.78% in 2016.

It has ample credit and very large untapped lending facilities. This is from its latest 10-Q.

On September 30, 2017, we had an aggregate available borrowing capacity of $5.9 billion under the Credit Facilities. The maximum aggregate outstanding balance under the Credit Facilities during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $960.9 million and the weighted average outstanding balance was $457.1 million. Letters of credit of $19.9 million were outstanding under the Credit Facilities as of September 30, 2017.

This is an incredibly important fact about the company. If it wants to expand, it has more than adequate credit facilities to utilize. This gives it a tremendous advantage over its competitors. It also helps to insulate it from economic downturns.

Finally, free cash flow has increased each year for the last five years, rising from $1.7 billion in 2012 to $2.8 billion in 2016.

Simon Group provides investors with the safety inherent in size. If you're going to play in the retail REIT market, this is a stock to consider.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.