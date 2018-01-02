Blackstone Grossly Undervalued, But It's Been For A While

While the company deserves a higher valuation, it seems like it will continue to be difficult for it to break out of the current discount.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman has publicly derided the unusual discount the market has applied to Blackstone, to no avail.

Ever since Blackstone's major rally and then collapse back several years ago, the company's equity has been unable to break out.

Blackstone remains extraordinarily undervalued for a capital markets company as profitable and stable as it is.

Blackstone has continued to dramatically increase its profitability across a variety of asset management and credit products as well as real estate and private equity investments in the recent year. Despite this, Blackstone's valuation has remained sunken ever its collapse from its extraordinary high in mid-2015 and then almost immediate collapse.

Despite a roaring bull market and growing value across a broad range of alternative investment asset classes that has bolstered many other asset management and private equity companies, it appears that the market discount applied to Blackstone remains stuck.

With the sluggish growth Blackstone is still struggling to make even with the current strong tailwinds, if the market were to turnaround there still appears to be significant downside risk as Blackstone saw during 2016's volatility and market sluggishness.

(Source: Blackstone)

Amid A Booming Market, Blackstone Continues To Generate Increasing Fees and Accrued/Realized Profits

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) stock collapsed in the wake of its all-time high of $43 in May 2015 amid worries that Blackstone may not have been able to repeat the incredible profits that drove that growth.

While that belief has been proven repeatedly wrong as Blackstone's fee and profit generating abilities have only increased, as assets under management have as well, nonetheless the company's valuation has never been able to break out of that slump it fell into.

BX data by YCharts

Long-time Blackstone CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Schwarzman has been out in the media frequently lamenting this market valuation over the past two and a half years, to no avail. On Blackstone's Q1 2017 earnings call in April, Blackstone President and COO Tony James seems to have thrown in the towel by saying:

We think the value is there, but we don't have confidence enough in you guys to figure that out because you have disappointed us consistently.

On the same call, Schwarzman said the company's stock price should be over $100 a share based on standard market and dividend valuation metrics in the industry.

Based on the industry average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1 at a 2.5% dividend yield compared to Blackstone's current 13.86 P/E ratio and relatively consistent extraordinary 7.25% dividend yield, Schwarzman's statements indeed have a large serving of truth in them.

BX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Indeed, if Blackstone were valued at a rich P/E ratio of 30, upgraded given its consistent expected dividend yield of 5%-7%, at a TTM EPS of 2.32 it would be valued at over $69.60.

Blackstone has already recovered from its previous extraordinary lows back during 2016, when sluggish overall market growth and high volatility made many question Blackstone's fee-generating and growth abilities even more. Blackstone indeed saw some difficulties in performance-fee generation in its hedge funds in 2016, as overall asset class price slumps caused resulted in Blackstone seemingly beginning to slip.

(Source: Blackstone Q3 2016 Earnings Presentation)

In contrast, Blackstone's performance this year has been extraordinarily positive and shown significant growth across all segments, fueled in large part by the market's rising tide. Indeed Blackstone has risen almost 30% since November 2017 when the market's current rally began.

BX data by YCharts

However in typical Blackstone fashion, despite strong Q3 2017 earnings where Blackstone not only showed extremely strong growth across all segments but also beat both earnings and revenue estimates, Blackstone stock actually began to slump once again in response after an initial jump.

As shown below, Blackstone has seen strong growth on all its various business segments as well as overall revenue and profitability rocketing up 47% and 77% YTD YOY respectively, amid revenue rising significantly faster than expenses.

(Source: Blackstone Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation)

Furthermore, assets under management grew across the real estate, credit, private equity, and hedge fund sectors, resulting in overall strong growth in AUM which bodes extremely well for future potential fees that could be generated from those assets.

(Source: Blackstone Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation)

With over $92 billion in available investment funds (23.75% of AUM), demonstrating low leverage and high increased future fees once those funds are deployed, and $48.9 billion in assets (12.62% of AUM) currently not generating management fees, with increased fee generation available, Blackstone seems to be generating extraordinary profits based on a very stable and safe balance sheet.

(Source: Blackstone Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation)

All this is on top of A+/A+ credit ratings by S&P and Fitch as well as higher net accrued performance fees and cash and net investments than in Q3 2015 near the stock's previous zenith.

However since the earnings call on October 17, 2017, Blackstone stock has slumped almost 4%.

BX data by YCharts

With Blackstone's Q4 2017 earnings call and annual review coming up on February 1st, the question is that even if Blackstone's performance continues to show strong growth and hits all the right marks, will the stock ever appreciate in response?

Why Is Blackstone So Undervalued?

A quick examination of Blackstone stock's market metrics gives little indication why the company is given such a big discount by the market. After all, the company is owned relatively equally by institutions and the general public, with institutions owning roughly 41.18% of the stock.

Furthermore, short interest does not appear high at a mere 2.09%, despite having been slightly higher in the past and thus not indicating either major market pessimism or with the short selling itself creating pressure on the stock price. Also, the increasing short interest only came as the stock already began declining.

BX Percent of Float Short data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that Blackstone has kept up its extraordinary dividend up during this whole time, at a level few other companies, even in the high-dividend private equity sphere, have been able to match. The fact that Blackstone has been able to keep its dividend yield consistent and high, despite only having private equity as one of its divisions, shows extraordinary belief in the resilience of its balance sheet and future income generating abilities.

BX Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

It seems that the low price-to-earnings ratio shows continued disbelief by the general market that Blackstone can continue to increase at even a moderate rate its future fee-earnings, despite recent evidence that it has continued to do so.

This belief may be partially merited by the fact that it seems like once the market experiences a downturn, Blackstone may experience a significant dent in its performance fees as there are less profitable gains across asset classes. While passive fees generated from assets under management are a large portion of Blackstone's revenue and income, nonetheless the company still relies enormously on performance-based fees.

For example, in Q3 performance fees accounted for over 52.8% of Blackstone's net income, and YTD over 53.6%. In fact, of Blackstone's year-on-year YTD revenue growth of $1.572 billion, over $1.279 billion or 81.36% of that growth was just from performance fees.

(Source: Blackstone Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation)

This shows that Blackstone is especially reliant on growing values across markets and asset classes, and in the current extremely positive environment therefore its earnings ability may be accelerated.

If and when the market inevitably begins to turn, whether in several asset classes or the overall tide, we may begin to see a return to Blackstone's financial era performance immediately after its IPO, where a massive post-tax net income of $5.660 B in 2007, $8.122 in 2006, and $5.265 in 2005, turned all the way around to -$5.594 B in 2008 and only recovered to -$2.390 B in 2009.

(Source: Blackstone 10-K for 2009, Securities and Exchange Commission)

This demonstrates Blackstone's potential extreme sensitivity to market conditions. Its diversified investments, particularly now, may make it slightly more resistant to market turns.

Furthermore, it is unlikely we will see a once-in-a-generation over-leveraged and deep crash like the one we saw in 2008 that threw all financial services and capital markets company deep in the red.

Nonetheless, it appears risks remain for Blackstone in the great uncertainty of how the company will perform if there is a market downturn and whether the company is properly hedged, as well as geared to actually even make money, during such a reversal or even stagnant time.

Downturns and slowdowns are inevitable. While Blackstone may justify a highly optimistic valuation were it able to show how it could make money during a less bountiful and growing time, for the moment it seems the market's main potential worry is what happens when even a mini-2008 comes once again.

Conclusion

Blackstone is currently a money-making machine, generating strong growth across all its different alternative investment funds and lines of businesses, showing growing assets under management, high credit quality, low leverage, and optimistic prospects.

Despite this, the stock remains low seemingly due to the uncertainty for how the company will be able to generate profits during a downturn in a few or all asset classes.

As long as the market continues to rally overall, it seems Blackstone will continue to rake in income growth and issue its strong dividend. Because of these two sharply contrasting futures, it looks like the stock itself may only see modest growth at best as the market's discount continues to weigh down on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.