A Bottom-Up Analysis Of Expedia

Our key assumptions include a decline in revenue margins on hotel bookings offset by increases in the Average Daily Rate per hotel room and total rooms available.

Hotel Bookings make up the bulk the firm's value at 78%, followed by Car Rental, Cruises and Others at 8% and Advertisement revenue at 7%.

Overview

Expedia (EXPE) is the world's largest online travel booking service by gross bookings and second-largest by revenue, behind competitor Priceline (PCLN).

It owns and operates several key online travel properties such as expedia.com, hotels.com and homeaway.com. These online platforms connect travellers to travel suppliers of hotels rooms, airline tickets, cruises, vacation homes, car rentals etc.

In this report, we aim to present a reasonable, bottom-up analysis of the company. We will examine the key drivers of the business and make explicit our assumptions used to derive our price target so that we can create a meaningful discussion on the company and stock.

Source: Expedia Presents At EyeforTravel NORTH AMERICA 2017 - Slideshow

Addressable Market

In a recent company presentation, Expedia estimates the total value of the global travel market at $1.3 trillion, 50% of which can be categorized as online travel.

What is interesting is the comparison between Expedia's strongest region, United States and Canada (USC), and the rest of the world. While the USC is the most advanced travel market with 67% categorized as belonging to the online travel segment (vs. 50% for Europe, 37% for Asia Pacific and 34% for Latin America), it is only the third biggest region at $383B, trailing Europe $456B and Asia Pacific $392B.

This is a big positive for Expedia (and its competitors) with fully online business models as the other markets catch-up to USC levels of adoption of the internet in the travel market.

As consumers shift away from less efficient means of making travel bookings through traditional travel agents and other intermediaries (i.e. phone, brick-and-martar shops, travel fairs) to an online desktop or mobile transaction, Expedia will be able to capture the growth via its existing online properties.

Source: Expedia Presents At EyeforTravel NORTH AMERICA 2017 - Slideshow

A Bottom-up Analysis

Using a basic discounted cash flow model (available at trefis.com) combined with our own assumptions, we estimate that Hotel Bookings make up the vast majority of the firm's value.

The main reason for this is because the commission which Expedia and its competitors can charge for a hotel booking (mid-teen percentage) is significantly higher than the equivalent fee for airline ticket bookings (low single digit percentage).

Digger deeper, here are the key drivers within the Hotel Bookings segment:

Hotel Bookings segment Units 2016 2023e CAGR Total Revenue ($ Bil) 5.8 14 13% Global Hotel Rooms (Mil) 15.9 18.8 2% Occupancy Rate for Hotel Rooms (%) 66% 69% 1% Average Daily Rate ($) 138 165 3% Expedia Market Share (%) 6.4% 11% 9% Revenue Margin (%) 17.1% 14% -3%

We expect the total number of hotel rooms, occupancy rate and Average Daily Rate to increase modestly by 2%, 1% and 3% CAGR from 2016 to 2023. However, there are two more drivers which are more tenuous.

First, we believe the most crucial assumption is the revenue margin per hotel booking. This is the commission or fee which Expedia is able to charge its hotel suppliers/partners per booking.

We model a decline in the revenue margin to 14% in 2023 from 17% in 2016. This number will likely decline faster if competition intensifies, or more likely if a new technology emerges to compete against Expedia's current search algorithms and booking processes.

Second, we model in a 9% CAGR in Expedia's market share of the global hotel rooms to 11% in 2023 from 6.4% in 2016. This growth will be driven primarily by expansion in markets outside of USC as Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America turn to online means of booking hotel rooms. Herein lies execution risks as Expedia has to export its core USC business model into more fragmented regions.

We also assume that there is room for more than one winner in the travel booking space as online companies take share from less nimble peers with legacy business models.

Assuming a discount rate of 10% and a terminal growth rate of 2%, we estimate that Expedia is worth $19.5B or $125 per share. A more aggressive terminal growth rate of 3%, given its fully online business model as well as its position in the consumer discretionary spend category, will yield a target price of $134 per share.

Key Risks

Over-reliance on Google search results. The online travel segment is dependant on Google search and paid advertising on Google platforms to deliver a significant level of traffic to their websites. A change in Google's policies or search algorithm will affect Expedia's traffic and business. Price-comparison websites/apps to force price discovery. There is a constant stream of new websites or apps purporting to help consumers find the absolute lowest price for travel bookings. These aggregators have the potential to grow into gate-keepers and are a threat to the current eco-system.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Expedia is a technology company in the travel booking space. Since its founding as a division within Microsoft, its core expertise is to develop technological tools to make travel bookings easier, faster and cheaper. With over five thousand employees on its product and technology payroll, we believe Expedia will be able to innovate its way to survival and success in the travel booking space.

