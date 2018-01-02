PepsiCo Earnings Not Worth The Risk

As the economy continues to chug along into 2018, investors in PepsiCo, Inc (PEP) will be hoping that a recent 7.6 percent rally over the previous quarter can be extended. Trading at $119.92 at close Friday, December 29, the consumer goods company lingers around its 52-week high despite a 2017 performance lagging behind the S&P 500. Though consistently exceeding EPS expectations, PEP struggles to do the same on the top-line. Will PepsiCo change that in its next earnings release set to come out in the beginning of February?

From Finviz.com

After a less-than-stellar third quarter, Chairwoman and CEO Indra Nooyi had a lot to say about PepsiCo’s plans going forward to counteract the weaknesses she saw in the market. At the bottom line, PEP reported EPS of $1.48 which was $0.04 higher than Wall Street estimates, but revenues missed by about $70 million despite increasing. PepsiCo’s leader gave two major reasons for the slips in revenue, and they implied very different things.

From Pepsico Q3 press release

The softest geographical region in the third-quarter revenues was North America seeing a 5 percent deficit in organic change. Within that region, Nooyi pointed out that Gatorade “declined following two sequential years of terrific Q3 growth. In fact, Q3 volumes were up a total of 18% over 2015 and 2016.” The sports drink segment, which makes-up about 20 percent of Q3 volume, saw demand drop off due to weather, which was “comparatively negative” this year as well as a “marked slowdown in the C-store channel.” An interesting comment, and one that suggests that a greater industry trend would be visible.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO), one of PepsiCo’s clear competitors, reported no negative growth in North America in the third quarter. CEO James Quincey mentioned “weather” only once in his main report on the Q3 conference call, mentioning that it caused a 1-point decline in volume in Mexico. Despite that slowdown, KO’s Latin American operations slightly outperformed PepsiCo’s with 6 percent organic growth against PEP’s 5 percent. In North America, KO saw much higher organic growth of 2 percent against PEP’s -5 percent.

The second reason for PepsiCo’s North American underperformance might explain this 7 percent gap in growth between the two rival beverage companies. Nooyi mentions the mistake of committing too much “media spending and shelf space to new low-calorie, much smaller brands at the expense of our [PepsiCo’s] Pepsi and Mountain Dew trademarks.” An interesting remark considering the recent reintroduction of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. In fact, with KO closing out some of the substantial changes they have made, including leadership shuffling and bottling refranchising, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar’s “high single digits” growth in Q3 could pose a threat to PEP’s attempts to expand into low-calorie markets.

From a valuation perspective, investors see more growth potential in Coca-Cola than PepsiCo. Currently, PEP is trading at 24.8x its earnings while KO is trading at 43.7x. Additionally, investors are valuing KO’s cash spending behavior more than PEP’s with price to cash flow ratios of 20.6x and 14.6x respectively. The market sees KO as being more aggressive in the beverage space going into 2018, and this should negatively impact PEP’s Q4 earnings. Nooyi will have to prove that she can leverage large brands like Pepsi and Mountain Dew to maintain or gain market share to keep earnings numbers high.

Data from WSJ

As far as margins go, PepsiCo’s have been volatile so far in 2017. After a dismal Q4 last year, margins recovered slightly through Q1 and Q2 in 2017, but slowed in Q3. On a year-to-date basis, three quarters of 2017 saw core gross margins contracting 20 basis points and core operating margins expanding 20 basis points reflecting a gain associated with a minority stake in Britvic. PepsiCo’s margins continue to fluctuate with commodity prices and currency valuations. Grain and sugar commodities were running lower through the end of 2017, so margins shouldn’t be significantly affected in the input end.

From a macroeconomic perspective, economic data supported an optimistic outlook on personal consumption and disposable income. Based on the Bank of International Settlement’s Q3 review, consumer confidence in advanced economies “reached new highs” and supported stronger consumption trends in advanced economies and emerging markets. With this in mind, there shouldn’t be any macroeconomic trends working against PEP, and these growth trends should continue into 2018.

Since 2014, PepsiCo’s annualized revenues have been slowly declining from a 5-year high of $66.7 billion. With lagging North American numbers, competition from Coca-Cola, and volatile margins, PEP might see a disappointing end to 2017. Wall Street currently forecasts 8 percent year-over-year EPS growth with revenue remaining flat in the fourth quarter which seems reasonable considering global economic numbers are optimistic. Because the stock has a decent sized dividend, investors would be justified in holding shares, but there are better stocks to buy before earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.