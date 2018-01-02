Determining Whether Or Not An Investment In GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Commons Was A Profitable Investment

Therefore, how good of an investment did those commons turn out to be over the 5 years I reviewed them?

GGN commons that pay a monthly dividend was touted as a superior investment vs. the preferreds of GNT by one of my followers.

One of my followers differed with my assessment of a preferred investment in GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT), suggesting that an investment in the monthly paying commons of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GGN) was a superior investment. Although I contested his position with a brief explanatory comment, I decided to answer him with a more comprehensive review and this article.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a GGN preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from what we would be using in the event we were interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type GGN in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here, we learn that GGN is a non-diversified closed-end ETF. Rather than bore with the way this fund operates and expects to earn its income, all you need do is to read the above Quantum synopsis This fund IPO'd on 3/29/05 with market value of $763 million.

Because I am not concerned with its solitary preferred stock and only with the common stock that my follower referred to, I have decided to forego my usual templated approach concerning this company's preferred offering and concentrate solely on the performance of its commons over the past 5 years.

Consequently, I'm concentrating only on the performance of its common shares and doing so utilizing the following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how GGN performed over the past 5 years. As far as I'm concerned, this is not a solid company. It began the period with its shares priced at $13.67 on 1/7/13 and steadily fell to its current $5.21. Worse yet, it has reduced its common monthly dividend several times from $0.12 at the beginning of the 5 year period to its current $0.05.

For this particular review, I am going to turn to DividendInvestor.com to dig more deeply into the numbers. The link above will take you directly to GGN's dividend distributions over the past 5 years so that, at your discretion, you can check my math.

Over the past 5 years, GGN paid a total of $4.80 in steadily decreasing monthly dividends. During that time, the unfortunate investor lost 13.67 - 5.21 = 8.46 in share value. Then subtracting the 4.80 of collected dividends, the unfortunate investor in this company's commons lost a total of 8.46-4.80 = 3.66. In reality, this was a terrible investment, magnified by the fact that during this period of time, the general market has performed exceedingly well.

Let's take a look at some of the things I watch while evaluating an investment in one of these funds.

As is customary with CEFs, management fees total 1.18%, plus unnamed expenses of approximately 0.19%, and interest costs of leverage of .01%, all totaling 1.38%, a bit below the average cost of such funds. Transaction costs include commissions when securities are bought or sold, and any applicable taxes if held in a taxable account. The more active the trading account, the higher these fees. From my research thus far, this appears to be the standard operating procedure for funds such as this.

Its effective leverage is 10.51%. The inception date of this fund was 3/29/05, at which time its NAV was $19.06, and its inception price was $20.00/share. As I write, its share price is $5.21, and its NAV $5.46, which translates to a discount of -4.58% However, over this past year, it has traded at an average discount of -0.70%, which indicates to me that if you invest in funds such as this, it might be an opportunity at present to enter this fund at a greater discount than usual.

From the following list of its top 10 holdings, it's apparent that this fund primarily invests in the equity of energy, metals, and mining, and to a lesser degree (14.56%), government bonds. All its investments are located in the U.S.

For those of you interested in adding this fund to your portfolio, as I mentioned above, you are presently able to buy its shares at a greater than usual discount, which you might find advantageous because, in my experience, while researching such funds, I noticed that in many cases, the difference between profit or loss was more the result of not how well the fund performed, but a result of at what price you entered into it. This fund has experienced continued losses over the past 5 years, which is probably a result of the energy sector investments that it trades in, which of late appear to be staging a comeback that you might be able to take advantage of.

I hesitate to pontificate any further because I consider such investments as investing in common stocks, of which I can assure you that I am less than proficient in trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.