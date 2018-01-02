Altria In 2018: Smoking Hot?

On top of that, Altria will have a lot of additional funds for share repurchases, M&A, or expanding the company's wine business.

The current year looks like a compelling one for all owners of Altria's shares.

Article thesis

Since tax reform has been passed now, Altria (MO) should see a sizable boost to its bottom line. Investors can await a strong dividend increase this year, combined with ongoing share price appreciation. A possible takeover by Philip Morris (PM) or other M&A action by Altria could provide additional upside.

Altria is a prime example of a company that has managed to grow its earnings consistently despite operating in an industry with a declining customer base:

Source: CDC.gov

Smoking rates have been heading down for decades, but Altria has nevertheless been able to increase its revenues as well as its earnings over that time frame. Demand for cigarettes is inelastic when it comes to pricing, which means that Altria can consistently increase the price per package of cigarettes without many smokers stopping to smoke due to the higher cost.

If the amount of active smokers drops by one to two percent each year, but the price per cigarette increases by three to five percent in the same time, Altria is able to increase its revenues by low single digits annually.

Combined with lower costs (since a lower amount of cigarettes has to be produced), that revenue growth is enough to lead to sizable earnings increases.

Source: Altria's most recent 10-Q

During the first nine months of 2017, Altria's net earnings rose by 32%, which was partially driven by the organic earnings growth explained above, but also partially due to the comparables from 2016 being impacted by losses on the early extinguishment of debt.

When we back that out and adjust the taxes, Altria's net earnings would still have increased by 17 percent year over year - a great showing by a quite old and well established company like Altria.

For the current year, Altria is expecting EPS of ~$3.30, and analysts are relatively on par with their estimates:

Source: yahoo.com

Investors can thus expect another solid report once Altria releases its Q4 numbers in a couple of weeks, but the real interesting part is what will happen with Altria's earnings during the current year.

The current consensus estimate for 2018 sees Altria earning $3.63 per share, which would reflect an earnings increase by roughly 10 percent from the expected 2017 total - a solid increase, but it does not factor in a key component that will propel Altria's earnings higher, which is tax reform (the estimate hasn't changed since tax reform has passed, thus analysts have not yet announced their updated estimates yet).

Due to selling its cigarettes in the US only, Altria has paid a quite high tax rate in the past:

Source: Altria's most recent 10-K

Altria's most recent annual report shows that the company paid an effective corporate tax rate of 34.8% during the 2012 to 2016 period, whereas Altria will pay roughly 21% going forward.

All by itself, that tax rate reduction will lead to an earnings bump of 21% (0.79 divided by 0.652), when we combine this with the usual organic growth that is expected from Altria going forward, we get to a very attractive estimate for this year. The company should be able to earn roughly $4.40 per share in 2018, which has several implications, one of those being that the dividend will likely rise substantially this year.

Expect a sizeable dividend increase

During its most recent earnings call, Altria has reiterated its plan to continue to pay out ~80% of its diluted earnings per share in the form of dividends each year. When we combine this fact with the high expected earnings growth during the current year, it is quite foreseeable that Altria's dividend will be bumped up significantly this year.

Paying out 80% of the expected $4.40 Altria should be able to earn this year would require an annual dividend of $3.52, or $0.88 quarterly - that would mean a dividend increase by a whopping 33% from the current $0.66 per share per quarter.

It seems possible that Altria will not make one very big dividend increase, but rather several less strong increases, such as raising the dividend by 20% this year and then by another 15% next year or something similar, but it seems quite likely that investors will see a strong dividend increase this year.

If Altria were to increase the payout by 10 percent only (to $0.73 per share per quarter), the dividend payout ratio would drop to just 66%, which would be well below the 80% target Altria has just recently emphasized. A double-digit dividend increase during 2018 thus seems like a sure bet, which is great news for all income investors holding shares of the company right now.

There's more for investors

In addition to a higher dividend increase, the earnings bump Altria will see from the lower tax rate will also allow for other measures. One will be the possible roll-out of iQOS in the US, as approval by the FDA during the current year seems possible. The FDA will hold a meeting at the end of January regarding the possible approval of iQOS in the United States, and some experts believe that iQOS could be sold in February.

Since all the R&D has already been done, rollout costs would be limited to higher marketing and sales spending - that would be a wise way for Altria to spend some of its earnings that are left over after paying dividends, as the rollout of iQOS in other countries such as South Korea and Japan has been very successful. A similar development in the US could result in another sizable revenue and earnings stream for Altria in the US, with a more long-term effect than the one-time bump from tax reform.

Altria also could choose to increase its share repurchase activities, as more money would be left over after the company has paid its dividends.

MO Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Altria's share count has been going down over the last couple of years, but only at a pace of roughly one percent annually. Over a long time, that still will result in a sizable impact on the company's earnings per share growth, but compared to the repurchase activities of other companies, that is not a very steep decline rate.

With more cash on hand, Altria could likely increase its buybacks - if the company continues to spend $3 billion a year on share repurchases, the share count would go down by a little bit more than two percent a year.

Finally, Altria could also use its funds to diversify its business further, e.g. by building out its wine portfolio (which currently adds just 2% to Altria's top line according to the company's 10-K).

Increasing its exposure in the brewing business is possible as well - Altria currently owns about 10 percent of AB InBev (BUD), increasing this stake or taking out a small beer company in total would be strategic options for Altria that would result in a more diversified income stream going forward.

Shares are not expensive right now

Source: finviz.com

Altria's share price has recovered well from the lows in the low 60s that were taken out after the FDA's nicotine strategy review announcement, but Altria's shares are still cheaper than they were during summer.

At $71 per share, Altria trades at roughly 16.1 times my EPS estimate for the current year, which is a quite low valuation compared to where Altria's shares traded over the last couple of years.

MO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

During 2016 and 2017, Altria was trading at a high teens to low teens forward earnings ratio consistently, which makes the current share price look inexpensive.

If Altria does earn $4.40 per share in 2018 and trades at just 18 times earnings by December, shares would be changing hands for $79 - investors would thus see double-digit share price gains on top of the company's dividend payments without the PE ratio rising to a high level at all.

Takeaway

There are a couple of big winners from tax reform, and Altria will be one of them. A big increase to the company's earnings is coming, which will result in great dividend growth going forward as well as in more cash that the company can spend on other things like share repurchases or M&A activity.

Shares are looking inexpensive, and I believe that double-digit share price gains are not unlikely at all going forward, which makes Altria's shares look attractive when we add in the low cyclicality (the beta is just 0.65) and the attractive dividend.

