McDonald's 'Signature Sandwiches' Signal Weakness: Why Are You Still 'Lovin' It'?

We see McDonald's as priced for perfection and increasing signs that perfection will not be executed.

But how can MCD justify table service and big spends on order kiosks and other "Experience of the Future" features if the "fast casual" menu innovation has failed?

McDonald's is reverting to new versions of old techniques, like "Dollar Menu 2.0" to drive traffic in 2018Q1.

"Signature Crafted Sandwiches", the tip of the spear to change McDonald's into a higher margin IEO "fast casual" chain from a "fast food" chain seems to have failed.

McDonald's financials from 2017Q3 going back to 2014Q3 show debt has doubled, revenue has declined, and net income has fallen if the China/HK "one shot" sale is ignored.

McDonald's (MCD) announced an earnings beat while reporting a decline in revenue once again for 2017Q3. It filed its Form 10-Q on November 2nd but waited to comment until we could better assess MCD's attempt to move into the "fast casual" space.

We think it is failing.

We are decidedly negative on McDonald's and have been for almost a year. While our negative call back January 2016, has proven wrong in the subsequent two years, we have been surprised by the sophisticated "signature" sophistry of McDonald's financial statements. We can't understand why bulls keep "lovin' it;" over the long-term, we're convinced McDonald's is heading toward a "Mc-TrainWreck"

MCD's third quarter earnings beat was powered by $828.9 million of other operating income, driven principally by its sale of Chinese and Hong Kong restaurants to another company. This "one-shot" gain in "operating income" was turbocharged by another $12 million reduction in quarterly operating depreciation and amortization charges owing to the sold restaurants being "held for sale" during the quarter.

Without these "one shots" to income, the headline "44 percent increase in operating income" touted in the McDonald's press release would have been a far more modest 4.5% or 5%; net income would have fallen by more than 17% from the same quarter last year.

We have long said that Steve Easterbrook, the CEO of McDonald's who took over on March 1, 2015, is a multi-trick pony: All Day Breakfast ("ADB"), re-franchising, and leveraged dividends. While he boosted sales with the adoption of All Day Breakfast, he has borrowed heavily - doubling debt from 2014Q3 - to pay dividends and buy back shares and swapping out restaurant sales for franchise fees/royalties.

We frankly underestimated the degree to which Easterbrook was willing to engage in what we believe is reckless financial engineering in our January 2016 call. Worse, we did not foresee how the engineering would cause what is, in our view, financial statements that give a better impression of the business than it deserves.

Let's compare the third quarters since Easterbrook assumed control of the burger giant in 2015:



Source: Author's chart using Edgar.gov data, adjusted to eliminate China & HK sale in 2017Q3.

Revenues are declining, although operating income is increasing. Net income was boosted in 2015Q3, but it is declining overall when one eliminates the "one shot" Hong Kong/China sale for 2017Q3.

Meanwhile, spare and borrowed cash and cash from refranchising has been used to boost dividends and buy back shares.

And this is almost certain to continue because it seems McDonald's attempt to bootstrap itself from "fast food" to "fast casual", with its higher margins, has seemingly failed.

ANOTHER "SIGNATURE" FAILURE

McDonald's promised Wall Street menu innovation and "an experience of the future" that would move it from the "fast food" category to the pricier "fast casual" realm of quick service restaurateurs.

That caused some sell-side analysts to upgrade their view of the stock, but the innovation has largely been a failure, so far, in our view.

The "Signature Crafted Sandwiches" are merely overpriced, overdressed versions of McDonald's old Quarter Pounder beef patty and its fried or grilled chicken sandwiches dressed up with different buns and toppings. One writer put it this way:

I'll translate "Signature Crafted Recipes" into drive-thru language: "a buck more." Anytime you hear the words "signature" or "crafted," start digging in your car's ashtray for those toll-road coins.

But while these fast-casual Signature Sandwiches are more expensive and are intended as the core of a new "Premium" menu, they don't seem to be replacing their tried-and-true, more plainly dressed, decades-old, fast food ancestors, what McDonald's calls its "Core" menu.

Worse, as the lead initiative of McDonald's into the higher margin fast casual space, the new Signature/Premium sandwiches do not seem to be terribly popular; in our view, they are a failure, continuing a legacy of McDonald's innumerable other "menu innovation" failures.

Not only have they gotten poor to just so-so reviews, they have virtually dropped off the map of the McDonald's ad spend. The last mention of Signature sandwiches on the McDonald's Twitter feed was the first week of August when the sriracha version was introduced (it now seems to have been dropped completely off the McDonald's menu after a brutal Washington post review that called it "a cry for help".) Meanwhile, more traditional menu offerings and the value menu are heavily mentioned in the same feed. Signature crafted sandwiches have not been advertised at all in MCD ads on TV and radio, at least in the NYC markets. Anecdotally, in walk-throughs we've done in McDonald's in various locations in highway rest stops and exits along the Northeast corridor, we saw hardly any diners ordering them (other than our own purchases to test them). Finally, it's telling that only five months after launching Signature sandwiches, McDonald's in October ordered its first global media review in a decade.

Looking Ahead

We're not looking for a particularly good 2017Q4 or 2018 from MCD, and we see signals of that in MCD's current scurry to recover 2018Q1, at least in the USA, using old MCD marketing methods: the dollar menu.

The "modern progressive burger company" (whatever that is) that was trying to pound its "fast food" legacy into the higher margin "fast casual" hole seems to be in full retreat from the whole "fast casual" strategy, in our view, as a consequence of the Premium/Signature failure.

In what seems like a rout of the whole to attempt to bootstrap MCD into the "fast casual" space, MCD is reviving a version of its "Dollar Menu" beginning January 4th, hoping it can up-sell the additional traffic to higher cost items. It's also doing an LTO of its coffee menus. It has restored the legendary McRib sandwich in select locations. Finally, at least in the New York radio market, there's been heavy rotation of MCD advertising its coffee LTO.

Kevin Ozan, the CFO, spun McDonald's menu makeup at a November Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) investor conference as "menu differentiation"; a means to appeal to a variety of customers and compete with value-oriented competitors.

But we have to question how McDonald's is going to justify big spends on what it calls "accelerators" like digital delivery, order apps, and the "Experience of the Future" (which is an average per restaurant spend of $700,000 to $750,000, about 55 percent of which is paid by McDonald's) as well as table service to deliver $1 to $3 menu items. How do those economics work out if nobody's buying the premium/"Signature" menu items?

To us, this all signals a demise of the whole "fast casual" space migration and, perhaps, the death knell for the "Experience of the Future". As Leslie Kerr of restaurant pricing consultants Intellaprice told the Chicago Tribune,

Customers expect value when they walk into a McDonald's and other fast-food restaurants... That's not the case with fast-casual restaurants, such as Chipotle or Panera, where customers pay full cost for their meals.

It's unclear where all this leave MCD's heavily touted "Experience of the Future", an amalgam of table service (Really? for a $2 or $3 Dollar Menu item???), ordering kiosks, remodeled restaurants and MCD's low-rated food ordering app.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) supports the new Dollar Menu 2.0 and boosted its profit expectations for McDonald's earlier this month, even as McDonald's seemingly struggles with menu innovation, "quality improvement" and, perhaps, even the whole EOTF that had previously factored into a Goldman Sachs "buy" rating.

Ozan, speaking in November, indicated that franchisees were going "99 percent" signed for the EOTF and that it would be accelerated, so that CAPEX would go from the $1.7 billion anticipated in March to $2 billion in 2018 and 2019. He also said 2018 would be a "choppy year" without a "normal growth rate" with lower operating income because China/Hong Kong and others had gone into a franchise model, although free cash flow will ultimately be accretive. This will cause "a few cents a quarter" in EPS until 2018Q3.

After 2019, Ozan sees an operating margin in the mid-40s, EPS growth in the high-single digits, and ROIC in the mid 20s. While the company is on track to realize a $500 million reduction in G&A by the end of 2018, there are also huge investments in tech to build what McDonald's calls "accelerators", digital delivery, and EOTF.

That all sounds great. But given the execution, we have considerable doubts going into 2018 and 2019 that these expectations can be realized.

WHAT ABOUT THE DIVIDEND?

Our biggest concern, as we previously expressed, is with MCD's cash position and how it can maintain its dividend, long-term, for income investors; not in the next year or two, but in the longer term.

We don't see it.

Looking at side-by-side comparisons of McDonald's financial statements (BS, P&L, and SCF) for the Third Quarter from 2014 to 2017, and eliminating the effect of the Hong Kong and China restaurant sales in 2017Q3, we see issues.

Look at this proforma income statement, which eliminates the "one shot" sale of China and Hong Kong:



SOURCE: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from Edgar Data, adjusted to eliminate profits from the sale of China, HK, and certain other operating income in 2017Q3

While McDonald's boosted its cash position in 2017Q3 to $2,671.2 million, it was the first boost in four years and ending cash was still $154.6 million less than 2014Q3, before Easterbrook took over. Moreover, if one excludes the "one-shot" $828.9 million profits from the sale of the Chinese and Hong Kong restaurants, as shown in the proforma statement of cash flow for 2017Q3, shown below, was nearly a billion dollars - $983.5 million - or 35 percent less! - than the same period in 2014!

SOURCE: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from Edgar Data, adjusted to eliminate profits from the sale of China, HK, and certain other operating income in 2017Q3

Meanwhile, debt has ballooned from just $14.5 billion in 2014Q3 to $28.4 billion in 2017Q3, as illustrated below:

SOURCE: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from Edgar Data.

SUMMARY

We think MCD is priced to perfection and assumes continuing success we don't foresee.

We see execution risk, and the early signs of failure, in moving MCD into a "fast casual" competitor with the seeming failure of "Signature Crafted Sandwiches" and that this will weigh heavily on rolling out the "Experience of the Future" (EOTF) that many analysts had anticipated would boost McDonald's EPS.

Instead, we see EOTF - with its costly investment in order technology, kiosks, etc. being a costly boondoggle that will ultimately fail.

Moreover, we have concerns about the debt load in a rising interest rate environment and McDonald's big CAPEX requirements. MCD has already stepped off its Olympic sponsorship after 41 years and other efforts to save money will eventually plateau. It seems to us that MCD might be due for either a debt downgrade, a reduction of the dividend, or a scaling back of the ambitious EOTF.

We think - and have for some time - that the growth story, long-term, is over at Shake Shack (SHAK), although it, too, is currently priced for perfection.

SHORT: McDonald's.

LONG: Shake Shack (Hold; buy on the dips under $40).

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.