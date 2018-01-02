2018: The Year To Be Bullish On Alcoa

Using a laddered options strategy could be an attractive way to gain long exposure.

Alcoa (AA) looks like an attractive long-term holding as its price action breaks out of a multi-year base, while its fundamental operations improve. AA broke to a decade high in recent weeks after a number of analyst upgrades led to a flood of positive investor sentiment. The company's core markets are improving and look healthy in 2018. Due to AA's volatile stock price, using a laddered long- and short-term options strategy could be the most efficient way to profit from a further move higher.

Price Action

AA looks very strong on both its daily and monthly charts, shown below. The company's long-term monthly chart formed a double-bottom pattern, touching $15 in both 2009 and 2016. While its share price was stuck largely between $15-45 over the last decade, AA broke out to record highs over the last few weeks.

With investors becoming bullish on commodities as a whole going into 2018, including those that AA produces, the company's share price has risen nearly 30% in the last month.

On a shorter-term outlook, AA's share price consolidated for the last half of 2017, and its most recent breakout looks like a buying opportunity on strong momentum. Should positive sentiment continue, AA's current volatility profile forecasts that its share price could run to $90 over coming years.

Fundamental Narrative

AA looks operationally strong as bullish 2018 demand should drive prices higher for the underlying commodities that it produces. Aluminum demand looks to be on the rise as China ramps up regulation, according to a recent analyst note.

China remains committed to its environmental policy, with government regulators announcing the need for increased focus on captive coal plants, which provide the majority of power to China’s smelters. The country's capacity swap program ends in 2017, and a shift to more state ownership in the sector will likely provide additional incentive for producers to better manage supply, driving prices for commodities such as aluminum higher, according to the note.

The chart below shows the correlation between AA's share price and the price of aluminum. Over the last decade, the correlation has been strongly positive, and with both assets breaking out higher in the last year, upward momentum should continue to benefit both.

Additionally, management has also provided bullish guidance for its major commodities during its most recent earnings call. Its three major markets are bauxite, alumina, and aluminum.

The bauxite market remains in relative balance, supporting prices, according to management. AA expects increasing Chinese demand on anticipated lower exports from Indonesia, Malaysia and Guinea. Also, the potential stockpile growth in China will be two-thirds lower than its previous outlook.

Within the alumina market, management's forecast is also balanced:

We expect China to curtail refining capacity during the winter heating season for environmental reasons and have also considered demand reductions due to the same program effect on Chinese smelting capacity.

Finally, global aluminum demand remains strong, with management increasing its global annual aluminum demand growth outlook to a range of 5% to 5.5%. AA's revision higher in aluminum includes a higher demand forecast in China, driven by strong growth in ultra-high voltage electrical applications, as well as growth in China’s two largest aluminum consuming sectors, transportation and construction, according to management.

On the supply side, increased demand is met by lower expected supply in China due to the government enforced curtailments. AA is thus reducing its predicted 2017 surplus forecast for China.

Outside of China, management is also maintaining its demand growth figure without lowering our supplier expectation. Management followed up with a general summary of its outlook on the call:

In summary, curtailments are occurring all along the value chain in China, bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminium smelters.

And

Through supply side performance, China appears to be on track to demonstrate more responsible management of their aluminum industry and sensitivity to environmental permitting and impacts not before experienced.

With the level of bullishness for AA's underlying operations from both analysts and management alike, AA's technical breakout on its price chart is met with fundamental support. Should the fundamental picture continue to play out over the coming year, investor sentiment should remain strong supporting a higher share price.

The Trade

Due to both short-term momentum, as well as a long-term technical breakout, using a laddered options strategy makes a lot of sense in this situation. The laddered aspect takes advantage of both a short-term, at-the-money call option, as well as a longer-dated, out-of-the-money call option.

The strategy aims to start making money as the stocks rises due to the short-term call option, while the longer-dated call acts more as a lotto-ticket should AA move significantly over the coming year.

The two options I am looking at are the March 2018 call with a strike of 55, and the January 2019 call with a strike of 75. The options cost $3.10 and $2.25 per contract respectively. The short-dated call can continue to be rolled-forward, potentially capturing the full move higher, while taking profits along the way. Meanwhile, the longer-dated call should be left on until expiration, or if the cyclical trend reverses for whatever reason.

Remember however, that it is possible to lose your full principle when trading options, so you should therefore weight the position appropriately.

Conclusion

AA looks like an interesting long position here as a number of technical and fundamental setups are occurring. On both the short- and long-term time-frames, AA is showing strong investor sentiment, fueling upward momentum.

Moreover, a number of demand-side forces are leading the price of industrial commodities higher, a few of which AA produces, potentially growing revenue in future quarters. AA is a volatile stock, and with the long-term breakout higher, using a laddered options strategy, capturing both long- and short-term moves, could be the best way to play it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.