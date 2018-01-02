Why Westfield Purchase Is Not Necessarily Good News For GGP Or Other Class A REITs

We analyze the pending General Growth properties transaction and explain why a big jump there in the price being paid is even more unlikely.

This has excited the Class A mall REIT owners but there are key reasons why this may not translate into bids across the board.

Westfield Corp (OTCPK:WFGPY) announced that it will be acquired by Unibail-Rodamco in a deal worth over $24 billion USD. The news brought celebrations in the mall REIT space with conjecture that this deal will be the first of many. We analyze the deal and explain why this may not necessarily set off an avalanche of acquisitions in the space. We also compare this situation with Brookfield Property Partners' (BPY) ongoing negotiations with General Growth Properties (GGP) with the Westfield acquisition and give our take as to why BPY cannot afford to pay as much as Unibail-Rodamco did.

1) How much did Unibail-Rodamco pay?

This is a key question and one that is not that easy to answer. While the total amount is clear as day, the CAP Rate is much harder to figure out for two reasons. First being that Westfield is also an asset manager and derives income from that stream and second being that it has tons of assets under development which currently produce no income.

Using the Net Operating Income (NOI) and extrapolating the Cap Rate produces a completely incorrect valuation as it gives zero value to development properties or to the asset management business.

However, as Westfield follows IFRS, we know that its statements reflect fair value based on Cap rates.

Source: Westfield H1-2017 results

Considering that the retail mall sector in general has been trading under the fair value of their properties, and the premium offered was 18%, we can assume that the CAP rate was close to 4.61%. The offer details are also important in this case.

Under the Transaction terms, Unibail-Rodamco will acquire Westfield for shares and cash via Australian company and trust Schemes of Arrangement. The consideration offered to Westfield's securityholders comprises 0.01844 Unibail-Rodamco stapled securities (which will trade as one single security) 14 ("Scrip Consideration") plus US$2.67 in cash for each Westfield security ("Cash Consideration") (together, the "Offer"). The Offer implies a total value of US$7.55 (or A$10.01) per Westfield security based on Unibail-Rodamco's closing price of €224.10 on December 11, 2017.

Approximately 2/3rd of the value is being paid, in Unibail-Rodamco shares.

2) The reason why Unibail-Rodamco could afford to pay in the NAV range

Unibail Rodamco's shares were trading at a premium to their own NAV metrics.

The offer was made at the price €224.10 for each Unibail-Rodamco share. Hence it was made when the acquirer's shares were trading at a premium to NAV! Hence Unibail-Rodamco is using cheap currency to purchase Westfield.

Their own properties are being valued at even lower Cap rates (4.3%) than Westfield's.

Source: Unibail-Rodamco H1-2017 results

So if NAV is derived using ultra low Cap rates and Unibail-Rodamco shares were trading even above that, they really did not pay that much.

3) A non replicable advantage

Beyond the use of relatively inexpensive shares, Unibail-Rodamco has another big, big advantage. Being based out of Europe, its debt structure is very cheap.

With 1.4% interest rate on one-third of its capital structure, its average cost of capital is a measly 3.4%! Paying a 4.5% cap rate is certainly going to be accretive in the long run as it has issued shares over NAV and it can move more debt to the low cost European rate.

4) Brookfield Property Partners numbers are in a different realm

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is currently negotiating a buyout of General Growth Properties (GGP). The current offer made by BPY has been deemed as inadequate by GGP shareholders. Part of the rationale is that BPY has established a fair value of GGP at $30/share. However unlike Unibail-Rodamco, BPY has a very expensive cost of capital.

Firstly, their property Cap rates, being more global than Unibail-Rodamco's, are higher and closer to 5% overall versus 4.3%. However, BPY shares are trading at around a 30% discount to fair value of $30.71/share.

Source: BPY Q3-2017 supplemental

That means at the current price the Implied Cap rate at today's BPY share price is closer to 6%. This is incredibly more expensive currency than the 4.3% being issued by Unibail-Rodamco. After years of buying small amount of shares at a discount, BPY is issuing shares at this expensive price to buy GGP.

The difference in the debt part of the capitalization structure is even more stark. While Unibail-Rodamco has a weighted cost of debt close to 1.4%, BPY is paying closer to 4.03%.

Using a 50-50% weightage, and this is fluid as no one knows exactly what the ending debt structure of the combined company will be if the transaction proceeds, we get a weighted average cost of capital of about 5%. A company with a 5% cost of capital is not going to pay the same as a company with a 3.4% cost of capital. Just not going to happen.

Conclusion

Westfield acquisition is being made by an acquirer with ultra low cost of debt and extremely expensive, above NAV, trading shares. BPY is not on the same planet when compared to Unibail-Rodamco. To expect BPY or any other US acquirer to match this expensive a price for a Class A retail mall seems a bit outlandish to us as it would be ultra value destructive. Ultimately if the premium is further increased we see this benefiting Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) at the expense of BPY shareholders. We exited BPY as we have no interest in owning a US-concentrated retail REIT versus a globally diversified REIT that we initially purchased and we found the logic of issuing shares so far below NAV as truly repellent.

Looking out further in this space, class A mall REITs including Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC) and Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) are probably undervalued compared to the value of their underlying real estate. We also think that retail REITs are really oversold relative to the e-commerce hype. That said, unless they are being romanced by European acquirers with expensive currency in the form of above NAV trading shares, large premiums to their price seem a bit unlikely. Their best course of action would be to let the market discount persist and sell malls at low CAP rates to repurchase shares. This would be the best way to create long term value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.