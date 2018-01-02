Data I/O Will Double Again

The shares are still fairly reasonably priced, and have fallen back quite a bit in recent weeks.

Apart from the tailwinds, the company is also increasing its competitive position, winning customers from the competition.

The company is benefiting from strong tailwinds which are likely to endure for years.

We wrote about Data I/O (DAIO) before, and needless to say that the stock price has delivered a huge 2016:

The shares have fallen back quite a bit from their top at the end of November, is it time to pick up a few? We think so, for several reasons:

The company is benefiting from several economic tailwinds.

The company is improving its competitive advantage.

The company is innovating its way into new market opportunities.

The company is financially sound and the shares are not overly expensive.

Tailwinds

The simple way to put the tailwinds into one diagram comes from a company presentation:

Source: Company presentation September 2017

Basically, ever more electronics is put into stuff like autos, industrial plants, and IoT (internet of things) devices, the three most important segments that Data I/O is selling into.

Add to that the increasing complexity of the programming instructions and you get a rising bit rate. Then there are the security requirements, especially for IoT devices where this is generally seen as the main thing holding back market growth.

These tailwinds have resulted in this:

It's basically all systems go. For overview, Q3 results were stellar as well, from the PR:

Net sales of $9.6 million, a 17-year high, up 46% from $6.6 million in 3Q16

Total bookings of $8.2 million, a 10-year high for the third quarter

Gross margin as a percentage of sales of 62.1%, up from 55.3% in 3Q16

Net income of $1.7 million or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, up from $625,000 or $0.08 diluted earnings per share in 3Q16

Key win at European customer with multiple automated systems ordered at a location previously supported by Data I/O's competitors

Momentum for SentriX™ Security Provisioning Platform

Competitive position

The penultimate line in the PR results quoted above showed that they had a key customer win in Europe which previously was a client of a competing firm. This is important as there are switching cost involved, it tells you that Data I/O outperforms the competition plus switching cost.

And during the Q3CC they disclosed:

we had another one different customer, different region but the same basic theme. They hadn't been buying from Data I/O before for a variety of reason. We have kept in touch over the years and they decided with their last round of purchases that Data I/O best fit their needs going forward for high-performance, a short supply, financial stability and excellent customer service. And we like to see that because acquiring new customers is the best way to gain market share.

That is, those wins from the competition are not isolated cases. There are other indicators of their increasing competitive strength. The company has 8 out of 9 of the top electronics suppliers to the automotive industry as their client (per Q2CC). Automotive is their biggest segment responsible for roughly half of their revenue.

And as an analyst remarked during the Q3CC, four or five years ago they were basically a commodity producer struggling to make a profit. Not anymore, and the company's margins have steadily improved:

This is no longer a commodity producer.

IoT security

While their current markets are purring along, driven by the increasing electronics content and bit rate of ever more stuff, their next big opportunity lies in safeguarding IoT devices.

Security worries is the main barrier to mass adoption of IoT devices, as some of that stuff is easily hackable. But the company is partnering with OEMs to enable them to easily embed hardware-based security in their products (per Q3CC):

The confluence of OEMs demanding more real hardware-based security and silicon suppliers creating great new products, gives us a fantastic opportunity and we're investing to lead the industry here. Our mission is to democratize security for the IoT. What that mean is we want to make sure every OEM customers has an opportunity to deploy a full, true hardware-based security solution for their product. As a global leader in firmware provisioning, we're partnering with the leading suppliers of security ICs, to develop high volume, cost-effective, security-provisioning solutions for customers of all sizes.

The company invested substantial amount of funds to develop the SentriX, which adds a lot of flexibility for customers as it is size independent, The Sentrix (per the Q3CC):

what that does, it allows us to embed true hardware-based roots of trust i.e. fundamental security into semiconductor parts with really no minimum order quantity.

The SentriX

allows us to securely provision keys and certificates into special regions of secure semiconductors. So they got special memory locations that can be walled off and that would be changed again. So that the customer can really personalize this device.

This provides two benefits:

they can secure their supply chain. So if you have a secured control set of authentication ICs or secure micros, you can always make sure that there is never any more built of your product than what you've explicitly authorized. And that's the control to supply chain. The second benefit, Bob, is to get to manage your firmware integrity over the lifecycle of the product. This means that you can control access to the firmware, make sure no one can look at it, clone it, copy it, spoof it, change it without your notification and you can control that in the development cycle of the manufacturing cycle and ultimately, in the upgrade cycle.

The company is now working with a great many OEMs and hope to turn this into orders. Management has really substantial hope for the SentriX:

It's a substantially better opportunity than what we see today in terms of our share overall in microcontrollers.... we view the next 9 to 12 months as a market development phase to establish key design wins and semiconductor relationships with meaningful revenue to follow. We are executing to this plan. Ultimately, our goal is to get a much larger share of the secure elements and secure microcontroller market then we have today in the current microcontroller market.

Of course this remains to be seen. but given how the company already progressed and improved its competitive position, who would want to bet against them.

In any case, most if not all of the development costs have already been occurred, now is the time to start getting a foothold here.

Other finances

The company is very modest with share based incentives, as a result of which there has been some dilution, but really fairly modest:

We don't think that the company is yet generating the amounts of cash to start thinking about share buybacks:

But you see how all of the cash metrics have moved sharply upwards in the last year. The company has no debt.

Valuation

The shares are not cheap, but that's really not what you would expect in this market, considering the performance of the business with revenues growing at nearly 50%.

Conclusion

We think the shares can double again. Probably not within a year, unless the SentriX starts selling like hotcakes, but 18-24 months seems doable to us from today's level of $12.

We see the company to continue profiting from the tailwinds, their increasing competitive position and with the IoT security concerns it's opening up a new large market for the company with the SentriX.

