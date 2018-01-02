BlackBerry: Auto News Time

Because of the company's non-standard fiscal calendar that has its year ending at the end of February, the first month of the normal calendar quarter usually isn't a big news time for BlackBerry (BB). The company doesn't report earnings again until late March, so many investors wouldn't be expecting too much news normally during this time of year. However, BlackBerry is making some important presentations this January that should impact its future plans in the automotive space.

Right now, BlackBerry bulls focus on the QNX system that provides infotainment solutions to tens of millions of vehicles. However, this isn't a big money maker, because the business segment that contains QNX currently is running at less than $160 million per year in revenues. As page 19 of the latest financial report details, this segment also includes other items like Radar, Paratek antenna tuning technology, as well as Certicom cryptography and key management products. At most, QNX provides around 15% of the company's total annual revenue.

Running at about $3 to $5 per vehicle, BlackBerry management hopes to expand QNX in the coming years, perhaps adding more modules that can get average prices up to $25 per vehicle. The company wants to be a leader in the autonomous vehicle race, and is working on several fronts to deliver solutions to top tier automotive suppliers. On the latest conference call, CEO John Chen provided the following statement:

I already talked about that we will be doing -- giving a good demo at CES. I will encourage you all to come by and love to see you all there in early January in Las Vegas. And I also -- we're going to make a presentation at the auto show in Detroit, where we're going to talk about -- rumor has that I'm going to make a product announcement. And you will have to come and see whether the rumor is true or not.

Over the next couple of weeks, BlackBerry will have a presence at both the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas ("CES") as well as the Detroit Auto Show. John Chen will deliver a keynote address in Detroit on Monday, January 15th at 2:10 PM Eastern. As this press release details, the presentation will focus on BlackBerry's transformation into a world leader in cybersecurity, and the company will unveil a "new product that will help to shape and secure the future of connected and self-driving cars".

BlackBerry bulls are hopeful that this new product can start to deliver meaningful revenues in the coming years. Obviously, it takes time to get new products into any new vehicles, so Chen cautioned on the call that revenues won't start ramping until fiscal 2019 (which starts this March) or 2020. BlackBerry has announced a number of auto partnerships in recent years that hopefully will translate to the top line to bolster software and services growth.

In the short term, these announcements will help to offset some negative thoughts about the current quarter. Management has guided to a sequential decline in revenues combined with an increase in operating expenses. Since the Q3 report a few weeks ago, analysts have cut their non-GAAP Q4 revenue estimates by an average of $7 million. Estimates could decline further based on guidance for a drop in service access fees and hardware revenues combined with the potential for much lower IP revenue. In the last two quarters, major IP deals helped boost the company's top line, but BlackBerry may not see that kind of boost this quarter. The street also expects this quarter to show the smallest non-GAAP profit in over a year, but as I've also discussed, the company's true profitability situation is much worse with GAAP operating losses currently more than 20% of revenues.

All eyes will be on BlackBerry this month as the company is set to deliver some important news at CES and the Detroit Auto Show. Investors are hoping that a major product announcement will put the name in the forefront of the automotive technology sector as we transition into more connected vehicles and self-driving technology. In the short-term, revenue declines are still to be expected until these efforts pay off in later in fiscal 2019 and beyond. BlackBerry shares are up more than 6% on Tuesday thanks to a surge in the tech sector as well as some bullish options activity. Shares are getting close to their 52-week highs but usually when that happens it is a good time to sell and look for a pullback to get back into the name.

