AMD - Top Tech Pick For 2018

Financially, AMD anticipates EPS reaching more than $0.75 per share. That makes AMD undervalued in the current market and means it has significant growth potential going forward.

AMD is more than competitive with Intel on the processor front and becoming more competitive with Nvidia on the GPU front. This means growth in margins and market share.

AMD has seen its stock price not do much over anything over the past year. However, new exciting products have come onto market like the Thread Ripper processor.

Throughout my time as a contributor on Seeking Alpha, I've written several articles on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first article, almost a year ago, discussed how AMD had finally become competitive with both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The purpose of this article is to discuss how AMD is releasing these new competitive products in massive growing markets and the success of these products combined with improving financials means great things going forward. Overall, AMD's growth potential going forward make the company my top tech pick for 2018.

AMD Ryzen - Techspective

AMD New Products

For the first time in a long time, AMD is investing in new products that have made it competitive on the processor front with Intel and competitive on the graphics card front with Nvidia, both massive companies in their own right.

AMD Threadripper - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD has recently released the RYZEN threadripper 1950X, the highest performance professor at this price, with up to 38% more performance than Intel's equivalent processor. The processor has 16 cores and 32 threads compared to 10 cores and 20 threads for the Intel equivalent, which will allow additional multi-threaded applications for the AMD processor, something that helps future-proof the processor.

At the same time, this impressive professor is cheaper than the Intel equivalent at this time, the AMD processor is $880 at this time v. $950 for the equivalent Intel processor at this time, according to Amazon. Currently, the Intel processor on Amazon has 4.5 stars compared to a similar rating for the AMD processor. Although the AMD processor has 66 reviews v. 101 reviews for Intel, the Intel has existed for twice as long.

Overall, that shows how the AMD processor, which just entered the market several months ago, has rapidly become competitive with the Intel processor. This is the first time in years AMD has been competitive with Intel since AMD's Bulldozer architecture was released in 2011.

AMD Last CPU Dominance v. Now - CPU UserBenchMark

Looking at CPU UserBenchMark where everyday users rate different processors, we can see that even the last time AMD and Intel processors were equivalent, Intel's processors were higher rated, and had 50% more reviews on Amazon. Comparatively, this time around, AMD processors have a significantly higher rating and are garnering reviews at a much higher rate.

Now that AMD is finally competitive, the company's manufacturing investments will increase the company's earnings significantly.

AMD GPU v. Nvidia High and Low End - GPU UserBenchMark

Looking at the competition among graphic cards, Nvidia is still significantly ahead of AMD in ranking on the top end. While AMD has become closer to Nvidia, it is not as competitive as Nvidia yet. However, on the bottom end, things are different. AMD is close to as popular as the Nvidia GPU for a similar speed and price point. While AMD isn't where Nvidia is yet, it is still quite close.

However, there's something else that's important to see here. AMD is close to competitive to Nvidia in graphics card and becoming more competitive than Intel and processors. As an avid system builder myself, I know that people tend to match components. That is, someone building a processor with an AMD CPU will like an AMD GPU, that's the advantage that AMD has by building both CPUs and GPUs.

AMD Servers - AMD Investor Presentation

On the server side of things, AMD is doing what it's doing with its new architecture in the CPU market, with its new disruption of the status quo. The company's EPYC x86 server processor takes up only 1 socket compared to 2 for Intel's competition. That means lower motherboard costs for data centers along with a significant reduction in power consumption. And AMD does this will providing a 33% increase in cores and a 60% increase in PCIe lanes.

One especially important thing to pay attention to is the 60% increase in PCIe gen3 lanes. For those who don't know what this means, it can simply be thought of as the number of GPUs (graphic cards) that the CPU can support. In the early days of datacenters, when GPUs were minimally used, it wasn't important. However, computing techniques that use GPUs are becoming increasingly popular.

As this well written article on Seeking Alpha shows, the market for accelerators (GPUs) in data centers, using a base case, can be expected to grow from roughly $1 billion presently to $4.5 billion in just 4 years, by 2022. Not only will this mean a large market for companies that provide those accelerators, it means a large market for those who supply CPUs that can utilize them. That means great things for AMD's new server processors.

Overall, we can see here how AMD is creating new products that are finally more competitive than Intel and competitive with Nvidia. That competitiveness with new products means forward growth for AMD and these products should expand their market share, especially in the premium markets, in 2018. That's why AMD is my top tech pick for 2018.

AMD Massive Growing Market

These products that AMD has are part of massive growing markets.

AMD Market Size - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD is currently moving into three new markets, with a total addressable market of $64 billion. The company has significant potential in the PCs and growing potential from processors in the data centers. Let's put some rough numbers on it and say that the company manages to take a conservative 25% of the PC market and data center market, and none of the immersive market.

That alone will provide AMD with more than $12 billion in annual revenue, more revenue than the entirety of AMD's market cap.

Data Center Growth - Technavio

And AMD's impressive revenue is in markets that are growing rapidly. data center are currently a $28 billion market and that is anticipated to grow at more than the mid-single digits for the coming years. That means that not only does have the potential to grow its revenue to more than its entire market cap, but this revenue will continue growing in the coming years.

As we can see, AMD operates in massive growing markets that have strong potential going forward.

AMD Improving Financials

AMD is in markets that it has released new products in and these are markets that are anticipated to grow rapidly going forward. Let's deep dive into how this will help AMD financials, and reward shareholders going forward.

AMD Financials - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD, in 3Q 2017, had strong revenue of $1.64 billion, up an impressive 26% year over year as the company has released new products. This annualizes the company's revenue at roughly $6 billion, or roughly half of where the company's market cap could be as it achieves the market share I discussed above. That, combined with gross margin expansion, allowed the company to achieve impressive profitability.

As we can see here, significant portions of the company's growth here are through the Computing and Graphics segments along with the Enterprise segments. These are both segments that are rapidly growing with massive market share. That market share will provide AMD with significant earnings potential going forward as the company remains focused on attaining long-term financial targets.

AMD Financial Goals - AMD Investor Presentation

Looking at its long-term financial targets, AMD is looking for its new product momentum to carry it forward through double-digit revenue growth. At the same time, through a more premium product lineup, the company is looking to expand its gross margin to 40-44%. At the same time, the company wants to improve its EPS and keep its OPEX low, which should help its profitably even further going forward.

This anticipated financial plan shows how undervalued AMD is. Currently, Intel is trading at a P/E ratio of more than 16, while Nvidia is trading at a P/E ratio of almost 50. Comparatively, with an EPS of $0.75, the bottom end of AMD's earnings estimate, would give AMD an earnings ratio of just over 13. That P/E ratio is almost half of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) earnings ratio.

As the company grows and becomes more profitable, the company's P/E margin should expand, which should significantly reward investors in AMD going forward. AMD is a $9.9 billion company that has the potential to grow into the $10s of billions. As this growth continues, the company will be able to invest more and become increasingly competitive with these companies growth forward.

This shows why AMD is my top tech pick for 2018. I look forward to reading your thoughts.

Conclusion

My original recommendation on AMD stock was made in early-2017 and AMD's stock has not done much of anything over the entire year. The company itself, however, has made some incredible strides. Namely, the company has continued to release new products making itself competitive with Intel on the CPU front and bringing up its competitiveness with Nvidia on the GPU front.

Overall, this has greatly increased AMD's revenue, and the company's revenue has strong growth potential going forward. This revenue growth potential, combined with expanding margins, will support the company's earnings, and as a result of these things, I think the company is undervalued. As the company reaches fair valuation, it will provide investors with strong capital gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.