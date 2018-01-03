The Dollar Sits On The Edge Of A Cliff And Commodities Are Watching

The dollar is the world's reserve currency, meaning that it is the foreign exchange instrument that most central banks around the world hold as part of their reserves. The perceived strength and stability of the U.S. economy over many decades has put the dollar in a position as the most widely recognized and accepted currency instrument in the world.

The end of QE and liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate caused the dollar to appreciate against other world currencies starting in May 2014. The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against most liquid currencies, is mainly weighted against the euro which accounts for around 60% of the index. In May 2014, the dollar index found a low at 78.93. Ten short months late in March 2015, the dollar index had rallied by over 27% to just over the 100 level.

As the reserve currency of the world, most commodities employ the dollar as their benchmark pricing mechanism. While the total population of the United States stands at around 327 million, or only 4.4% of the total number of people on the earth, the dollar has enjoyed the position as the dominant fiat currency for many decades. Commodity production and consumption occurs all over the globe. Over the course of many decades, a strong dollar tends to lead to weaker raw material prices because it leads to higher prices in other currency terms leading to more selling from producers, less demand from consumers which results in rising inventories. On the other hand, a weaker dollar has the opposite effect and tends to support commodities prices. When the dollar rallied from May 2014 through 2015, many commodities hit lows and found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. However, the greenback stabilized, and while it traded to its highest level since 2002 in January 2017 at 103.815, it turned south following that peak and has been under pressure for the past year. Commodities prices have not ignored the weaker dollar, and as we head into 2018, the raw materials markets are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens now that the U.S. currency is a lot closer to lows than highs.

The highest level since 2002 for the greenback early in 2017

The early days of January 2017, exactly one year ago, the dollar index hit its highest level since December 2002 and looked like it was going to the moon after rallying from May 2014 and vaulting to a new price peak.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the dollar index was on highs last year at this time, and it looked like the dollar versus euro relationship was heading for parity for the first time since December 2002. However, even though the dollar was on highs in January, the euro currency refused to trade at 1:1 which was the first sign that the dollar was at a peak level. The dollar index began to slip in January closing the month at the 99.51 level signaling that another correction was underway in the currency market.

A correction turns ugly

What began as a correction, kept going throughout the year. In September the dollar index violated a technical level of critical support.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index fell to a low of 90.99 in September, and below technical support at the May 2016 low at 91.88, the 12.4% move from the January high turned a correction into a bearish trend in the dollar. While the dollar index recovered since the September low, it could only make it up to 95.07 in early November, and it closed the year at under the 92 level down more than 10% on a year-on-year basis last Friday. The dollar fell while fundamentals continued to support the greenback which could turn out to be a very negative sign for the dollar in 2018.

Higher rates and optimism cannot support the U.S. currency

When fundamentals support a market, and it refuses to rally, it is often a sign of underlying weakness. The dollar fell despite three 25 basis point hikes by the Fed last year. The short-term interest rate differential between the dollar and euro (and yen) increased by 75 basis points in 2017 as the European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan left their short-term rates at negative forty basis points throughout the year. Foreign exchange rates typically reflect interest rate differentials which tend to be the primary determinate of the path of least resistance for currencies. However, three rate hikes and the potential for three or more coming in 2018 have done nothing to support the dollar against the euro or the yen.

Moreover, in October 2017, the Fed put a program in place to unwind the legacy of almost a decade of accommodative monetary policy as they began to allow government debt securities purchased during quantitative easing to roll off their swollen balance sheet. At the same time, economic growth in the United States moved above the 3% level, and unemployment moved to the lowest level in many years. Stocks exploded to the upside on increased optimism about the future and tax reform in the United States that became a reality in late 2017. However, none of these factors did anything to support the value of the U.S. dollar against the two other primary world currencies.

The administration cheers the dollar lower

The Trump administration, since President Trump took the oath of office last January, has not been shy in advocating for a weaker dollar. In a departure from the "strong dollar" policies of prior administrations, the President and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have consistently favored a weaker dollar to improve the competitive advantage of U.S. companies when it comes to exports. Additionally, the lower dollar is a critical factor for reducing the trade deficit that exists between the U.S. and other world nations. In 2017, the President and his administration got its wish as the bull market in the dollar that had been in place since 2014 turned into a bear and the dollar closed the year not far from the lows of the year. On the first day of trading in 2018, the dollar index was trading around the 91.50 level, 0.51 above the early September low and the current level of critical support for the greenback. The weaker dollar is good news for commodities prices as we head into the New Year.

Good news for commodities but the ECB holds the key for 2018

Economic growth, low unemployment, lower taxes, optimism, and a weak dollar have created a potent bullish cocktail for many industrial and other commodities over recent weeks and months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of NYMEX nearby crude oil futures has rallied from lows of $42.05 to over $60 per barrel.

Source: CQG

The price of Doctor Copper, the base metal, and commodity that is a bellwether for economic growth and the state of the global economy moved from $2.47 per pound in early May to around the $3.30 level. Other base metals have moved to the upside over recent months with more than double-digit gains in nickel, aluminum, lead, and zinc which all posted better than 20% gains in 2017. Over recent weeks, gold and other precious metals prices have recovered after finding lows in the middle of December. Gold was trading at almost the $1320 per ounce level on Tuesday, January 2 with gains in silver and platinum. Palladium, the least liquid precious metal in the sector posted a new record high on Tuesday surpassing its 2001 peak at $1090 as it traded to a high of $1090.45 per ounce.

On the first day of 2018, even agricultural commodities that lagged the asset class in 2017 posted gains. Soybeans, corn, and wheat began the year with rallies. At the same time, sugar, coffee, and cocoa all moved to the upside as trading opened for the New Year.

The dollar is now sitting on the edge of a cliff as it nears its critical level of technical support. A fall below the 90 level could ignite the prices of commodities in coming sessions. While stocks posted impressive gains in 2017 with the DJIA up over 25%, the S&P 500 gaining over 19%, and the Nasdaq moving over 28% higher, a composite of commodities price ended the year with a gain of just under 8%. A continuation of the weak dollar could make commodities an exciting investment opportunity in 2018. If you do not trade in the shark-infested volatile futures market, or in the ETF and ETN products that replicate price action in individual commodity products or sectors, the PowerShares DB Commodity Tracking ETF (DBC) could be an excellent alternative for your portfolio to take on some exposure to the sector.

Source: Barchart

DBA was trading close to its 52-week high on Tuesday, Jan. 2. As the long-term chart dating back to 2006 shows, at $16.68 DBA is trading at a lot closer to lows than highs when it comes to the long-term picture. The EFT offers exposure to energy, base, and precious metals, and agricultural commodities. With around $2.3 billion in assets, DBA is a highly liquid trading instrument.

The dollar is now threatening to move to new and lower low, and that could ignite the prices of many commodities over the weeks ahead. DBA could be the perfect choice for those looking to inject some commodities exposure into their portfolio.The ECB could hold the key that may push the dollar off the edge of a bearish cliff in the weeks and months ahead. If they follow the Fed and shift from accommodation to tightening, we could see a bullish reaction in the euro currency which would be bad news for the dollar, but good news for investors and traders in the commodities markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.