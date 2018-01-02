Best Values Among Fannie Mae And Freddy Mac Preferreds

Amid recent reports that the government is preparing a transition plan to recapitalize Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddy Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), some of the preferred issues appear to be good buys.

Articles by Benzinga and Bloomberg suggest the preferreds would come out better than the common stocks in the housing finance reform plan, which could be introduced this month. I'm not going to get into the political situation here or analyze the commons. Excellent Seeking Alpha articles by Glen Bradford cover that ground.

Instead, I'm going to assume an investor already has decided to buy one or more preferred issues of the mortgage giants, and is looking to select ones that offer the best values. I initially did this analysis more than a year ago, but several factors have changed since then.

This is a special situation as defined by legendary investor Benjamin Graham, meaning the results are independent of stock market factors. For cases like this, we can use Graham's special situation valuation formula:

Indicated Annual Return = (GC - L (100-C)) / YP

Where G is the expected gain in the event of success

C is the expected percentage chance of success

L is the expected loss in the event of failure

Y is the expected holding period

P is the current price of the security

For G, I have made a change since my first article, when I valued the preferreds in line with their yields. It now appears more likely the proposed recapitalization will treat all preferreds equally, being converted to common stock at par, or a percentage of par. Since we're defining success as a return to par, we'll calculate G as par value minus the current price.

For L, we'll use the current price of the preferred.

For Y, we'll use two years - one year for the proposal to get through Congress if that turns out to be necessary, and one year for the recapitalization to actually take place.

That leaves the most important variable, C. I'm going estimate the chance of something actually getting implemented at 60%, up from 50% the last time I did the analysis. However, there's also a chance (mentioned in the Benzinga article by Haight Securities analyst Edwin Groshans) that the preferreds will be converted at only 50% or 75% of par. Any move to do this seems unfair and would almost certainly bring a lawsuit by preferred holders. But it is a risk, so we'll further reduce C by 15% (implying a valuation of 85% of par). That leaves the chance of success at .6 x .85=.51, or 51%.

Here's the analysis:

FANNIE MAE PREFERREDS Ticker Coupon Par 1/1/18 Price Exp. Gain (G) Exp. Loss (L) Chance (C) Years (Y) Indicated annual return 10-day average volume FNMAG 5.38% 50 13.5 36.5 13.5 0.51 2 44% 13,712 FNMAH 4.50% 25 6.9 18.1 6.9 0.51 2 42% 134,295 FNMAJ 7.63% 25 7.35 17.65 7.35 0.51 2 34% 29,313 FNMAM 5.81% 50 14 36 14 0.51 2 41% 12,571 FNMAN 5.13% 50 13.99 36.01 13.99 0.51 2 41% 38,808 FNMAS 7.75%* 25 8.8 16.2 8.8 0.51 2 22% 1,494,668 FNMAT 8.25% 25 8.24 16.76 8.24 0.51 2 27% 643,709 FNMFN 7%* 50 13.2 36.8 13.2 0.51 2 47% 153,880 FREDDY MAC PREFERREDS Ticker Coupon Par 1/1/18 Price Exp. Gain Exp. Loss Chance Years Indicated annual return 10-day average volume FMCCG var 50 12.04 37.96 12.04 0.51 2 56% 120,032 FMCCH 5.10% 50 13 37 13 0.51 2 48% 14,344 FMCCI var 50 12.66 37.34 12.66 0.51 2 51% 53,578 FMCCK 5.79% 50 12.59 37.41 12.59 0.51 2 51% 5320 FMCCL var 50 12.79 37.21 12.79 0.51 2 50% 118,267 FMCCM var 50 12.51 37.49 12.51 0.51 2 52% 8839 FMCCN var 50 12.5 37.5 12.5 0.51 2 52% 5423 FMCCO 5.81% 50 13.44 36.56 13.44 0.51 2 45% 18867 FMCCP 6% 50 14 36 14 0.51 2 41% 4501 FMCCT 6.42% 50 13.95 36.05 13.95 0.51 2 41% 93,934 FMCKI 6.55% 25 6.65 18.35 6.65 0.51 2 46% 18,080 FMCKJ var 25 8.6 16.4 8.6 0.51 2 24% 1,541,736 FMCKK 5% 50 12.69 37.31 12.69 0.51 2 50% 36,222 FMCKL 6.05% 25 6.42 18.58 6.42 0.51 2 49% 22,739 FMCKM 5.57% 25 6.37 18.63 6.37 0.51 2 50% 35,515 FMCKN 5.66% 25 6.45 18.55 6.45 0.51 2 49% 50,422 FMCKO 5.90% 25 6.5 18.5 6.5 0.51 2 48% 48,011 FMCKP 5.70% 50 13 37 13 0.51 2 48% 2872 FREJP 5.30% 50 14 36 14 0.51 2 41% 68,179

* Minimum rate

In general, the market is putting a higher valuation on the Fannies, mirroring the higher common stock price of FNMA than FMCC. That may not matter, though, because the conversions would most likely be done on a ratio basis - i.e., if you own a $25 par preferred of either company, you'll get common shares with a market value of $25 no matter what the prices are on the date of the exchange.

One thing to notice is that the three preferred issues with the highest volume - FNMAT, FNMAS, and FMCKJ -sell at the highest percentage of par and thus have the lowest expected returns. Most of the others have an indicated return of at least 40% annually over the expected two-year holding period.

This reflects the value of liquidity (aside: back in biz school, afternoon beer and wine receptions were called "liquidity preference functions.") In this case, one factor may be that large players like hedge funds can't buy and sell most of the preferreds in sufficient quantity to make a significant difference in their results. Advantage, little guys!

To me, the standout value on the Fannie side is FNMFN (which, confusingly, is Series O). It is valued as though it were one of the low-coupon variable preferreds, even though its prospectus shows it carries a minimum rate of 7%. FNMAH also offers a good combination of return and liquidity.

On the Freddy side, liquidity is harder to find, but good values with at least 30,000-share average volume include FMCCG, FMCCI, FMCKK, FMCCL, and FMCKM.

Readers may have different assumptions and forecasts that would affect the expected returns, and I'd like to hear them in the comments.