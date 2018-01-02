Choosing The Most Attractive Agency mREIT Preferred Stock - My Methodology

From these two analyzes, I currently believe CHMI-A is the most attractive agency mREIT preferred stock to own as an equity investment.

I believe there are two main factors to analyze when choosing an attractive mREIT preferred stock. This article provides an analysis on each factor.

This particular article provides an analysis on agency mREIT preferred stocks that I currently cover. In a future article, I will provide a similar analysis on hybrid/multipurpose mREIT preferred stocks.

As such, this is a new series I am performing which shows my personal methodology of choosing an attractive mREIT preferred stock.

Focus of Article:

Over the past several months, a growing number of readers have asked that I provide some data/coverage on mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) preferred stocks. As such, the focus of this article is to show readers my personal methodology for choosing an attractive agency mREIT preferred stock. In a future article, I will provide a similar analysis on some hybrid/multipurpose mREIT preferred stocks. This analysis will show data with supporting documentation within three tables below.

I believe investing in mREIT preferred stock is a nice “defensive play/buffer” versus owning the common stock. Due to the fact an mREIT preferred stock’s liquidation value is unchanged over the life of the investment, I believe readers should understand this type of equity is similar to owning a bond/debt investment. Simply put, I would compare an mREIT preferred stock’s liquidation value to the par value of a bond. In addition, due to taxation/distribution requirements of a REIT entity per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) (must distribute at a minimum 90% of its annual REIT taxable income [AREITTI]), I believe an mREIT preferred stock’s dividend per share rate is notably more stable versus most company’s common stock in the current/foreseeable interest rate environment.

I believe the two main factors to consider when choosing an attractive agency mREIT preferred stock that are analyzed within this article is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding which agency mREIT preferred stock I currently believe is the most attractive to own. I will also provide, in ranking order, a list of the fifteen other agency mREIT preferred stocks I currently cover.

Side Note: I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For readers who are new to my articles or for existing readers who need a “refresher” on several different mREIT classifications, please see the following article:

Annaly Capital's BV, Valuation, And Dividend Compared To 18 mREIT Peers (Post Q3 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

Two Main Factors I Consider When Choosing An Attractive Agency mREIT Preferred Stock:

I believe there are two main factors to consider when choosing an attractive agency mREIT preferred stock. These factors are the following: 1) first call/redemption date; and 2) current annualized yield.

Again, since I believe an agency mREIT preferred stock is more of a defensive play, I am looking for a long-term holding that consistently provides a stable dividend per share rate (hence an attractive annualized yield). As such, I’m looking for a multi-year investment with little risk of being called/having a reduced dividend per share rate. To begin this analysis, let us analyze my first factor, an agency mREIT preferred stock’s first call/redemption date.

First Main Factor - First Call/Redemption Date Analysis:

To begin this analysis, let us take a look at the information provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1 – Agency mREIT Preferred Stock First Call/Redemption Date Ranking Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining all information from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) mREIT preferred stock name (including series); 2) type of mREIT preferred stock; 3) mREIT preferred stock symbol; 4) first issue/issue date (some series had multiple secondary issuances through an “at-the-market” [“ATM”] offering program); 5) first call/redemption date; 6) length of first issuance to first call/redemption date (in years); 7) post first call date spread to three-month LIBOR (applicable solely to fixed-to-floating rate mREIT preferred stock [highlighted in light purple]); and 8) first call/redemption date score.

Out of all the information provided in Table 1, I want to focus on each mREIT preferred stock’s first call/redemption date. As stated earlier, since I consider an mREIT preferred stock as more of a defensive play, I want to own an investment that will basically guarantee an unchanged dividend per share rate over multiple years. A key part of this objective/strategy is investing in a series of preferred stock where the mREIT does not have the option to call their shares anytime soon. While some investors could argue an mREIT may not call their shares even if the first call/redemption date has already occurred, my counterpoint would be these companies still currently/lawfully have that option nonetheless. Personally, I would rather leave that option “off the table” for certain.

I have ranked sixteen series of agency mREIT preferred stock on a scale of 1-5 points, dependent upon the first call/redemption date of each series. A ranking of 1 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having a first call/redemption date that has already occurred. As such, it is technically possible a particular mREIT company could call an applicable series at any point in time. These applicable series could be called tomorrow, in a month, or further out on the time horizon. Again, the key point is there is uncertainty, especially in the current interest rate environment where call risk remains elevated (most series can currently be redeemed and a new series can be issued at a stated lower annual dividend per share rate). A ranking of 2 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having a first call/redemption date less than one year. A ranking of 3 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having a first call/redemption date between 1-3 years. A ranking of 4 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having a first call/redemption date between 3-5 years. Finally, a ranking of 5 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having a first call/redemption date greater than 5 years. There is currently no agency mREIT preferred stock series that have scored a ranking of 5 within this specific category.

Currently, the following agency mREIT preferred stock had a first call/redemption date score of 1: 1) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) Series A (ANH-A); 2) ANH Series B (ANH-B); 3) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Series C (NLY-C); 4) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Series A (ARR-A); 5) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) Series A (CYS-A); 6) NLY Series E (NLY-E); and 7) NLY Series D (NLY-D). In regards to NLY-E, this preferred series was actually a conversion when the company acquired Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS). This is why NLY-E’s issue date is listed as 7/1/2016 (date of acquisition; NLY-E was created) when technically the original length of the HTS preferred series was 5.0 years.

Currently, the following agency mREIT preferred stock had a first call/redemption date score of 2: 1) ARR Series B (ARR-B); 2) CYS Series B (CYS-B); and 3) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) Series E (CMO-E). The following agency mREIT preferred stock had a first call/redemption date score of 3: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Series B (AGNCB); and 2) ANH Series C (ANH-C). Lastly, the following agency mREIT preferred stock had a first call/redemption date score of 4: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Series B (AI-B); 2) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) Series A (CHMI-A); 3) NLY Series F (NLY-F); and 4) AGNC Series C (AGNCN).

Side Note: Several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. As such, I believe AI should still be compared to the mREIT companies within this analysis which are REIT entities per the IRC.

Due to the fact there are currently sixteen different agency mREIT preferred stock series to choose from that I currently cover, along with the fact I am looking for the guarantee that a certain series cannot be called now or relatively soon, I believe an investor can be very “picky” when it comes to choosing an equity investment that fits one’s needs. For myself, I currently believe AI-B, CHMI-A, NLY-F, and AGNCN are attractive preferred stocks from a first call/redemption date perspective. As such, let us now move on to the second main factor I consider when choosing an attractive agency mREIT preferred stock, its current annualized yield.

Second Main Factor - Current Annualized Yield Analysis:

To begin this analysis, let us take a look at the information provided in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – Agency mREIT Preferred Stock 12/22/2017 Annualized Yield Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining all information from the SEC’s EDGAR Database; link provided below Table 1)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) mREIT preferred stock name (including series); 2) mREIT preferred stock symbol; 3) post first call date spread to three-month LIBOR (applicable solely to fixed-to-floating rate mREIT preferred stock [highlighted in light purple]); 4) liquidation per share amount; 5) annual dividend yield at inception; 6) quarterly dividend per share rate (full quarter’s accrual); 7) stock price as of 12/22/2017; 8) current (discount) premium to liquidation value percentage; 9) 12/22/2017 annualized dividend yield; and 10) 12/22/2017 annualized dividend yield score.

Out of all the information provided in Table 2, I want to focus on each mREIT preferred stock’s annualized dividend yield as of 12/22/2017. As stated earlier, since I consider an mREIT preferred stock as more of a defensive play, I want to own an investment that will basically guarantee an unchanged dividend per share rate over multiple years. A key part of this objective/strategy is investing in a series of preferred stock where the annualized dividend yield, at the time of my acquisition(S), remains unchanged.

I have ranked sixteen series of agency mREIT preferred stock on a scale of 1-5 points, dependent upon the current annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017). A ranking of 1 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having an annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) less than 7.00%. A ranking of 2 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having an annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) of 7.00%-7.49%. A ranking of 3 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having an annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) of 7.50%-7.99%. A ranking of 4 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having an annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) of 8.00%-8.49%. A ranking of 5 indicates a series of mREIT preferred stock currently having an annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) at or greater than 8.50%. There is currently no agency mREIT preferred stock series that have scored a ranking of 5 within this specific category.

The following agency mREIT preferred stock had a current annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) score of 1: 1) ANH-B; 2) AGNCN; and 3) NLY-F. The following agency mREIT preferred stock had a current annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) score of 2: 1) AI-B; 2) CMO-E; 3) AGNCB; 4) CYS-B; 5) NLY-D; and 6) ANH-C. The following agency mREIT preferred stock had a current annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) score of 3: 1) NLY-C; 2) NLY-E; 3) CYS-A; 4) ARR-B; and 5) CHMI-A. Lastly, the following agency mREIT preferred stock had a current annualized dividend yield (as of 12/22/2017) score of 4: 1) ANH-A; and 2) ARR-A.

Due to the fact there are currently sixteen different agency mREIT preferred stock series to choose from that I currently cover, along with the fact I am looking for a stable, yet attractive annualized dividend yield, I believe an investor can be very picky when it comes to choosing an equity investment that fits one’s needs. For myself, I currently believe ARR-B and ANH-A are attractive preferred stocks from an annualized dividend yield perspective while CHMI-A and ARR-B are fairly attractive (current yield between 7.75%-7.99%). Let us now combine both factors discussed above to determine what I currently believe is the most attractive agency mREIT preferred stock to own.

Conclusions Drawn:

To find out which agency mREIT preferred stock series I currently believe is the most attractive to own, Table 3 is provided below. Table 3 is the summation of the scores derived from the first call/redemption date and current annualized yield analyzes discussed earlier.

Table 3 – Agency mREIT Preferred Stock Total Score

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining all information from the SEC’s EDGAR Database; link provided below Table 1)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) mREIT preferred stock name (including series); 2) mREIT preferred stock symbol; 3) first call/redemption date; 4) 12/22/2017 annualized dividend yield; 5) first call/redemption date score; 6) 12/22/2017 annualized dividend yield score; and 7) 12/22/2017 total score (summation of 5 and 6).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

After compiling the scores from the two main factors discussed above, I believe, with a score of 7, CHMI-A is currently the most attractive agency mREIT preferred stock series out of the companies I currently cover. I continue to have a BUY recommendation on CHMI-A as I am projecting this preferred stock series will continue to provide a score of 7-8 over the next two years.

CHMI-A’s first call/redemption date is 8/17/2022 which gives investors at least a 4.5 year “cushion” when it comes to call risk. In addition, CHMI-A currently has (as of 12/22/2017) an annual dividend yield of 7.96% which is still attractive; especially when considering AGNC’s and NLY’s recent preferred stock series (AGNCN and NLY-F) have current yields below 7.00%. With CHMI-A having an ex-dividend date of 12/28/2017, investors may be able to achieve an annual yield above 8.00% when the stock “resets” via the quarterly dividend accrual of $0.5125 per share.

Over the past several months, a growing number of readers have asked that I provide some data/coverage on mREIT preferred stocks. I believe the two analyzes provided above help readers better understand what I consider are some key factors to consider when choosing an attractive agency mREIT preferred stock.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.14% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Using the same methodology of scoring agency mREIT preferred stocks within this article, at the time when I first initiated and subsequently added to my AGNCB position, this series had a total score of 8. At the time when I began to lower my AGNCB position (through various sales listed above), this series had a total score of 5.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, and $17.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.123 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) Series B preferred stock, TWO-B. On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI-A; Series A preferred stock. On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Using the same methodology of scoring agency mREIT preferred stocks within this article, at the time when I first initiated and subsequently added to my CHMI-A position, this series had a total score of 8.

During January-March 2014, I initiated (and subsequently added to) a position in MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.47 per share. On 3/4/2016 and 4/8/2016, I increased my position in MTGE at a weighted average purchase price of $14.36 and $14.47 per share, respectively. When combined, my MTGE position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.443 per share. On 6/15/2017, I sold my entire MTGE position at a weighted average price of $19.09 per share as my price target, at the time, of $19.10 was met that day. My MTGE total return (when including change in stock price and dividends received/gains on reinvested dividends) was 45.4%.

On 11/6/2017, I re-entered a position in MTGE at a weighted average purchase price of $17.785 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MTGE trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, MTGE, NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, ANH, ARR, CMO, CYS, NLY, ORC, or TWO. I am currently long AGNCB, CHMI-A, and TWO-B.