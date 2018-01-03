Platinum And Palladium In 2018 - Mean Reversion Is Long Overdue For The Laggard

2017 was an excellent year for those bullish for palladium and a rough one for those looking for higher prices of platinum. Both of the platinum group metals experienced very different price action during the year that came to an end last Friday.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) are both industrial and precious commodities that are rarer than gold and silver. The group consists of two sub-classifications; palladium-group platinum-group elements and iridium-group platinum-group elements. The latter include iridium, osmium, and ruthenium. These metals do not trade on the futures markets around the world. The palladium- group metals consists of platinum, palladium, and rhodium. While rhodium only trades in the physical market, platinum and palladium futures trade on the New York Mercantile division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. All of the metals in both groups are highly resistant to heat, do not tarnish, are resistant to chemical attack, and are excellent conductors of electricity. The first discovery of platinum was back in 700 BC, while the other PGMs did not appear on the scene until the nineteenth century.

Platinum and palladium occur in the crust of the earth with the vast majority of annual output coming from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, they are often a byproduct of nickel production, as they are present in nickel ore. Platinum has a long history as "rich man's gold" as it occurs deeper in the crust of the earth, has a higher production cost than the yellow metal, and has many more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis. Palladium is the least liquid of the precious metals that trade on the futures exchange, but it also has a myriad of industrial uses. In 2017, platinum posted a small gain. However, the price action in palladium has been explosive as the metal posted extraordinary gains over the past two years.

The bull and bear in 2017

Palladium has been on a bullish tear since January 2016.

As the weekly chart highlights, palladium traded to its bottom in January 2016 when the price hit $451.50 per ounce. Since then, the price has more than doubled, it closed 2017 at $1061 per ounce and traded to a high of $1090.25 on Monday, January 2, 2018, on the nearby March NYMEX futures contract. Palladium was the best performing commodity of all of the raw materials that trade on U.S. exchanges posting an incredible 56.08% gain in 2017.

Meanwhile, platinum was only able to manage a 3.59% rally in 2017 making it the worst performer in the precious metals sector for the year that ended last Friday.

As the weekly chart illustrates, platinum posted a small gain, but the rare precious metal has been making lower highs and lower lows since it traded to $1199.50 in August 2016. Unlike palladium which closed 2017 on its highs, platinum closed the year a lot closer to its low at $938.30 per ounce on the active month April NYMEX futures contract.

Palladium challenges its all-time high price

Palladium has been a bullish beast. While gold was the second best performing precious metals with a gain of 13.65% in 2017, silver and platinum both gained under 7.5%. Many industrial commodities did well last year, copper and base metals, and crude oil and oil products posted impressive gains. Lumber exploded over 36% higher on the year as the industrial sector of the commodities market responded to increasing global economic growth, a lower dollar, and a general environment of optimism. Meanwhile, only one commodity in the industrial sector moved to a new all-time peak price as lumber rose to $500 in November surpassing its previous high at $493.50 in 1993. Palladium was working its way to a challenge for its record peak price throughout the year.

As the quarterly chart shows, palladium had to wait until the first trading session of 2018 to surpass its record level dating back to 2001 at $1090 per ounce. On Tuesday, January 2 the price of March palladium futures traded above $1090, posting a new record for the price of the precious metal that has been the most precious in the sector.

Platinum is cheap as dirt

Platinum's nickname over many years has been "rich man's gold." Platinum achieved the distinctive title as it typically traded at a premium to the price of the yellow metal.

As the monthly chart dating back to 1974 displays, platinum the range in the price differential between platinum and gold has ranged from a premium to around $1200 of platinum over gold in 2008 to a discount of just over $375 per ounce recently. For the vast majority of the time over more than four decades, platinum fetched a premium to the price of the yellow metal. However, platinum has not traded at a premium to gold since December 2014, and it has turned in a weak performance for going on four years.

Inter-commodity spreads are a great way of gauging value rather than price in the commodities market. Platinum and gold are both precious metals, and both typically attract investor interest and demand. Therefore, platinum can be a substitute for gold at times and vice versa. With platinum trading at a discount of $371 at the end of 2017 and around that level at the start of 2018, on a comparative basis, platinum is historically dirt cheap when compared to the price of gold as the spread is trading at an all-time low for platinum or record high for gold. When it comes to palladium, the difference is also significant.

A considerable shift in the platinum-palladium relationship in 2017

In 2017, the price differential between platinum and its closest cousin, palladium, also diverged from its historical norm.

As the monthly chart shows, in September 2017 platinum slipped to a discount to the price of palladium for the first time since 2001. The price relationship closed on Friday, December 29 at a $122.70 discount for platinum under palladium and on January 2, 2018, it was trading at almost $150 with palladium garnering a huge premium. From 2003 through 2014 platinum was worth more than $500 per ounce more than palladium. The premium was intact from 2001 through 2017, but since September a divergence from the historical norm developed that continues to cause platinum not only to lag but become downright cheap versus the price of palladium.

Industrial consumers could trigger mean reversion in 2018- PPLT could have limited downside risk

Platinum and palladium are industrial metals. While palladium has been a leader in the industrial sector, platinum has been the laggard. When compared with palladium, platinum is a denser metal with a higher boiling and melting point. Production of both metals comes from South Africa and Russia, but industrial consumers have become accustomed to using palladium for catalysts and other requirements because of its long history as a cheaper alternative. However, that has changed in the later part of 2017, and it may not be long before the industrial consumers begin to replace palladium requirements with platinum as it is not a more cost-effective solution. Substitution of platinum for palladium could be the trigger that eventually causes the laggard to play catch-up, and that could occur sooner rather than later.

I believe that platinum is long overdue for a price correction to the upside and that the price deviations between both gold and palladium limit the downside risk for the price of the precious metal. PPLT, the Physical Platinum ETF product does a good job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market.

As the chart of PPLT dating back to 2010 shows, the ETF is trading close to its lowest level in eight years. If industrial consumers decide to substitute platinum for palladium and precious metals prices continue to post gains in 2018, we could see a huge move in the price of platinum. Mean reversion could take "rich man's gold" to a level where it reflects its underlying fundamentals as one of the rarest industrial and precious metals of all. 2018 could turn out to be the year when this dog of the precious metals sector finally has its day in the bullish sun.

