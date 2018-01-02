Green Dot Portfolio: December 2017 Update

My unrealized market value (12/29) declined to -1.98% from -1.75%. One stock, General Electric, accounted for 43% of this unrealized loss. 46.4% of holdings are profitable and another 24.6% are down <2%.

This is the second monthly update for my Green Dot Portfolio. I introduced my approach to this mixed-asset, dynamic portfolio with a swing trading twist in my Part 1 article and provided a detailed list of the 78 holdings and their full names (as of November 10) in my Part 2 article. As well, I have provided weekly updates for followers of my Green Dot Portfolio via SA Instablogs, including detailed charts, technical notes, and trade logs for swing trades.

Overall, I'm pleased with the progress to date for my portfolio. Swing trades have been very good, I'm collecting increasing income from dividends, and I've increased my total investment in the portfolio. By the end of December, the current unrealized market value of my 69 holdings is down by -1.98%, but about 43% of that loss is due to only 1 stock, General Electric (GE). Overall portfolio yield is increasing, to 6.54%. Realized income from swing trades and dividends has exceeded 1% for each month in November and December, a rate at which will comfortably exceed my annual portfolio goal of 8%+.



I remain convinced that having multiple asset classes and lowering the average unit costs of holdings through incremental purchasing is the right prescription for success of my growth and income portfolio.

What Lies Ahead for 2018?

Looking at a monthly chart of the SPY, this bull market has had a great run-up. While the uptrend began in spring 2009, it's always good to remember that it took over 5 years for the markets to regain the levels in late 2007 before the recession. 2013 and 2014 were solid years and 2015 and 2016 were relatively flat. 2017 continued the clearly steeper uptrend that began in the early part of 2016. The markets are in un-charted territory now as 2018 begins. The last two weeks of 2017 were fairly flat. I think that we will see more volatility and perhaps a moderate pullback sometime in 2018.



Given the steepened price curve in 2017, it's easy to think that the markets will continue to run on assumptions of an improving economy, "synchronized global recovery," and other such bullish sentiment. It's just as easy to think that the markets are extended, valuations are unsustainable, and greed and bubbles are once again among us.



My challenge going forward is to continue to find profitable investments at a reasonable price, continuing to use a long-only approach. While I am still trying to build the Green Dot Portfolio for the long-run, it is difficult for me to buy stocks at the high prices that I see for many of them. So I will continue to be cautious, to buy where I see a "sale," and to take profits along the way to lock in gains. I will continue to leverage into positions that are not as low in price as I would like to pay, buying smaller positions and adding on larger dips. In the long run, the small additional trading costs (I get a relatively low price as an active trader) are more than covered through the lower average unit costs of my holdings.

Changes to Asset Classes of the Green Dot Portfolio

As a dynamic portfolio, Green Dot holdings change due to both new additions to the mix of securities as well as positions that I sell. Sells are mostly opportunistic swing trades wherein I take decent, short-term profits due to accelerated price action of a stock.

The sections below describe in detail the changes made to the portfolio in December, starting here first with an overview of changes in asset allocation. Highlights of portfolio changes in December are as follows:

The overall cost of current investments increased slightly (0.55%) to $79,586.85.

The total number of current shares increased by 9.7% to 4,530 despite that the number of holdings decreased from 75 to 69 (-8%).

The overall unweighted average yield of current investments increased slightly from 6.35% to 6.54%.



CEFs increased again, to to 38.6% of the portfolio, continuing as the dominant asset class. REITs also increased since November, to 28.5%, continuing as the second largest asset class in the portfolio.

Preferred Stocks and Preferred ETFs remained relatively constant at 17.2% of the portfolio, and stock holdings declined from 26.5% to 15.7% of portfolio investment due to the 8 swing trades in December.



Asset Type Date # Holdings # Shares $ Cost % of Portfolio Div Yield Preferreds Oct 17 11 305 8,481.23 11.38% 5.96% Nov17 11 305 8,481.23 10.71% 5.95% Dec17 11 305 8,481.23 10.66% 6.03% Pref. ETFs Oct 17 4 274 4,485.40 6.02% 5.74% Nov17 4 324 5,232.95 6.61% 5.64% Dec17 4 324 5,232.95 6.58% 6.11% REITs Oct 17 20 952 21,721.69 29.15% 6.91% Nov17 18 944 21,021.80 26.56% 7.01% Dec17 19 1011 22,651.28 28.46% 6.95% CEFs Oct 17 22 1633 20,042.20 26.90% 7.00% Nov17 24 1916 25,902.02 32.72% 7.08% Dec17 25 2481 30,698.51 38.57% 7.11% ETN Oct 17 - - - 0.00% 0.00% Nov17 1 100 10,059.50 12.71% 0.00% Dec17 - - - 0.00% 0.00% Stocks Oct 17 21 545 19,781.07 26.55% 4.92% Nov17 17 540 17,456.26 22.05% 5.42% Dec17 11 409 12,522.88 15.73% 5.29% Total Oct 17 78 3709 74,511.58 100.00% 6.20% Nov17 75 4129 79,153.76 100.00% 6.35% Dec17 69 4530 79,586.85 100.00% 6.54%

Positions Sold - Swing Trades

Since August, I have been most fortunate to close 22 consecutive profitable swing trades, with a total purchase cost of $18,205.11 and total proceeds of $19,552.50. The $1,443.12 in profits included $95.73 from dividends. The profits on these investments averaged +7.93% for an average of 35 trading days, which translates to an annualized return of +56.85%.

In my November portfolio update, I provided a summary of the 9 stocks that I sold that month. As followers of my Green Dot Portfolio know, I have been including additional details about those trades - charts and some technical notes - in my weekly SA Instablogs that followers receive.



In December I completed 8 swing trades, including Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Apple Hospitality REIT(APLE), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), AT&T (T), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Proctor & Gamble (PG), VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN (USLV), and CenturyLink (CTL).

The table below summarizes the 8 stocks I sold In December. Profits totaled $492.79 (including dividends), a +6.37% gain for an average of 31 trading days (+51.58% annualized). As all positions were entered before December, readers can refer to the November portfolio update for the buy dates if that is of interest. Commissions are included in the trade costs and gains include a total of $47.74 in dividends ($18.00 for APLE, $5.44 for ADM, and $24.30 for CTL). The dividends are included in the profit percentage calculations below.

Symb Qty Sell Date $ Buy Price $ Sell Price $ Tot Cost $ Tot Sell $ Gain /Loss % G/L Days in Trade USLV 200 12/22 9.93 10.56 1,994.00 2,107.44 113.44 5.69 17 CTL 45 12/22 16.33 17.39 739.35 778.04 62.99 8.52 34 PG 8 12/15 86.30 91.90 694.90 730.69 35.79 5.15 34 ADM 17 12/12 39.65 42.00 678.55 709.49 36.38 5.36 24 T 35 12/12 35.16 37.28 1,230.55 1,300.27 69.72 5.67 36 TAP 11 12/12 76.40 79.40 844.90 868.89 23.99 2.84 7 APLE 45 12/7 17.85 19.61 807.70 877.94 88.24 10.92 72 WSM 15 12/4 49.35 54.10 744.75 806.99 62.24 8.36 20

As I have emphasized before, investors might want to consider the boost that some well-placed swing trades can add to a portfolio. The profits help me grow my portfolio faster than from dividends alone over these short periods of time. I will continue to use swing trade profits to add to other existing positions and to buy new stocks at a larger position size. For all of these trades, although I sold them, I may consider buying them again if I think that conditions are right for making profits, while collecting dividends along the way.



New Positions

I bought 2 new positions, a CEF and a REIT, in my Green Dot Portfolio in December:

AllianceBernstein Global Hugh Income Fund (AWF), +6.57% distribution rate and a -8.47% discount to NAV (data as of 12/29). I bought 100 shares on 12/1 at $12.59/share.



PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (KBWY), +7.07% yield (data as of 11/30). I bought 25 shares on 12/12 at $35.695/share.

Additions to Existing Holdings

In December I added shares to existing positions in 2 REITs and 5 CEFs:

Colony NorthStar Inc. (CLNS)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (ISD)

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)



MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN)

MS (Morgan Stanley) Emerging markets Debt Fund (MSD)

These positions were mostly added to take advantage of lower share prices and to increase the size of these previously under-weighted portfolio holdings. The table below provides details on the dates, unit costs, quantities purchased, and the new total number of shares for these holdings.

Symb Type Qty New Total Qty Buy Date Price CLNS REIT 50 224

12/20 $ 11.72 DSL CEF 35 135 12/12 $ 20.22 FAX CEF 125 375 12/8 $ 4.88 ISD CEF 50 100 12/15 $ 14.78 LTC REIT 15 30 12/4 $ 45.75 MIN CEF 185 350 12/12 $ 23.41 MSD CEF 70 140 12/7 $ 9.88

Dividends Collected

My Green Dot Portfolio, as a growth and income retirement investment, is designed in large part to provide income via payout of dividends. As expected, payouts from the portfolio are growing as the number of shares and positions grows, as well as due to any increase in the distribution rate from holdings.

As the table below shows, the total income from dividends continues to increase, with $401.01 collected in December and a total of $954.37 since positions for the portfolio began to be purchased in August. All dividends are included for the month for which the payment is received in my account, not when the dividends are declared.



Month/Yr # Payments $ Total Dividends Aug 2017 2 $ 24.39 Sep 2017 9 $ 75.28 Oct 2017 19 $ 148.94 Nov 2017 37 $ 305.75 Dec 2017

48

$ 401.01

Total 115 $ 954.37

I'm also interested in following the relative contribution of dividends from the mix of asset classes in my portfolio. Given that REITs and CEFs generally pay the highest yields and represent the largest percentage of my portfolio, the majority of payments come from these two asset classes, as expected. CEFs were the largest contribution to December's dividends, at 50.6%, and they have contributed about 35% of all dividends to date in the portfolio. CEFs are more likely to pay monthly dividends than other asset classes. REITs have contributed 30.3% of all dividends to date.



Asset Type Preferreds Pref ETFs REITs CEFs Stocks Total Aug $ - $ 0.41 $ 23.98 $ - $ - $ 24.39 Sep $ 10.47 $ 15.92 $ 37.56 $ - $ 11.33 $ 75.28 Oct $ 12.42 $ 21.51 $ 72.16 $ 19.18 $ 23.67 $ 148.94 Nov $ - $ 24.00 $ 100.52 $ 111.61 $ 69.62 $ 305.75 Dec $ 64.10 $ 26.07 $ 54.88 $ 202.64 $ 52.32 $ 400.01 Total $ 86.99 $ 87.91 $ 289.10 $ 333.43 $ 156.94 $ 954.37 % of Total

9.1%

9.2%

30.3%

34.9%

16.4%





In December, 13 holdings paid >$10 in dividends for a total of $207.88 or 52% of total dividends for the month. Most of these were CEFs ($88.52) and preferred stocks ($55.51), which typically pay on a quarterly basis.

Symbol

Dividend

Type

MRCC 28.00 REIT DSL 25.65 CEF CTL 24.30 stock RA 22.89 CEF FEO 17.50 CEF COFpD 12.56 pref D 11.55 stock GDVpG 11.48 pref PCI 11.48 CEF MIN 11.00 CEF WFCpW 10.69 pref SPGpJ 10.47 pref FRCpG 10.31 pref

Dividend Reinvestment

My current dividend reinvestment occurs generally on the 22nd of the month, so it is not aligned perfectly with calendar months. In December, dividends from all holdings in the portfolio were used to purchase 22 shares of Colony NorthStar REIT (CLNS) at $11.775/share. I continue my strategy each month to use accumulated dividends to purchase shares in holdings that are under-represented in the portfolio (number of shares) or trading at that time at relatively low price per share. My online broker does not charge a trade commission for purchases through dividend reinvestment.

Realized Gains/Losses

As a growth and income portfolio, Green Dot generates income each month through dividends and profits from swing trades. These are realized gains, or money that is available for additional investment. I want to start tracking this so that I can gauge progress toward my goal of an 8%+ annualized gain for the portfolio. Although I started buying holdings for the portfolio in August, Green Dot became more fully established by mid-November, so I'll use the month as a beginning. The table below shows the total investment in the Green Dot Portfolio for each month, the total dividends collected, and the total profits from swing trades. In order to avoid double counting, I subtract dividends from swing trades collected each month. There may be a case or two along the way where a dividend is received in a month but the underlying equity was sold late in the previous month. While this may introduce a bit of a month-to-month inaccuracy it should be small and will be treated the same each month.



Month $ Cost $ Swing Profits $ Dividends Received $ Total Income % on Investment Nov17 79,153.76 508.62 305.75 814.37 1.03% Dec17 79,586.85 445.05 401.01 846.06 1.06% Total 953.67 706.76 1,660.43

As presented in the table, total return on investment grew slightly from November (+1.03%) to December (+1.06%). Swing trades provided a greater share of profits overall (57.4%) but more income was received from dividends in December than in November. While this is a small beginning, at a monthly average of 1.045%, my Green Dot Portfolio will yield +12.54% annualized if I can maintain the recent level of return on investment.



Unrealized Gains/Losses

The net market value of my overall portfolio declined an additional -0.2% since November, to -1.95% as of the market close on December 29. The absolute dollar decline was an additional $176.57. On a relative basis since November, REITs and CEFs improved in performance, while stocks declined the most. The table below compares the unrealized gain/loss of the Green Dot Portfolio by asset class for November and December. Note that this does not include dividends and profits from swing trades, and that the investment is not the same between the two months for all asset classes (except preferred stocks and preferred ETFs).

Asset Type $ Cost $ Value 12/29 $ Gain/Loss % G/L Preferreds Nov 17 8,481.23 8,522.09 40.86 0.48% Dec 17 8,481.23 8,413.15 (68.08) -0.80% Pref. ETFs Nov 17 5,232.95 5,168.52 (64.43) -1.23% Dec 17 5,232.95 5,108.24 (124.71) -2.38% REITs Nov 17 21,021.80 20,735.77 (286.02) -1.36% Dec 17 22,651.28 22,413.51 (237.77) -1.05% CEFs Nov 17 25,902.02 25,446.97 (455.05) -1.76% Dec 17 30,698.51 30,411.71 (286.80) -0.93% ETNs Nov 17 1,059.50 1,062.00 2.50 0.24% Dec 17 - - - 0% Stocks Nov 17 17,456.26 16,836.45 (619.81) -3.55% Dec 17 12,522.88 11,691.62 (831.26) -6.64% Total Nov 17 79,153.76 77,771.80 (1,381.95) -1.75% Dec 17 79,586.85 78,028.33 (1,558.52) -1.96%

While my unrealized gain/loss is currently negative, I've added profits from swing trades (+$445.05 without dividends) and dividends (+$401.01). And I've also used part of my cash reserve to expand holdings. The overall portfolio is currently yielding >6.5%. So while any loss is undesirable, I am actually not overly concerned.

Here are the "Good News, Bad News" highlights of the market value only (no dividends) of my portfolio at the end of December:

The leading 32 of my 69 holdings (46.4%) were profitable for a total gain of +632.03, an average of +2.13% or $19.75 per holding. This is not much changed from November, for which the leading 35 of 75 holdings (46.7%) were profitable for a total gain of +$638.96, an average of +2.17% or $18.26 per holding.

The next 17 holdings (24.6%) were down a total of -$206.46, an average loss of -0.94% or -$12.14 per holding.

Only 2 holdings are down at my typical comfort level of -8%, where I would consider moving out of a position. Another (CLNS) is down a bit more at -8.05%.



General Electric (GE) remains the mega-loser of the portfolio, at a current unrealized loss of -$666.61 (-27%), and it accounts for a full 43% of total portfolio unrealized losses. MHLA, a preferred stock, is down 11.3% but it's a small position with an $88 loss to date, and it's paying dividends at 7.2%. At this time, I plan to continue to hold all of these positions.

Current Portfolio

Below is a summary table of the 69 holdings in my Green Dot Portfolio as of December 29. Again, full names of holdings as of mid-November were included in my Part 2 article introducing the portfolio, and new additions were described in my weekly position update blogs.

The portfolio remains fairly diversified regarding asset types and number of holdings. This was by design as I consider that diversification is a simple tool to reduce risk.

Symbol Qty $ Avg Unit Cost $ Unit Value % Gain /Loss % Div Yield % Portfolio Preferred ALLpD 30 $26.86 $26.39 -1.74% 6.28% 1.86% COFpD 30 $27.18 $26.82 -1.32% 6.25% 1.89% CpJ 30 $29.00 $28.85 -0.52% 7.08% 2.01% CTAA 30 $24.25 $24.71 1.90% 6.17% 1.68% FRCpG 30 $25.45 $25.85 1.57% 5.32% 1.77% GDVpG 35 $25.13 $25.35 0.88% 5.18% 2.03% MHLA 30 $25.94 $23.00 -11.33% 7.20% 1.80% MSpE 25 $29.18 $28.96 -0.74% 6.15% 1.69% SPGpJ 10 $69.66 $71.51 2.66% 5.86% 1.61% WFCpW 30 $25.89 $25.99 0.39% 5.48% 1.80% WFCpX 25 $25.55 $25.54 -0.04% 5.38% 1.48% Pref ETFs PFXF 84 $20.15 $19.66 -2.43% 6.29% 3.92% PGF 40 $18.92 $18.87 -0.28% 5.60% 1.75% PGX 100 $15.04 $14.86 -1.23% 5.49% 3.48% SPFF 100 $12.79 $12.16 -4.93% 7.25% 2.96% REITs BRX 60 $18.21 $18.66 2.46% 5.89% 2.53% BXMT 25 $31.28 $32.18 2.88% 7.71% 1.81% CLNS 224 $12.41 $11.41 -8.09% 5.11% 6.43% DOC 35 $18.13 $17.99 -0.76% 9.47% 1.47% EPR 24 $69.05 $65.46 -5.19% 6.23% 3.83% GOV 40 $18.36 $18.54 0.97% 9.28% 1.70% HASI 33 $22.84 $24.06 5.36% 5.49% 1.74% HPT 25 $29.03 $29.85 2.82% 6.97% 1.68% KBWY 25 $35.88 $35.41 -1.30% 7.23% 2.08% LADR 100 $13.69 $13.63 -0.40% 9.24% 3.17% LTC 30 $46.67 $43.55 -6.69% 5.24% 3.24% MPW 50 $13.22 $13.78 4.24% 6.97% 1.53% NHI 10 $78.80 $75.38 -4.34% 5.04% 1.82% O 15 $54.57 $57.02 4.49% 4.47% 1.89% OHI 85 $28.92 $27.54 -4.77% 9.44% 5.69% ROIC 35 $19.38 $19.95 2.95% 3.76% 1.57% SKT 125 $26.05 $26.51 1.76% 5.17% 7.53% UNIT 70 $16.64 $17.79 6.94% 13.49% 2.69% CEFs AWF 100 $12.64 $12.76 0.99% 6.57% 2.92% BGX 50 $15.83 $15.92 0.54% 7.76% 1.83% CXE 150 $5.21 $5.24 0.58% 5.73% 1.81% DFP 28 $26.36 $26.67 1.17% 6.97% 1.71% DSL 135 $20.76 $20.19 -2.74% 8.92% 6.48% EDD 100 $8.04 $7.70 -4.17% 7.79% 1.86% EMD 50 $15.77 $15.55 -1.40% 7.72% 1.82% EVV 50 $14.12 $13.65 -3.33% 7.09% 1.63% FAX 375 $5.04 $4.88 -3.23% 8.61% 4.38% FEO 50 $17.08 $16.32 -4.47% 4.90% 1.98% FLC 40 $21.31 $21.61 1.40% 7.00% 1.97% HPS 40 $18.58 $18.75 0.90% 7.82% 1.72% ISD 100 $15.05 $14.77 -1.85% 7.52% 3.48% JPS 88 $10.42 $10.20 -2.09% 7.29% 2.12% KIO 45 $16.88 $16.05 -4.92% 9.35% 1.76% MIN 350 $4.19 $4.15 -1.02% 0.00% 3.40% MSD 140 $10.07 $9.98 -0.94% 5.61% 3.26% NVG 100 $15.48 $15.44 -0.23% 5.63% 3.58% PCI 100 $22.64 $22.44 -0.89% 8.78% 5.24% RA 115 $23.70 $23.37 -1.40% 10.22% 6.31% RFI 50 $12.54 $12.77 1.83% 7.52% 1.45% RQI 50 $12.53 $12.65 0.96% 7.59% 1.45% UTF 65 $23.09 $24.00 3.92% 7.75% 3.47% UTG 50 $30.88 $30.94 0.20% 6.21% 3.57% VGM 60 $13.12 $13.18 0.44% 5.79% 1.82% Stocks AES 80 $10.65 $10.83 1.73% 4.80% 1.97% BKH 15 $58.88 $60.11 2.09% 3.16% 2.04% D 15 $80.19 $81.06 1.08% 3.80% 2.78% ETP 40 $18.61 $17.92 -3.71% 12.61% 1.72% GE 103 $23.92 $17.45 -27.05% 2.75% 5.70% K 10 $66.10 $67.98 2.85% 3.18% 1.53% KHC 9 $80.99 $77.76 -3.99% 3.22% 1.69% MDT 10 $78.40 $80.75 3.00% 2.28% 1.81% MIC 33 $69.74 $64.20 -7.94% 8.85% 5.32% MRCC 80 $14.13 $13.75 -2.68% 10.18% 2.62% MRK 14 $55.07 $56.27 2.18% 3.41% 1.78%

I have received some good comments from readers about my portfolio. The biggest concern is that some think that I have over-diversified and that my small positions are a disadvantage. As I am not doing options trading at this stage of my portfolio's development, as I stated from the start, having small positions and "odd lots" is irrelevant. A second concern is that I am paying extra commissions for adding to shares. As I have also said, I am only adding a few dollars for each additional purchase due to my commission discount as an active trader (and there is only one sell commission regardless of share size), and that cost is more than covered by the continuing reduction in the average unit cost of my holdings. I have added to 25 positions currently in the portfolio.



That said, my Green Dot Portfolio continues to increase in terms that some would consider a preferable way to invest. (My comment still stands that I will gladly increase the size of my holdings 10 fold if someone sends me a check for $750,000!). Changes to date include:

26 holdings (37.7%) now represent >$1,000 investment and the average investment holding across all 69 is >$1,150.

34 holdings include at least 50 shares and 17 holdings now include 100 or more shares. The average number of shares across all 69 holdings is 65 shares.

The average percentage of the overall portfolio size of my holdings has increased from 1.33% to 1.45%.

Going Forward

As I said last month, establishing a new growth and income portfolio in the second half of 2017 was certainly a challenge given the continuing uptrend in equity markets. I am constantly researching and searching for quality investments that are in the lower portion of their recent multi-year trading ranges. My strategy is to collect real income through swing trades and dividend stocks, as well as to capture the potential for above-average price appreciation for longer-term holdings.

I will see if my strategy and trading tactics continue to serve me well in the coming months. Until then, I'm wishing everyone a profitable 2018!

AND FINALLY...

