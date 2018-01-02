Energy Stocks Off To A Stellar Start For 2018

Q1 2018 will give the most obvious clues to how the oil rally will play out as we detailed before.

In addition, energy is just part of a bigger theme at play, and that's that inflationary assets will be back in favor in the broader market.

We think momentum will beget more momentum as the positive reflexive feedback loop lead into higher energy equity prices.

Welcome to the stellar start edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Energy stocks (XLE, XOP) are off to a stellar start for 2018 even as oil prices remain mostly unchanged.

A month ago, we published a report titled, "With 4 Weeks Left, Will We See A Surprise Reversal In Energy Stocks?" We said:

So, why do we expect 2018 or even the next 4-weeks to be any different then? It all goes back to psychology and the understanding of the theory of reflexivity. Markets seldom judge investment opportunities on actual fundamentals, it's the perception of fundamentals that dictate stock price movements in the short-term. Even with WTI approaching another 2-year high soon and oil fundamentals continuing to improve with even better days ahead, energy stocks continue to lag. And through our careful analysis of the past, we know these instances have taken place multiple times and colliding with inflection points in the oil markets as we are seeing today. So, what we are trying to say is this -- the missing ingredient in all of this is momentum.

Since that write-up, we saw XOP move higher by ~4.3% in December. And as we wrote in our December write-up, the key ingredient missing for why energy stocks continued to lag oil prices has to do with momentum, or in other words, sentiment - the belief that oil prices will move higher.

In our 2017 year-end recap over the weekend (exclusive report), we noted that the negative reflexive feedback loop from bearish divergences in energy stocks and oil prices at the start of 2017 manifested upon itself. As we entered 2017, everyone was bullish expecting higher oil prices to come, and portfolio managers were positioned as such. But as oil prices remained flat for the first 2-months of 2017 and energy equities lagged (you can see the divergence above), more and more fund flows were pulled out of energy funds manifesting the negative performance feedback loop.

But going into 2018, we have the opposite psychological and sentiment set-up. Energy equities are now trading at one of the largest relative divergences, and this could mean that even as oil prices stay flat, we could see a material catch-up in energy stocks.

Central Themes for 2018

In a recent report titled, "Sentiment Setup: How Will The Oil Rally Play Out In 2018?" We gave our underlying premise as to how we see the oil rally playing out in 2018. It all starts with the notion that Q1 2018 global oil storage will see the same bullish trend that was prevailing in 2017 last into the start of 2018.

Historically, the first-quarter of the year shows the worst supply and demand balances because oil demand falls as refineries enter maintenance season, and as a result, global crude storages build. This was indeed the case with Q1 2017. However, as we noted in our 2017 first-half review, the bulk of the global storage builds in Q1 2017 came from offloading offshore storage and the ramp in exports from OPEC in 2016. Entering 2018, we have none of that, which will likely make the storage balance forecasts for the start of 2018 to be even more bullish than we predict.

But oil is just one small part of a broader central theme for us at HFI Research. We are in the camp that interest rates are moving higher, global inflationary trends are back in full force, and cyclicals/value will outperform tech/growth.

We will be updating more and more of the broader macro trend we see in 2018, so we hope you find those commentaries just as insightful as you find our energy market commentaries.

Conclusion

Energy stocks are starting off 2018 with a bang. We think the reflexive feedback loop will manifest upon itself if the outperformance of energy stocks vs oil prices continue, which will see increasing fund flows and lead to further outperformance.

In our view, even if oil prices were to stay flat, we see energy stocks outperforming into 2018.

For those of you that have found our articles insightful, interesting and different. We think you should sign-up for HFI Research. Our incentive is aligned with our readers as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please see this link. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.