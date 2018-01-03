Andina: On The Road With A Top Pick For 2018

With the SPAC transaction fully back-stopped, we view the likelihood of deal closure as exceptionally high. We see 12-month fair value well in excess of $20 if the company executes.

A lot of stock picking is about pattern recognition. As I frequently like to say about a given situation, “I’ve seen this movie before.” That’s the great thing about sequels – you know the characters and you have a pretty good sense of what’s going to happen, but it’s still very entertaining. In the case of Andina Acquisition Corp. II (ANDA), soon to be LazyDays (future ticker: LAZY), we feel like we’ve seen this movie before and have high conviction the stock will be significantly higher in coming quarters. Our confidence stems from the multiple expansion at Camping World (CWH) from 7x to 12x in just over a year, and from the successful roll-up of Daseke (DSKE) in the flat-bed trucking industry, which we've written about at length (see Original Daseke write-up and Daseke update).

LazyDays is one of the leading RV dealerships in the United States via a SPAC and is going public via a SPAC. SPACs are a topic which we’ve discussed and invested in ad nauseam (SA Interview: Investing In SPACs With Dane Capital Management). As a company going public via SPAC, with an initial market cap of approximately ($120mn), we think the company is on few investors’ radar screen. We believe that LazyDays is exceptionally positioned to be an industry consolidator and stands to benefit from a significant disparity in public/private company multiples. LazyDays should enjoy continued organic growth given strong RV demand by baby boomers, increasingly from millennials and Gen-Xers, and from the benefits of ongoing historically low interest rates. Our recent attendance at the National RV Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, confirmed the viability of LazyDays’ roll-up strategy. Numerous dealers discussed succession planning as a key concern during a panel discussion organized for dealers. Most dealers are simply too small to IPO and are reliant on being acquired to monetize their years of building their business. We think LazyDays, particularly as a public entity, is exceptionally positioned to benefit from the private/public multiple disparity – much like we’ve seen with Daseke, except with potentially even greater public/private multiple disparity.

We generally don’t do write-ups on SPACs prior to deal closure; however, given the Andina/LazyDays merger is fully back-stopped, barring anything completely unforeseen, the transaction should close in 1Q. Moreover, if the deal falls through, equity can be redeemed at $10.30 per share (in an escrow account), so there is virtually no risk of permanent capital impairment on account of the transaction not being completed. We suspect that soon after deal closure, LazyDays will begin making acquisitions in the 3x EBITDA range, a steep discount to the 6.3x – 6.9x EV/EBITDA where Andina/LazyDays trades, and an even more pronounced discount to the 12x where Camping World trades. Based solely on organic growth and multiple expansion to 10x EV/EBITDA, we believe shares should approach $20 in a matter of quarters if not months. With several tuck-in acquisitions – perhaps $10mn of additional EBITDA, for $30mn in cost – we think the upside could be far more substantial over the next 12 months. With over 2100 dealerships nationwide, we think that there is tremendous runway for growth. LazyDays has under $600 million in revenue in a $21bn+ industry. Looking out several years, we believe there is potential to make multiples on our investment.

1. Thesis

The RV industry has enjoyed and is poised to continue to enjoy sustained growth in coming years, driven by both baby boomers retiring and joining the RV lifestyle and a new generation of Millennials and Gen X enthusiastically embracing the RV lifestyle. Attractive business model supported by recurring income from multiple sources, low cap-ex requirements, strong free cash flow generation and strong inventory turnover (5x, compared to industry average of 2.5 – 3x), buttressed by an iconic brand that offers a clear value proposition for both OEMs and customers. Significant opportunity for both organic and inorganic revenue growth – organically, through optimizing existing ancillary revenue streams; inorganically, through highly accretive acquisitions of smaller, “mom-and-pop” dealerships in a highly fragmented dealership industry (we estimate in the range of ~3x EBITDA) – ultimately, bringing benefits of economies of scale and operating leverage. With the closest public comp, CWH trading at 12x (it went public at 7x), there is a significant opportunity for multiple expansion in addition to immediately accretive acquisitions. Strong, value-oriented management team and experienced Board that is fully aligned with shareholders’ interests.

Post this acquisition, LazyDays will be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker LAZY and will have greater access to public capital to help put in place its growth plan and create further value. LazyDays’ compelling valuation further supports this thesis, given its current trading valuation of 6.3x – 6.9x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA, excluding a $56mn financing liability due to a prior sale leaseback transaction. This is at a significant discount to its closest public comparable, CWH, which is trading at 12x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA. Note that excluding the $56mn sale leaseback financing liability allows for an apples-to-apples comparison to CWH, which also excludes such liabilities.

Consider that LazyDays has seen double digit EBITDA growth (16% in 2016), has strong free cash flow conversion of between 40 – 60%, and as a fully taxed domestic entity should benefit from tax reform. Moreover, it has significant room for growth both organically and inorganically in a highly fragmented industry, and we believe its steep discount to Camping World provides us a significant margin of safety. Given all these favorable characteristics, we believe that there is a highly compelling asymmetric risk reward ratio.

At a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple based on 2018E Adjusted EBITDA of ~$25mn (management guides $22 – 24mn EBITDA in 2017 excluding the financing liability), assuming none of the shares currently in escrow are redeemed, shares would be worth ~$17, representing a ~67% upside. However, we believe the company will likely make several acquisitions in the near-term at prices around 3x EBITDA, resulting in adjusted EBITDA in the high $30mn – low $40mn range in 2018, resulting in a possible tripling of equity value, if the shares' multiple expands as we expect it to.

We believe shares of Andina/LazyDays are compelling and it represents one of our top ideas for 2018, and note that there are also outstanding warrants. If the underlying stock increases to $20, warrants should increase to $5, an approximate 3x return, although we note that the warrants do not appear inexpensive based on Black-Scholes and seem to have a successful deal close and share appreciation baked in.

2. Three Basic Questions

Before we get into the specifics of the opportunity with LazyDays, there are 3 questions that we want to address. These are questions that inform our thinking when we look at any potential investment:

What is the reason for this mispricing (aka why should we be so lucky)? What is our margin of safety (aka what protects us from a permanent loss of capital)? What is the asymmetry of the opportunity (aka what are we playing for)?

What is the reason for this mispricing? We believe there are several reasons why LazyDays is trading at a discount: first and foremost, LazyDays is coming to the market via a SPAC structure. All SPACs start out with a redemption value of $10 (in the case of LazyDays it is now $10.30 per share in trust), regardless of its fundamental value, this pricing differential often persists due to several reasons. For one, as we have written extensively about in our previous articles - Daseke and Playa (NASDAQ:PLYA) for example - many investors have had a bad experience with a SPAC, and therefore SPACs frequently, indiscriminately, have a bad reputation and continue to be overlooked by the market. Moreover, as in the case of LazyDays, there is a lack of awareness of this story, with no institutional following/research coverage (for now). The lack of public comparables (the only other publicly listed RV dealership, Camping World, went public in 2016) is another contributing factor. Last but not least, as a microcap security, LazyDays is not accessible to many/most institutions.

What is our margin of safety? While we are not truly protected, we believe there is limited probability of permanent capital impairment owning shares at current levels. LazyDays is currently trading at a valuation of 6.3x – 6.9x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA, which we think is undemanding for a business that has seen revenue growth of ~10% in 2016 operating in an industry with strong underlying fundamentals (as corroborated by our on the ground checks at the recent National RV Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, Thor’s (THO) recent results, and Winnebago’s (WGO) strong results on December 20th.) Although LazyDays is much smaller than Camping World, we do not think that such a large ~5x discount (Camping World currently trades at 12x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA) is justified. In any case, for anyone more conservative, the stock could be pair traded with a short against Camping World or Thor/Winnebago for instance, although that is not our approach in this case.

What is the asymmetry of the opportunity? LazyDays is playing in a highly fragmented market with many smaller private players too small to go public, including both regional dealerships and “mom & pop” dealerships. LazyDays has indicated that it is intending to pursue such acquisitions and we think the private/public multiple arbitrage here is compelling. If LazyDays is able to acquire multiple assets at 3x (give or take – and based on our checks, we believe that is a reasonable multiple) and sees its multiple expand to 10x or even to CWH’s multiple, we are looking at a potential multi-bagger. If we’re wrong, and they simply execute in a mediocre fashion, but have no missteps, the downside appears modest at worst, and there could still potentially be upside to shares. This would seem to be a classic Mohnish Pabrai’s Dhando’s philosophy fitting the concept of, “heads I win, tails I don’t lose much.” In this case we can see an outcome where we make many multiples on our investment, and the potential for modest losses – although it’s difficult to envision the scenario where our investment is materially impaired.

3. Industry Background

The RV industry involves several participants, with RV manufacturers like Thor, Winnebago and Forest River selling their products to RV dealerships including LazyDays, Camping World and several thousand other smaller dealerships, who in turn serve as the frontline touchpoint with customers looking to buy RVs. The relationships between manufacturers and dealers are typically governed by dealer agreements, which operate on an individual location basis. In addition to receiving a mark-up for each RV sold, dealers also provide other value-added services, including servicing and repairs, selling parts and accessories, RV rentals, trade-ins and more.

After a particularly painful downturn during the 2008 Financial Crisis, when national RV sales dropped 45% and caused some major RV manufacturers, such as Monaco Coach, Fleetwood and Country Coach, and dealers, including LazyDays, to file for bankruptcy reorganization, the RV industry has recovered strongly, with wholesale shipments growing for 8 consecutive years, although notably, the industry's units are only back to 2006 levels.

LazyDays was also an unfortunate casualty during the 2008 crisis. The company was substantially overlevered going into the crisis with a debt load of ~4–5x EBITDA and subsequently had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009. Nevertheless, even during the crisis, LazyDays was still profitable and cash generating, reflecting the underlying strength of the business. If anything, the 2008 crisis has taught the company a lesson and since then, management has been determined to keep debt as minimal as possible – LazyDays currently has a net cash position ($20mn term loan, $45mn in cash assuming no redemptions) and management has indicated their intention to pay down and/or refinance the term loan as soon as they can. Management has also indicated to us that the company has made significant improvements in increasing inventory turnover and improving the profitability of their Services and Repairs operation, especially since Services is the most recession proof business segment. With strong industry dynamics, a clean balance sheet and much tighter operational controls, we think the situation today is very much different from the times in 2008 – 2009.

Source: RVIA Wholesale RV Shipments Data

Apart from the broader economic recovery, the RV industry is benefiting from two demographic trends happening at the same time – first, baby boomer retirements will provide a wave of new potential customers, with 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age (65 years old) each day through 2030 and second, Millennial and Gen X customers (35 – 54 years old) increasingly joining the RV lifestyle and posting large gains in ownership rates. This comes on the back of the trend towards an active, healthy outdoor lifestyle, with camping remaining popular with Americans over time. Both these demographic trends are highly significant as once Americans get started on their first RV, RV owners typically trade-in to buy another RV every 4-5 years and upgrade as they get older. Thus the increasing number of RV owners would portend a significant increase in lifetime sales going forward as they upgrade over time.

LazyDays’ investor presentation released in November 2017 provides more detail.

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation, Pages 12 and 13

The elephant in the room then clearly is whether RVs could potentially have hit a cyclical peak.

While one can never know for certain, we think that all signs are pointing towards sustainable secular growth. Whereas previous cyclical peaks were supported by people in the 50 – 75 year-old prime RV-owning segment and retirees, this cycle is different in that we see an entire demographic segment, the Millennials and Gen X, creating a new source of demand, in addition to the ongoing demand from the growth in baby boomers. Moreover, macroeconomic conditions continue to show strength, with strong consumer confidence, favorable employment and wage trends and stable fuel prices. While the Fed has recently begun raising interest rates, we believe that interest rates remain at historic lows and credit is still widely available.

Additionally, our channel checks at the National RV Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, this past November indicate that RV manufacturers including Thor and Winnebago remain upbeat about consumer demand and are comfortable with dealer inventories. If anything, dealer inventories were on the low side and dealers have indicated that they would love to get more product on hand if possible (Camping World’s CEO on its Q2 2017 earnings call: “there is a lot of pent up demand and backlog and I feel like we’ve reached the point where quite frankly I wish Thor could make more”).

While some have viewed the slowdown in monthly y/y growth rates in SSI retail registration data (especially among Towables) to be reflective as a slowdown in retail demand, it is important to note that SSI data is often revised in later months as additional data (late registrations) from each state’s DMV flows in. Our channel checks also pointed out that some large states have had computer glitches from changing computer systems in recent months, causing those numbers to be off. If anything, the manufacturers themselves have the best information on retail sales of their own products and they would not be committing to such significant cap-ex expansion projects if the retail demand was not there. For instance, Thor has recognized that their current production capacity has been insufficient in meeting demand for their products and has embarked on significant expansions to their production facilities, investing $115mn in FY2017 and planning an additional $185mn in FY2018 to expand capacity by ~500,000 square feet.

As the largest RV retailer, Camping World is also a good barometer of the health of retail consumer demand – Camping World’s strong quarterly same store sales growth (2017 Q1: 9.6%, Q2: 10.6%, Q3: 9.4%) is further testament to the strength of the current market.

Source: SSI Data

In any case, in the unlikely scenario that we're terribly wrong and the entire US economy crashes in the near-term bringing down the RV industry with it, we believe that LazyDays’ common stock provides a significant margin of safety at its current low valuation of 6.3x – 6.9x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA, relative to its competitor Camping World trading at 12x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA. Moreover, should the economy deteriorate, LazyDays could be well positioned to acquire quality assets at fire-sale prices, given LazyDays’ solid balance sheet. Finally, while we are not participants in this trade, we suggest a pair trade between LazyDays and Camping World or one of the RV manufacturers like Thor/Winnebago to hedge one’s downside.

Based on our conversations with various manufacturers at the National RV Trade Show in Louisville, Kentucky, the current innovation among manufacturers is focused on creating more space to move around within the same floor-plan size, as well as designing RVs catered to meet the specific needs of specific target groups.

For instance, Winnebago recently unveiled the Revel, a 4x4 wheel Class B motor-home geared towards active outdoor enthusiasts, featuring a 140-cu. ft. gear garage with a power lift bed as well as an all-in-one gear closet and wet bath.

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC, Winnebago Industries

Jayco (a Thor brand) also recently unveiled redesigned floor plans for their line of travel trailers, including the 2018 White Hawk Trailer and the 2018 Hummingbird, while Heartland (another Thor brand) has updated its Big Country luxury fifth wheel line, with additional technology amenities to meet modern technological needs, including touch pad controls and more USB ports.

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC, Thor Industries

4. Company Background

LazyDays is an iconic Recreational Vehicle (RV) dealer with a strong reputation as “The RV Authority” on new and pre-owned RV sales, service, rentals and accessories. It has a national presence with 5 dealership locations across 3 states (1 in Tampa, FL; 3 in CO; 1 in Tucson, AZ), including the largest RV dealership in North America (LazyDays Tampa). LazyDays has a vast product offering of both motorized and towable RVs across more than 25 brands representing all the major RV OEMs. Apart from selling new and used RVs, LazyDays has multiple other high-margin, recurring ancillary revenue streams – namely, Finance & Insurance, Service & Repairs, and Other (Rental, Camping etc.) – that complement its core business.

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation, Pg 11

LazyDays has an asset-light business model that has low capital intensity, with cap-ex accounting for ~1.2% of revenue in 2016, which compares favorably to Camping World (~1.6% of revenue in 2016). Apart from its Arizona property, LazyDays leases the real estate properties for all its other dealerships (Florida and Colorado). Consistent with industry standard, LazyDays finances substantially all of its new RV inventory and ~12% of its used RV inventory using floor-plan financing. Its low capital intensity together with its low fixed costs (namely corporate overhead) meant that the company was profitable and cash flow generative even during the 2008 – 2009 recession.

With its strong brand recognition (#1 most recognized company among RV prospects) and larger-than-average dealership sizes, LazyDays enjoys inventory turnover higher than industry average. In particular, its Tampa dealership, the largest RV dealership in the world, enjoys an inventory turn of 5.3 – 5.8x, the Colorado and Tucson dealerships having inventory turns of 2.7 – 3.2x, compared to the industry average of 2.0 – 2.5x. Given that inventory turnover is one of the key metrics determining a dealership’s success, LazyDays clearly demonstrates its industry leading capabilities.

LazyDays Acquisition Pipeline

By far the biggest avenue for value creation is the huge potential for public/private arbitrage through the acquisition of smaller dealerships.

In particular, we think that LazyDays has the potential to make highly accretive acquisitions given that the RV dealership industry is highly fragmented with many “mom and pop” regional dealerships that stand to benefit from a national brand like LazyDays. While there are 2,174 RV dealership companies in the US, only ~6% of them generate more than $25 million in revenue according to management data, and only a handful operate in more than 4 or 5 locations. This means that even the largest player, Camping World, with 122 retail locations, has less than 6% of the industry’s national store count.

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation, Pg 15

According to the April 2017 IBIS World RV Dealers Industry Report, the RV dealership industry is a $21.5 billion market. With revenue of $3.8 billion (YTD), this implies that Camping World has ~18% revenue share, with the remaining $17.7 billion still highly fragmented. In an industry where few competitors have scale, such acquisitions have the potential to yield significant revenue and cost savings synergies namely through:

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation, Pg 16

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation, Pg 17

More importantly, there exists a significant public/private arbitrage – should LazyDays be able to acquire these private dealerships at ~2.0x – 3.5x EBITDA (as past experience suggests), given its current valuation of ~6.3x – 6.9x EBITDA, that already implies an immediate valuation uplift of ~3x EBITDA. Should LazyDays’ multiple re-rate further towards Camping World’s valuation, this valuation uplift could potentially be even greater. Through our conversations with the company, management has indicated that implementation of LazyDays’ systems and processes, including LazyDays’ sales best practices, increasing F&I penetration and improving inventory turns through more sophisticated reporting and tracking process, could significantly increase revenues while potentially almost doubling EBITDA margins at such a medium sized dealership over 2 – 3 years. The returns from one such acquisition are very attractive, even in the bear case when integration efforts perform below expectation, as shown below:

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC estimates

These are among the most compelling acquisition economics of any industry we’ve ever analyzed. And while there is potential downside if the economy falls off a cliff – which is true for almost any industry, and in which case there are probably far better shorts – in the event that the multiple expands beyond the bull case of 8x EBITDA, the economics become truly spectacular.

Management has indicated that it is currently in talks with multiple dealership targets – we believe at least 10. Based on our channel checks and a panel discussion for dealers at the recent National RV Convention, exit strategy was an issue for many family-owned dealerships facing succession problems and based on our conversations at the show, there was definitely an appetite to sell to potential acquirers like LazyDays. As an iconic dealership with a strong reputation, LazyDays is viewed as the acquirer of choice for many smaller dealerships based on its industry reputation and experience. At the same time, RV manufacturers value having another major player in the industry to counterbalance Camping World’s significant influence.

LazyDays Acquisition History

While management acknowledged that the acquisition of RVA’s Colorado dealerships in 2015 had hit some speed bumps initially, the company has quickly gotten up to speed with developing a sound integration system and are starting to see significant synergies accrue from the acquisition. Management has indicated that they have created the “LazyDays Way”, a structured, well-defined integration approach that sets out proven processes and procedures to enhance performance right from Day 1 of the acquisition, focused on optimizing all the various operational areas ranging from dealer agreements to marketing/branding and property management. Since then, the Colorado dealerships have seen revenue increase by ~26%, while EBITDA is up ~8% one year post integration, with 1H17 revenue and EBITDA growth of ~13.5% and 10.3% respectively. We are therefore confident that management will be able to follow the same playbook and replicate this success in following acquisitions.

Given the attractive acquisition multiples and potential for significant synergies, together with LazyDays’ positive track record, we are therefore confident that management will be able to make highly accretive acquisitions, beginning in the near-term, allowing it to both grow in scale and achieve geographic diversification, which we believe will be accretive, accelerate growth, and drive multiple expansion.

5. SPAC Deal Dynamics

LazyDays was started in 1976 by the Wallace family and has gone through several ownership changes since then. The company was sold to a private equity firm, Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. in 2004. The company hit a rough patch during the 2008 recession when RV sales fell, and it entered Chapter 11 reorganization that year. In 2008, the current CEO, Bill Murnane, from Wayzata Investment Partners, a private equity firm, took a 75% interest in the company, and Murnane became the CEO in 2016.

On October 27, 2017, Andina Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC sponsored by Lorne Weil, whose many achievements include growing Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) from less than $50mm to 2bn from 1991 – 2013, announced its acquisition of LazyDays. Existing LazyDays shareholders will receive a total of $85mm in cash and will continue to own 25% of the company. Weil is also intimately familiar with the SPAC space, having successfully completed 2 business combinations using SPACs in the last 4 years, including Inspired Entertainment (INSE) in 2016 and Technoglass (TGLS) in 2013 - although we anticipate LazyDays to be far more of a success than either. Mr. Weil’s track record gives us confidence that they will not rush into any transaction without doing thorough, thoughtful diligence.

While it's not always certain whether a transaction will be approved, we believe that in this case approval is near certain, especially given that Andina carried out a private placement to raise $88.5mm from private investors who are virtually certain to vote in favor of the transaction. Interestingly, based on our information the private placement was oversubscribed, unlike some other SPAC private placements – a further sign of the quality of this transaction (we are among the backstoppers).

We think it’s important to note that the largest backstopping institution in this transaction is Coliseum Capital. Coliseum is familiar with SPACs and smart and sticky money. We base this assertion on their participation in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp.’s first SPAC, Bluebird (BLDB). Coliseum continued to own almost 15% of Bluebird after almost 2 years, despite an approximate 50% move at the time (and based on Form-4s appear not to have sold until the stock reached $17.

Source: BlueBird Proxy

Source: Andina Holdco II S-4

Clearly, the majority of investors in the private placement are thoughtful, long-term investors (several of whom with which we are familiar) who also own too much of the company to quickly flip the stock. We believe they, like us, believe this is a much bigger story with significant upside. To be clear, this is a very different group of investors than were listed the last time 13-Fs were released for the company - Andina Acquisition Corp. II Institutional Ownership & Holdings. Though existing LazyDays shareholders only took $25 million out of their total $110 million sales price in stock, we do not think this is a cause for concern as there is a reasonable explanation for this. Specifically, this was a private equity investment, and it makes sense for the private equity sponsor to want to exit the investment after eight years (see LazyDays' R.V. Files for Chapter 11). Importantly to us, Bill Murnane (bio and interview here) who was a Principal at Wayzata, the private equity firm that controlled LazyDays, has been CEO for the past year and carries former public company CEO experience at Innovex. He had been Chairman, preceding becoming CEO of LazyDays and our impression is that he would not have done so if he didn’t believe the company represented an exceptional opportunity for value creation.

6. Quality of Management Team

Post-transaction, the company will continue to be led by the same, highly capable management team that is laser-focused on value creation. As the former principal and operating partner specializing in operational turnarounds at Wayzata Investment Partners, who invested in LazyDays back in the 2008 financial crisis, we think the Chairman and CEO Bill Murnane fully understands the perils of overleverage and is cognizant of what is needed for long-term value creation to take place.

The company also welcomed the addition of a highly experienced CFO, Maura Berney, in June 2017. As the Regional Vice President of Finance at AutoNation (AN), America’s largest automotive retailer, Berney has a deep understanding of a large retail dealership network and has extensive experience growing and integrating new dealerships into an existing dealership network, all of which will add significant value to LazyDays’ growth strategy.

7. Discussion of Model and Valuation Analysis

We think it is likely the RV cycle will continue for another year or more before gradually reaching a normalized level of growth, barring any sudden major recession in the US economy. To that effect, we used LazyDays’ performance thus far in the first 9 months of 2017 relative to the first 9 months of 2016 as an indicator of performance in FY2017 and the next few years. Altogether, this implies total revenue growth of 6% in 2018, normalizing to 3% in 2022, in line with average US GDP growth rates. We also assumed that gross margins stay constant at 22%, while SG&A as % of Gross Profit remains at 81%. Ultimately, core EBITDA margins remain at ~4% of revenues. We are optimistic that these assumptions will prove conservative assuming average US GDP growth rates, as baby boomers, millennials, and those who simply enjoy the outdoor, travel lifestyle grow at a faster pace than GDP.

Source: Company filings, Dane Capital LLC estimates

We are confident that management will be able to execute their acquisition strategy as planned given the strong reputation that LazyDays enjoys among dealers and the significant fragmentation in the industry. Given the profile of a typical acquisition target (~$2mm EBITDA), each additional acquisition would increase EBITDA by ~$2mm – one acquisition in 2018 brings 2018 EBITDA to ~$27mm, 2 acquisitions bring 2018 EBITDA to ~$29mm. Our model below suggests a case with 2 acquisitions in 2018, but we would not be surprised if the company added $8-$10mn in EBITDA at ~3x.

Source: Model Estimates

That begets the question of what EBITDA multiple should be applied to value LazyDays – we think the current 6.3x – 6.9x Adjusted 2017E EBITDA severely undervalues the company, given that its closest public comparable, Camping World trades at 12x 2017E Adjusted EBITDA. We do acknowledge that Camping World has certain advantages over LazyDays – Camping World’s larger scale (>110 stores compared to LazyDays’ 5 stores, 2016 revenue of $3.5bn vs $564mn for LAZY) has allowed it to enjoy higher gross margins on both New and Pre-Owned Vehicles (New Vehicles: CWH – 14%, LAZY – 10%; Pre-Owned Vehicles: CWH – 20%, LAZY – 17%); Camping World also owns Good Sam, a subsidiary providing consumer services and plans ranging from extended vehicle service contracts to membership clubs and emergency roadside assistance, which enjoy high gross margins of ~57% in 2016. Camping World’s lower SG&A as % of Gross Profit (CWH 2016: 69% vs. LAZY 2016: 83%) is also a reflection of the significant economies of scale it enjoys. As a counterpoint, the smaller scale suggests to us that each acquisition could be more meaningful and have a greater positive effect on margins and growth rate. Given Camping World’s scale, they need large scale acquisitions to move the needle in terms of growth rate, while LazyDays can look for acquisitions that are far less competitive (and probably less expensive).

This being the case, we believe that this significant discount to Camping World is unwarranted. With their industry-leading inventory turns, LazyDays has proven to be a skilled operator, and with its iconic Tampa dealership, LazyDays is renowned within the RV world. Despite Camping World’s headstart, we believe there is still plenty of space for LazyDays to execute its own expansion strategy. If anything, Camping World’s superior margins demonstrate the significant economies of scale which LazyDays stands to benefit from as it expands in size and scale. We think a multiple closer to Camping World’s current 12x 2017E EBITDA is more reasonable and believe that as more people become aware of the story, the stock should easily re-rate to a 10x forward EBITDA multiple – and given the greater materiality, to LazyDays versus Camping world, of almost any acquisition, assuming it comes at a multiple within our expectations of 2.5x-3.5x EBITDA – LazyDays could end up garnering a premium multiple.

Below is a valuation table that illustrates a range of prices based on 2018 EV/EBITDA multiples, which also reflects the dilutive impact of warrants using the treasury method. It also assumes the conversion of the Series A convertible preferred at prices of $11 and above. Note that the table immediately below assumes that no shares in the escrow account are redeemed. Given that management guides 2017E EBITDA at $22-24mn (excluding the sale leaseback financing liability), 10% of organic growth in EBITDA (which we think is reasonable in light of the strength of recent results at Thor, Winnebago and Camping World) would bring 2018E EBITDA to $25mn.

We believe that management will execute and close acquisitions in 2018 worth ~$8-10mn of EBITDA, unless something goes terribly wrong. With 10% organic growth bringing 2018 EBITDA to $25mn, an additional $10mn of EBITDA from acquisitions would bring 2018 EBITDA to ~$35mn, with total debt increasing by $30mn, assuming ~3.0x EBITDA paid for the acquisitions. If management successfully executes, that’s >30% yoy EBITDA growth, and it’s really hard for us to imagine the stock trading at 7x with that type of growth. And at 7x, assuming they make these acquisitions, it’s ~$13, or 30% upside. Realistically, we think that if they achieve that type of growth, the stock should re-rate to a 10.0x EBITDA multiple as explained earlier, or ~$22-23, i.e. essentially doubling. With such compelling economics, we believe that this acquisition growth strategy can continue to provide a long runway of value creation for LazyDays in the next few years. For patient, long-term investors (which Dane is), this has the potential to be a multi-bagger.

Case 1, Scenario 1: With Trust Shares NOT Redeemed, Assuming $10mn EBITDA Worth of Acquisitions

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC estimates

In case we’re wrong and management fails to make acquisitions as planned, simply executes in a mediocre fashion but have no missteps, the downside appears modest. Assuming 2018 EBITDA of $25mm (essentially in line compared to 2017 EBITDA) and EV/2018E EBITDA of 7.0x, we are looking at shares priced at ~$12, or ~17% upside.

Case 1, Scenario 2: With Trust Shares NOT Redeemed, Assuming No Acquisitions

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC estimates

Should the holders of the shares currently in the escrow trust account fully redeem their shares at $10.30 apiece, that would reduce cash by ~$36mn, but at the same time reduce the share count by 3,567,231 shares to 7,428,995 shares in total. Redemptions would appear to be an added positive however if they are able to rapidly deploy the additional capital on highly accretive acquisitions, which will more rapidly grow scale, and, in all likelihood, drive significant multiple expansion. Nevertheless, with or without redemptions, the story remains the same.

Case 2, Scenario 1: With Trust Shares Fully Redeemed, Assuming $10mn EBITDA Worth of Acquisitions

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC estimates

Case 2, Scenario 2: With Trust Shares Fully Redeemed, Assuming No Acquisitions

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC estimates

In case we’re unlucky and a recession suddenly hits the American economy in 2018, sending the entire RV industry into a tailspin, while we would be affected (as would many other stocks), we believe that pair trading Camping World/Thor/Winnebago would be an effective way to hedge one’s losses, for those with concerns.

However, we think it's possible that this would in fact present a valuable opportunity for management to acquire distressed dealerships at cheap valuations that would make the acquisitions even more accretive than usual – as long as LazyDays has sufficient cash. Looking at its post-transaction balance sheet, LazyDays is coming out with ~$45mm of cash and a $20mm term loan (~0.8x 2016 EBITDA), which we expect the company to refinance at better terms, leaving it with an ample cash cushion and extremely low leverage to raise enough cash to make these opportunistic acquisitions should a downturn really occur. In the long run, a downturn in the RV industry could in fact help LazyDays in consolidating the industry and emerging as one of the foremost RV dealerships in the US.

8. Risks

Economic downturn causes RV cycle to turn: A slowdown in the broader US economy may cause consumer confidence to decline and households to put off any discretionary purchases, including RV purchases, and lead to a slowdown in RV sales. We believe that given the current health of the US economy and positive performance of most economic indicators, an impending economic downturn is unlikely. Moreover, at 6.3x – 6.9x EV/EBITDA, we think that we have an adequate margin of safety should such a downturn occur. Nevertheless, a deep and protracted downturn may hit RV sales for some time.

Rising interest rates may slow RV sales: Rising interest rates could result in slower RV sales as consumers find it less attractive to purchase big ticket items using long-term financing. That being said, US interest rates are still at historically lows and the Fed’s policy seems to be leaning towards a steady, gradual rise in rates instead of a sharp increase. Thus, barring an unforeseen economic event, it will likely be sometime before rates rise high enough to significantly deter RV purchases.

Acquisition strategy may not succeed: Given LazyDays’ strong reputation among smaller dealerships and nationally renowned brand, we are confident that LazyDays will be able to identify and consummate accretive acquisitions. Should they fail to do so, they may not enjoy the multiple expansion we anticipate and may not be able to diversify geographically.

9. Conclusion

We are optimistic that shares of LazyDays will appreciate in the coming months driven by:

Increased investor awareness

Depletion of stock inventory from SPAC arbs

Sell-side coverage

Accretive M&A – given that the company has a good number of target companies in their pipeline, we believe that there should be multiple acquisitions in the coming year and believe that the company has a number of companies under NDA. We are hopeful that highly accretive transactions will be announced soon after the closing of the Andina merger.

In our view, this is very similar to the Daseke story. Since the closing of the Daseke last spring, they’ve made 7 acquisitions at 5.9x EV/EBITDA versus an industry multiple of 9x (blended for asset-based and asset-light). For LazyDays, the opportunity may be even more compelling, with the potential for acquisitions at the 3x EV/EBITDA range, its closest public comparable trading at 12x and a business that requires miniscule cap-ex, but benefits from economies of scale.

We believe that LazyDays represents a compelling investment opportunity as it has an attractive business model with a strong value proposition with a long runway for both organic and inorganic growth and is trading at an inexpensive valuation relative to peers – we think this company is just revving up its engines. We believe this investment could double within 12 months, and will compound at a high rate over the next several years, barring a sharp economic downturn (as with virtually any business). We also note that there are also warrants (ANDAW) with a 5-year term and $11.50 strike price that trade publicly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANDA, DSKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long ANDAR, ANDAW and DSKEW