Wal-Mart Is Massively Overvalued, But Is That OK For 2018?

The stock has been on a tear lately. Is this sustainable, or is it time to cut and run?

Changes made by Wal-Mart have positioned the company well, with a solid No. 2 slot in the world of eCommerce looking sustainable.

I purchased my current position in Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) in the summer of 2015 at $66, and doubled my position in the spring of 2016 at $69. I have been in and out of the company over the last 10 years with relative success, always making money, albeit not a stellar performer by any means.

But am currently in a quandary. I purchased this latest lot with the intent of holding the company for the long term 5-10 years, a purchase meant as a built in hedge of sorts against my moderately sized long-term position in Amazon (AMZN).

The idea is that I am overall bullish on the future of retail and wanted to own both the best-in-breed brick-and-mortar name alongside the best in eCommerce.

That bet seems to have paid off, as both companies are up from 40% to 50%, with Wal-Mart on an absolute tear recently.

WMT Year to Date Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Honestly, I did not expect this similar level of performance from both stocks, with Wal-Mart drastically outperforming my expectations.

This has me asking an important question, and one that I am sure fellow investors have asked themselves: Do I bail on Wal-Mart now, or is this run justified - and my thesis still intact?

Wal-Mart in the new world of retail

The company has been very busy lately in eCommerce and repositioning its assets to prosper in the ever-changing new world of retail.

In brick and mortar circa 2000, Wal-Mart was akin to the Death Star, moving from town to town, destroying and assimilating all competition, relegating them to niche markets whilst bending suppliers to its will.

This is largely still true in most towns, as they are the undisputed king of physical stores by a wide margin. However, eCommerce until recently has been a bit of a mystery to Wal-Mart.

In 2016 this changed when Wal-Mart "aqui-hired" Marc Lore via the Jet acquisition to run its eCommerce operations and basically handed him the keys to the eCastle.

So far, in his debut, he has not disappointed.

Source: Walmart

We have seen some impressive moves out of the former Jet.com founder in both improved SKUs at Walmart.com and further integration of the store and the web. The Wal-Mart app has been redesigned to improve the shopper experience, and the Jet.com app has also benefited from increased scale and SKU options of its new parent.

Wal-Mart has serious potential - minus AWS

Wal-Mart's eCommerce opportunity is simply huge. They have access to the lowest supply of goods in the industry, have a pre-built nationwide distribution network with stores within 20 miles of nearly everyone in the country, along with a brand that screams "we have the lowest price."

Also Wal-Mart appears to be attempting to move on up to a wealthier clientele. This will be both vitally important and delicate work for the brand, as we know Wal-Mart currently resonates best with working-class and lower-income Americans.

These are key shoppers it simply must keep as it attempts to pull in the higher-income and higher-margin shoppers it so desperately needs for the next leg of growth.

I will give the company credit that it does appear that the remodeling of its stores does signal an improvement; however, there is still much work to do in this area.

Currently, Wal-Mart is still seen among higher-income Americans as a dirty, cheap place where you will only find potential ammo for "people of Walmart" memes. The Wal-Mart of the future is desperate to change this narrative.

The below pictures are what Wal-Mart shoppers are expected to see in the coming years:

Wal-Mart wants upper- and middle-income folks to not be embarrassed to shop there. That, in a nutshell, is the overarching strategy. And it's one that must succeed in order to entice the shoppers that will provide it with profitable baskets items for its eCommerce business.

Upper-income Americans need not even enter the store for this strategy to be successful. Just banishing the stigma of "you got it at Wal-Mart!?" would be enough to allow certain segments of the population to freely shop and enjoy the Wal-Mart.com online experience.

I personally have friends that would never admit to strangers or colleagues that they shop at Wal-Mart, yet they still slide into the parking lot around 10 pm on a Sunday in their best baseball cap and shades to buy groceries.

Look, we all know eCommerce is a brutal game. Amazon is no exception: The profit margins are terrible, with Wal-Mart faring no better, likely incurring losses in the segment for at least the next several years.

However, the company is attempting to reach scale with its eCommerce initiatives without the benefit of a highly profitable and trendy web services division, which Amazon has in AWS. Wal-Mart does have some massive logistical advantages that will surely show teeth once they reach scale. The sheer size of the company's physical footprint gives it a huge advantage, which Amazon publicly admitted when it purchased Whole Foods.

The key question will lay in whether or not Wal-Mart can profitably grow this segment without cannibalizing its own higher-margin in-store items.

The opportunity is real, but is it already baked in?

Wal-Mart has had a heck of a run to end 2017, rocketing from $79 to $98 in around 3 months, which both worries me and excites me as an owner of the stock.

Has something fundamentally changed at Wal-Mart? Not that I can find. Yes, they are executing well and appear on the right track, but I also cannot see the company now suddenly headed back to a 10% EPS growth clip with the massive investments required in what is still a loss-producing segment of the company.

The only reason I can find for the pop is that market sentiment has now begun to value Wal-Mart as a potential "mini Amazon," valuing revenue growth over profits.

As a holder of the stock, this is welcome news, but I think placing it (even if a little) in the Amazon category, valuation-wise, is absurd. Wal-Mart has no serious plans that I can find to branch into the technology or cloud computing sectors, which are the only reason for Amazon's recent rise, in my opinion — and also the sole reason I continue to hold Amazon.

Wal-Mart has a forward P/E ratio of 21 and expected EPS growth of 5% per year for the next 5 years, making a slim argument for any sort of bargain valuation.

Do I sell or do I hold?

These really are the only two option I can see, with the reasons for each listed below:

Sell:

Valuation - Wal-Mart's historical valuation is a 14 PE making it a full 33% overvalued historically.

eCommerce Margins - The business the company is attaining to dominate is currently incredibly low margin, so if the company is successful in its quest, it may not have a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for quite some time.

Price War - Amazon and Wal-Mart are beginning to look a lot like two bulldozers playing a game of chicken, this will likely get worse before a ceasefire is called, damaging near term results.

Hold:

Opportunity - Wal-Mart has what it takes to be successful in eCommerce for the long haul, also I believe it has the right man at the helm. With Marc Lore (again, awesome name) steering the ship, Wal-Mart and Amazon could be heading eventually towards a duopoly. Once scale is reached, margins should return to previous normal's and Wal-Mart could prosper.

Valuation - While Wal-Mart is historically overvalued by the companies standards, it is certainly not for the current market as a whole... And with market sentiment leaning to value the company more like an eCommerce play, valuations could stretch much, much more before they appear out of line in new valuation metrics (even if I think they are wrong).

Tax Plan Boost - Most of Wal-Mart's shoppers are still lower-income, and with the tax plan's ink still drying on a golf course at Mar-A-Lago, Wal-Mart will benefit. Even if lower income earners only see a 3% boost in income, this can only be viewed as a huge positive for the company.

Trump Hates Amazon - It is well known that our dear leader holds Jeff Bezos in poor regard and would love to harm Amazon in some way. I take nothing off the table as to how he could accomplish that goal, so Wal-Mart still has an Amazon hedge built in, in my opinion.

- It is well known that our dear leader holds Jeff Bezos in poor regard and would love to harm Amazon in some way. I take nothing off the table as to how he could accomplish that goal, so Wal-Mart still has an Amazon hedge built in, in my opinion. Market Hedge - This is the decider for me. I think the market in general is drastically overvalued currently and have taken a more defensive stance this year to my portfolio. Wal-Mart has historically been a marvelous performer in market downturns, and I see no real reason for it not to repeat this if one hits.

Bottom Line

I think Wal-Mart is a fantastic company, and one with a strategy that is both effective and likely to produce decent long-term results. What I have decided to do is hold my remaining position in the company until we see a strong market downturn.

This accomplishes two things. First, if I am wrong and the party is still on 3 years from now, I am still invested, and hopefully receiving gains in my position, however modest. Second, it will provide a key source of capital with which to bargain-shop in the event of a strong decline in the general market, as the company has vastly outperformed the market during recessions.

I must state that, in early December, I did trim my Wal-Mart position by roughly 25% at a share price of $95, and I invested the proceeds in Amazon to give them roughly equal positions in my equity portfolio (about 3% each).

This was and is still a tough one, and I do not think a truly right answer exists, so hold or sell to your heart's content — just don't buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.