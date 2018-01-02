Gates Industrial Corp. Files For U.S. IPO

When we learn the details of the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge.

Gates has improving financials and industry growth ahead of it; however, its debt load is high and needs to be pared with the IPO proceeds.

The company provides power transmission and fluid power systems to numerous industries worldwide.

Gates Industrial has filed for a $100 million U.S. IPO, although the final amount is likely to be much higher.

Quick Take

Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) has filed to go public in a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm manufactures power transmission and fluid power systems for a variety of end-user markets.

Gates is operating in an industry that has potentially strong growth prospects in the coming years, but the firm also has a significant debt load.

Company

Denver, Colorado-based Gates was founded in 1911 and now develops highly engineered power transmission motion control products for construction, energy, agriculture, transportation, automotive, general industrial and consumer customers worldwide.

Management is headed by Ivo Jurek, who has been with the firm since May 2015 and was previously President of Eaton Electrical, Asia Pacific (ETN) and Group President of Cooper Power Systems.

Private equity firm Blackstone (BX) acquired Gates in 2014 for $5.4 billion and is the firm’s only shareholder with greater than a 5% interest.

In connection with the acquisition, Gates amended its senior secured credit facilities to equal approximately $2.67 billion in total capacity.

Business Lines

Gates operates its business on a product-line basis and has the following two segments:

Power Transmission - 68% of total net sales

Fluid Power - 32% of total net sales

The chart below indicates that 64% of its revenues come from replacement parts and 47% from North America:

(Source: Gates S-1)

The firm has a significant presence in manufacturing, sales and R&D facilities in all major regions of the world as the map below shows:

(Source: Gates S-1)

With $2.9 billion in net sales for that last twelve months and 13,500 employees, Gates is a significant market participant in power transmission motion control parts markets globally.

Market

According to a Power Transmission Distributors Association report on the Power Transmission & Motion Control market, the North American market in 2015 was estimated at $70.4 billion.

A 2017 report by Market Research Future estimates that the global power transmission and motion control market is expected to reach $255 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 30%, as the chart below shows:

(Source: Market Research Future)

30% CAGR growth for six years is a tremendous growth rate, so if this estimate turns out to be true then firms such as Gates stand to reap outsized benefits over the next six years.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide power transmission and motion control products include:

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

Candro Industries

Forbes Engineering Sales

Poklar Power Motion

Custom Machine & Tool Co.

Plastic PowerDrive Products

E&E Special Products

C-Flex Bearing Co

Servo2Go

NMB Technologies

Applied Motion Products

Notably, only one company from the above list is publicly held, so there appears to be significant fragmentation in the industry.

Management says that its applied R&D efforts are ‘important to our businesses and integral to our leading market positions.’ As of Sept 30, 2017, Gates ‘owned approximately 1,830 issued patents, 770 patent pending applications, 3440 registered trademarks, and 140 pending applications for trademark registration in various jurisdictions.’

Financials

Gates’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Stable or growing topline revenue in recent years

Steadily gross margin percentage

Growing gross margin dollars at an increasing rate

Uneven positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past five and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Gates S-1)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $527 million in cash and equivalents and $5.3 million in total liabilities, of which $3.79 billion was long-term debt.

IPO Details

Gates intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although some estimates expect an IPO of up to $500 million.

GTES says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

[i] to redeem all €235.0 million ($276.5 million equivalent as of September 30, 2017) principal amount of euro notes, [ii] to redeem approximately $ million principal amount of dollar notes, [iii] to redeem our £50,000 redeemable preferred share issued in connection with the pre-IPO reorganization transactions and [iv] the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of other outstanding indebtedness. As of September 30, 2017, €235.0 million ($276.5 million equivalent as of September 30, 2017) aggregate principal amount of the euro notes and $1,190.0 million aggregate principal amount of the dollar notes were outstanding. The euro notes and dollar notes mature on July 15, 2022 and have interest rates of 5.75% per annum and 6.00% per annum, respectively.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO include a large number of firms: Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), UBS Investment Bank (UBS), Barclays (BCS), Credit Suisse (CS), Goldman Sachs (GS), RBC Capital Markets, Blackstone Capital Markets (BX), Deutsche Bank Securities (DB), Wells Fargo Securities (WFC), Current Capital Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co. (SIEB), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (STI), Academy Securities, BTIG and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.