Volkswagen: A Value Investment

It was only two years ago that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) had seen its shares plunge 30%, wiping out $34 billion in market capitalization, when the EPA determined that the automaker had improperly installed a "defeat device" to cheat emissions testing. Volkswagen's OTC shares which had been over $50 in April 2015 eventually spiraled downward to a low of $23 by the following October. Not only did this prompt the resignation of former Volkswagen AG CEO Martin Winterkorn that September but it left a great cloud of uncertainty over the direction of the company, especially when Volkswagen announced that up to 11 million vehicles were affected by the scandal. Volkswagen would eventually go on to set over $18 billion aside to fund the recall of cars, legal claims and other costs and reported earnings after tax of over €1.3 billion in losses for 2015.

VLKAY data by YCharts

But Volkswagen appears to be on the road to recovery. Its most recent fiscal year has turned positive, with earnings after tax of over €5.3 billion in 2016; the stock price has recovered to over $40 and more growth could be on the way, with CEO Matthias Mueller noting, "It will certainly be quite outstanding in operational terms" when summing up the 2017 business year. In this piece, I try to demonstrate how Volkswagen has been able to recover from its mishaps and will continue to have a positive outlook for years to come.

New Management to Regain Customer Trust

A New York Times article, written just days after Volkswagen had finally come clean, discussed some of the major management issues that may have eventually sparked such a scandal. A longtime Volkswagen executive noted the "clannish" boardroom culture within Volkswagen, especially considering the struggle of power between former CEO Winterkorn and Ferdinand Piëch (the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche), whose reign over the supervisory board has included questionable decisions such as the election of his fourth wife, a former kindergarten teacher, to the board.

Another concern was the hostile attitude towards environmental regulations from its engineers derived from Volkswagen's roots in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, Germany. As the former executive notes, the entire economy there is automotive, and people develop an uncritical view of automobiles impacting the environment because they all make a living from the industry. In its push to be a leader in the automotive industry, the management, government, and unions have always pushed for full employment, a view that may have influenced Volkswagen to turn its heads the other way on certain issues.

Perhaps most important is the fact that the scandal occurred under Winterkorn's watch. For a CEO who was once described as attentive to detail and very demanding, Winterkorn's response to the situation was very concerning, given the reports that he had already been made aware of emissions discrepancies from a U.S. study in 2014, and the fact that many executives were aware of the issue by the summer of 2015 but had not fully grasped the potential financial impact.

It seems that Volkswagen has finally turned the page with the hiring of Matthias Mueller after Winterkorn's resignation. Mueller, a 40-year veteran of the company who started from a tool-making apprenticeship at Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), has experience heading system analysis and product management at both the Audi and Lamborghini lines and has been given credit for delivering record revenue and profit at Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY). Described as a determined and decisive person as well as a team player with strategic, entrepreneurial, and social competence, Mueller began his tenure by replacing seven of the ten senior executives as part of a significant management overhaul. The next step was to change its entire diesel strategy, which it announced in October of 2015. Volkswagen was to switch to selective catalytic reduction technology in order to improve diesel emissions and to begin its ramp up of developing electric cars.

But more importantly is how Mueller helped Volkswagen take the steps to regain customer trust. The company gave U.S. customers the choice to decide whether they would accept a compensation package or trade-in their affected vehicles, factoring in any damage to residual value. And in total, Volkswagen has committed up to $25 billion towards the U.S. to fund the repurchases, criminal and civil penalties, legal claims, and projects to offset the excess NOx pollution from the vehicles. Having pled guilty to the U.S. courts and already seeing seven current and former executives charged with wrongdoing, Volkswagen has shown seriousness in dealing with its own transgressions. While the fight is not finished, as more fines and charges could come from European rulings as well as potential compensation packages for European customers, Volkswagen should be able to deal with any further liabilities. Not only do the financials indicate that earnings are returning to normal but the growth in deliveries indicate that customers will continue to trust Volkswagen.

Favorable Valuations

Using value investing techniques allow us to look through the market noise to understand Volkswagen's true intrinsic value. The theory is that, over the long run, the market value should converge with the company's calculated value. Back in 2016, I worked with a Georgetown professor and another student on both the asset reproduction value and earnings power value of Volkswagen. The strength of these methods is that they do not rely on future assumptions but determine a value based on previous financials of the company.

The reproduction value looks at the cost for a competitor to purchase the assets required to run a competing company. Looking solely at the tangible assets from Volkswagen's balance sheet, summing up the cash, accounts receivable, inventories, PP&E and renewal, short-term investments, and subtracting annual depreciation and impairment increases, gives a value of €497/share, compared to the current market price of €167/share (FRA:VOW3). But there is even more value in the intangible assets which do not show up on the balance sheet; the three key intangibles of Volkswagen are its dealership network, workforce, and product portfolio. For estimates, we used the five-year SG&A average to reproduce the valuation of its dealerships, and the five-year R&D average for Volkswagen's product portfolio.

As for the workforce, we assumed salaries for engineers to be €120,000 annually (with 50% commission to recruiting agency) and for regular workers to be €80,000 (with 15% commission to recruiting agency).

Using these estimates, the reproduction value of Volkswagen comes out to €587/share when considering the intangible assets it has at its disposal.

The earnings power value, which values a company by assuming the sustainability of current earnings while assuming no growth, gives a great valuation of a company's present situation. It allows us to look at Volkswagen's historical ability to generate cash and to factor out non-recurring charges (costs that are abnormal, such as the huge amount set aside for the emissions scandal) by adding a portion back to earnings.

The formula to find the earnings power per share is to divide the average adjusted earnings by the WACC. The first step is to adjust each year's EBIT for seasonality and non-recurring charges and find the ten-year average EBIT. With that average, we subtract the impact from the emissions scandal (spread out over 20 years) to find the adjusted ten-year average EBIT. Finally, to get to adjusted earnings, we subtract taxes, capital development cost, and CAPEX, while adding back depreciation and amortization, changes in pension provisions, as well as accounting for any non-cash income or expenses. Dividing the adjusted earnings by the average WACC (using a sum of parts method based on the different revenue streams of Volkswagen), we determined a total earnings power market cap of €181 billion, more than twice the current market cap.

Both the asset reproduction value and earnings power value suggest that Volkswagen is trading at a significant discount, and as a value investor, one would expect the market price to converge with its intrinsic value over the long run. And there is evidence that this is starting to occur.

In a Barron's article in August 2017, the author noted how Volkswagen appeared inexpensive in a number of ways. For example, in a worst case scenario, the liquidation of Volkswagen in a potential breakup would yield a value per share of €350 accounting for its high value with its luxury brands like Porsche and Lamborghini, its Chinese joint venture, and its trucking business as well. While a breakup like this is considered a long shot, it does speak of the margin of safety an investor has when considering a company like Volkswagen. Other bulls value the company at €230, which gives great room for growth when considering its current market price.

There are also signs of improving operational results. In Volkswagen's 2017 interim report (January-September), deliveries to customers were up 2.6% on the previous year at 7.8 million vehicles, with profit before taxes increasing €2.4 billion to €10.6 billion. Group sales revenue was also up 6.9% to €170.9 billion. Not only do the increases in revenue show that customers will continue to trust Volkswagen for its automobile purchases but the better margins indicate that the company continues to move past the special charges relating to the emissions scandal that had once weight down profits. Especially with Mueller's recent comments about a strong 2017 business year, this should be an area that will continue to show improvement.

The Move to Electric

Looking ahead to the future, Volkswagen continues to show serious commitment in its move toward electric cars. At the 67th international motor show, the Volkswagen Group aimed to bring 80 new electric vehicles onto the market by 2025.

Source: Push EVs

The commitment, signed off last month, is part of Volkswagen's five-year spending plan totaling $82.5 billion to transform the group into a leader in electric cars. This represents a dramatic shift for a company who, before "Dieselgate", had been slow to embrace electric cars and self-driving technology. But not only did Volkswagen unveil the next electric SUV of its product portfolio (I.D. Crozz II, potential 2020 release) but also discussed its recent partnership with automation specialist Kuka (OTCPK:KUKAF) this past summer to develop additional robotics-based innovations for electric and self-driving cars. SKODA, one of its subsidiaries, also revealed its all-electric, self-driving Vision E vehicle, projected to release later in 2019 as well. But a key part of waiting a few years to release these EVs is to take advantage of cheaper, more advanced batteries down the line. In the meantime, Volkswagen continues to ramp up e-Golf production to meet additional demand for the vehicle.

Source: Push Evs

As Volkswagen continues to pay off charges and deal with further litigation risks, the strategy appears sounds, so that by 2019/2020 the company will be able to fully focus on its EVs. While the electric vehicle industry will continue to tighten, considering pressures from leading brands like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Renault-Nissan, the hope is that Volkswagen will be able to take advantage of its large R&D and 50,000+ workers in technical development to help Volkswagen transition into an EV industry leader.

What's Next...

With confidence, I think that Volkswagen shares will eventually reach pre-scandal prices of $50 on its VLKAY shares and $250 on its VOW3 shares (listed on the FWB exchange) by the end of 2018 or sooner; the U.S. listed VLKAY shares (depository receipts) are equivalent to 0.2 of the company's less liquid voting shares (VOW3.Germany). Both shares should offer upside, as our valuations have shown the wide margin of safety between its intrinsic value and current market price. Not to mention, Volkswagen appears to be right on the road to recovery, even though some litigation risks still remain and management seems committed to making things right.

In the coming years, it remains to be seen how Volkswagen will transform itself into a leading EV producer. But if it can stay focused and fend off the competition, Volkswagen should continue its profitability and production that it has shown us in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.