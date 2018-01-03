Mispriced Restructuring Model: NRG Energy

This year's run-up has been a realization that the Company will no longer be declaring bankruptcy rather than recognition of cost-cutting and improvement from planned restructuring.

The story of NRG and the woes of wholesale

As a wholesale power distributor, NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has been a victim of the changing dynamics within the natural gas pricing industry, coinciding with a disproportional amount of debt taken on by the Company prior to the collapse in energy markets. The Company was formed in 2004 as a spin-off of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) when the latter went through general bankruptcy proceedings and subsequent restructuring. Its major segments are the Gulf Coast Generation segment, East & West Coast Generation segment, Retail segment, NRG Renewables segment, and NRG Yield segment.

Looking into the dynamics of the wholesale power industry, the key differentiating factor between NRG and a regulated utility is that the wholesale power market is a secondary market, whereas regulated utilities sell power at set rates established by FERC and are ensured a set ROE or ROIC on any asset held. NRG, on the other hand, must deal with fluctuations within demand for power and is at the mercy of changing dynamics in domestic efficiency, as decreasing demand for electricity as a result of enhanced technology has been lowering power prices on an "as needed" basis.

Another major dynamic of the wholesale pricing industry is the creation cost of power. Typically, this is from the major sources of solar/wind/thermal/coal/nuclear/natural gas/oil, as they are utilized as an input. The industry became heavily distressed in 2014 on the rise of US shale, resulting in the collapse of natural gas and crude oil. A major component of domestic generation has and will continue to be natural gas, and as a result, the massive shift in natural gas from a $4-6 commodity to a $2-3 commodity fundamentally shifted the cost curve for these producers down significantly. As a result, those producers which had non-natural gas derived businesses saw significant margin compression as the market price of power gapped down, whereas their cost basis remained the same. Unfortunately, this is what occurred and resulted in the ensuing distress of NRG.

GenOn, acquired by NRG in 2012, represented an absolute disaster for the Company. It represented one of the largest wholesale domestic businesses in the country and was primarily levered to coal and non-gas assets. The Company additionally held a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet that was non-recourse to parent NRG. This year in July, we finally saw the Company declare bankruptcy (Chapter 11) and be removed from NRG. As a result of the bankruptcy, the Company is no longer a part of NRG, and the bankruptcy removed almost $3 billion in debt from NRG's balance sheet.

The post-GenOn era and an intriguing partnership

With the removal of GenOn, it dramatically improved the Company's generation portfolio to primarily coal/natural gas/nuclear/renewables assets; however, NRG was not out of the woods yet. Like many wholesale producers within the space, the Company remained over-levered and continues to face an overburden of debt on its balance sheet.

The removal of GenOn represented the first part in a series of managerial decisions between NRG, Elliot Capital Management, and private equity firm Bluescape. The position was entered into by the 3, deemed "the group", in January and assisted in the bankruptcy of GenOn. The intriguing part of this partnership is that so far it has appeared to be a relatively mutual cooperation between the three. Following the activist stakes being taken, current chairmen of NRG were ousted and Elliot and Bluescape received board seats. What makes this particularly interesting is that the Bluescape director chosen was Bluescape executive chairman Charles John Wilder Jr, a former Texas Utility Chief. Together, the two companies have a 9.40% stake in NRG, and Wilder is largely accredited as being one of the premier utilities investors in the space, having turned around and exited TXU Corp. in the largest leveraged buyout ever. Thus having established the credibility of Bluescape in this space, combined with the restructuring expertise of activist fund Elliot, we now move to examine the restructuring plan proposed.

Initiated in February, "the group" and independent outside advisors and consultants conducted a 4-month, comprehensive review of NRG and all of its businesses and units. The ultimate result of the review was the creation of a three-year restructuring plan upon the four key pillars of "operational and cost excellence initiatives, asset deconsolidations, dispositions and portfolio optimization, and capital structure and allocation." This plan was approved unanimously by all directors and NRG management, and has primarily front-loaded benefits to be realized in 2018.

(Source: NRG restructuring presentation)

Looking at step 1, both of these seem incredibly achievable. The Company has set its target of a cost basis of $10 per kilowatt, according to the CEO Gutierrez, representing a nearly 40% cut from current costs and an industry-leading metric. Furthermore, SG&A reductions on the administrative side are a specialty of Elliot, having gone through numerous activist stakes and restructurings. I was conservative on these in my projections, as will be seen later (especially the Kilowatt costs, which I view as the likely area the Company may not be able to reach).

Moving to step 2, the divestment amount assumes a 100% stake in NRG yield and renewables. One point of note with the NRG yield investment is that currently, the Company records the entire amount of the subsidiary's debt on its balance sheet due to its large stake. This represents $5.50 billion, or nearly a third of all of the Company's debt outstanding (Source: NRG filings). Thus, by divesting, from a ratio perspective, this will inherently deleverage many of its ratios and thus clarify reporting down to the Company's core profitability. The sale of NRG Renewables is also planned, and while concerning to see divestment of renewables, which is likely the future, the CEO Guiterrez has stated that moving into the future, NRG may re-enter many renewables and that capital investments moving forward will look for "12-15% IRR." Furthermore, the Company has already engaged Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley for asset sales which are currently underway and expected to begin being announced in early 2018.

Onto step 3, these targets appear generally realistic based on our projections, which we view as fairly conservative. While the debt burden does seem like a relatively high shift, the removal of GenOn and NRG Yield debt from the Company's book, combined with assumed paydown of debt based on cash flows from the NRG Yield and NRG Renewables divestment and the Company's operations generated cash (which is fairly high), make it fairly reasonable, if not downright conservative.

A pro forma valuation model

Given the Company's current continued reporting of NRG Yield and NRG Renewables and our general dissatisfaction with the available equity research out there, we took it upon ourselves to model out the Company's segments, the divestment of assets, the construction of pro forma statements, and the implied valuation of the new Company assuming the impending capital structure change.

We will start with our revenue build:

(Source: Self-created model, historical financials from company filings)

Retail segment assumed relatively stable increases in average retail customer count and declining electricity sales per customer across the period. The price of electricity also stabilizes as the segment generally focuses more on natural gas-based conversions to power, and thus we would expect the price to continue to decline but at a slower pace than in recent years, as natural gas is projected to go up to mid-$3s. Please note, this segment tends to be most harmed by rising natural gas prices on a pure margins basis.

NRG Renewables segment and NRG Yield segment are assumed to be fully divested. For ease of our model, we assumed full divestment, with no revenues or profit being generated in 2018 by the segments. We did predict residual growth in 4Q2017 (hidden), but it has virtually no impact on our valuation.

Gulf Coast segment and East & West Coast segment are assumed to see sliding growth in volumes, and we expect the East & West segment to see slightly higher growth rates due to higher city population growth relative to the Gulf. We aggressively tapered pricing down for both segments on expectations of continued pricing pressure on wholesale electricity prices.

Moving onto the operating costs build:

(Source: Self-created model, historical financials from company filings)

For the Gulf Coast segment and East & West Coast segment, we assumed that cost synergies would be realized on a per unit basis down to $12/kw and $11/kw respectively. We kept both of these above $10/kw, which was guided simply to be conservative, especially with regard to our perpetuity valuation.

Retail segment operating expenses we projected to increase as a result of likely rising natural gas prices compressing this segment's margins.

These assumptions give us the following operating model characteristics:

(Source: Self-created model, historical financials from company filings)

We lowered operations and maintenance expenses and development costs based on the Company's guidance of the realized synergies through 2020. We assumed an 18% tax rate in order to be conservative, and lowered intersegment eliminations on guidance of deconsolidation of the Company's businesses.

Moving onto our statement of cash flows:

Our SOCF projections were relatively consistent with historicals with slightly lower capex, as the Company has stated that it will be more conservative with its capital projects, only investing in higher-return and lower-risk assets.

Finally, our balance sheet:

(Source: Self-created model, historical financials from company filings)

Major points to note are that we constructed a pro forma statement stripped of NRG Yield/NRG Renewables line items, NRG Yield's debt, and GenOn-related debt. We additionally assumed that the proceeds of divestment (in the above assumed to be $3.50 billion) were used to immediately pay down debt.

Moving onto our valuation of NRG:

We assumed that the Company would have a 2% cost associated with any asset divestment investment banking fees and associated repurchasing of debt at above par. Additionally, we constructed a cash waterfall projection in order to model out the paydowns of the debt. The "Spinoff Cashflows" are the effective amount net of fees for principle outstanding to be retired. We then took the Company's current levered beta, and then unlevered and relevered it to the Company's new 2018 capital structure assuming the divesment of NRG Yield/NRG Renewables and the use of the proceeds to pay down debt. Risk-free rate and MRP are based off of an expected market return of 8%, which is fairly conservative. A perpetuity growth rate of 1.25% was chosen so as to be extremely conservative and based on a declining top line and expanding bottom line generally resulting in tepid long-term free cash flow growth (though we do expect it to be positive in the long term; our projections see general stagnation, but we went with what we viewed as the most conservative case possible.)

We then did the following sensitivity analysis to both the value of the divestment and the perpetuity growth rate. Please note that the divestment value directly affects the discount rate, as we recalculated cost of equity based on the implied capital structure of the post-divestment and paydown company.

(Source: Self-generated model)

As can be seen, there is significant upside on the Company based on our conservative projections. As NRG currently trades at $28, there is almost 100% upside on this investment. Even looking at a pure comparables basis into 2018, there even exists significant upside on only the realized 2018 portion of synergies.

(Source: Self-generated model, peer ratio from Bloomberg)

Risks

While there is huge upside, keep in mind that this is a risky investment with a beta of 1.20x and a near-term beta of even higher (though we utilized the longer term to remove the period where it almost declared bankruptcy a year ago). This is not your average utility, and as such, inherent risks do exist.

The largest risk is the failure of the restructuring effort. As our valuation and the long-term future of the Company is based on this restructuring coming to fruition, any failure of this to materialize would adversely affect our price target. With this being said, as previously touched upon, the expertise of management and its activist partners remain high. Additionally, even after a near-100% trade up this most recent year from the brink of bankruptcy, Elliot has retained nearly two-thirds of its stake (though divesting a portion to take profits based on its most recent 13-F.)

Another major risk to the Company is the inherent exposure to wholesale energy prices and commodities, which the Company has no control over. If another form of power input were to become incredibly cheap similar to natural gas in 2014, the Company's margins would be adversely affected even more so than just what technological efficiency improvements would suggest. It is our view that natural gas, coal, and other energy markets are coming off of lows on increasing global growth and continued capex cuts, defaults, and restructuring by major producers, and as such, prices will only continue to decline for electricity slowly rather than precipitously into the near future.

Conclusion

NRG represents one of our top picks for 2018 with 50-80% upside against 10% downside, which we saw established with the introduction of the restructuring plan (which still many remain skeptical of). Even if a near fraction of synergies were to be realized on the restructuring, the Company would still have significant upside. The Company has the full backing of its activists and management, and Bluescape is the most experienced and successful private equity firm in the levered utility space.

It is our view that gains, while likely to not be realized all at once, will be seen in a continued uptrend in NRG stock through 1H2018. While we do acknowledge there has been a relatively large trade up in 2017, this is simply due to its extreme distress and trade down in 2016, whereas our 2018 projections and estimates assume what is virtually a completely different company. NRG will become the premier wholesale power distributor in the nation, and following continued distress by many of its peers, it will be able to successfully emerge from this period of distress as what is the strongest distributor in the United States.

