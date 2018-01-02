Is It Possible For Shopify's Market Cap To Reach $169 Billion?

Shopify has lots of room ahead as it expands the market. There are no signs that growth opportunities are lacking.

Continuing this growth for a few more years would deliver value well above the current share price.

Past growth has been in line with this model, and current growth is close to its highest rate.

Shopify (SHOP) stock has had an amazing run with returns of over 440% from the lows of February 2016 to the highs of September 2017. This has left many investors worried that they missed out on a great opportunity.

Is it still safe to buy with the price so high and an astronomical P/E ratio? This is a tough question because the company is investing heavily in growth, managing cash flow so its earnings are close $0. We can only analyze the true value of the business by separating current earnings from the part that's reinvested in growth. Then we can estimate the return on that investment.

In this article I'll break down the two major components of growth investment, R&D and marketing, and calculate the net earnings behind those investments. These show that the future value of Shopify's shares based on these earnings and the potential growth may be a lot higher than today's share price.

Starting from the last quarterly report, Shopify's gross profits for the trailing 12 months are $327m, up from $178m in the previous 12 months for 84% year over year growth. The net loss for the trailing 12 months is $46m.

Using the management guidance from the latest earnings release, we can see the following results:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 (Est) Total Sales $23,713 $50,252 $105,018 $205,233 $389,330 $656,000 Gross Profit $18,937 $36,739 $61,795 $111,071 $209,495 $379,288 Marketing $12,262 $23,351 $45,929 $70,374 $129,214 $227,338 R&D $6,452 $13,682 $25,915 $39,722 $74,336 $136,000 Adjusted Gross Profit $15,442 $27,870 $41,339 $78,747 $144,692 $262,838 Actual Reported Profit ($1,232) ($4,837) ($22,311) ($18790) ($35,355) ($57,500)

(Note: All numbers in thousands; all figures from Shopify's earnings releases; 2017 is estimate based on three quarters of results plus the guidance for the last quarter.)

The Adjusted Gross Profit is what I get once I remove the cost of investing in future growth. I'll break down how I arrived at that.

R&D model

The reporting of R&D expenses is all lumped together so it's hard to separate the necessary maintenance of current technology from the development of new offerings. However, a common guideline with software development is that you can take 20% of the initial development budget as an ongoing maintenance expense.

The R&D expenses are on track for $136m in 2017. Note that the expenses are largely incurred in CAD, which increased the reported amount this year due to the exchange rate surging as much as 17%. The actual increase in 2017 was not as large as it looked. I don't account for this in my analysis.

Adding up the R&D costs for the last 4 years gives us a total investment of around $145m from 2013-16. If Shopify is spending 20% of that amount in annual maintenance that would be $29m of their R&D costs, so the other $107m spent this year would be for new investment.

However, their ongoing maintenance costs may be higher than that. Rapid growth could create scaling issues that take additional engineering time to resolve. If we estimate maintenance at 30% instead then the annual maintenance is $43m and the new investment this year is $93m.

When we back out the new investment in R&D, the business would turn to a net profit of $47m-$61m for the trailing 12 months.

Marketing model

Unlike Blue Apron's (NYSE:APRN) problems, Shopify does not need to invest heavily in marketing to its current merchants to keep earning their business. Why? Because they are making money every month and using Shopify to manage that. You don't forget about something that's making you money!

There may be some small degree of activation marketing to help customers who haven't gotten their business running, and add-on marketing to help current customers use new offerings (and increase Shopify's revenue). I'll assume those are minor parts of the marketing budget. That means most of the sales and marketing cost is going towards acquiring new customers.

The sales and marketing expense for the last 12 months is $198m. During the same time the gross profit increased by $149m. Part of that increase is due to new customer acquisition and part is due to the growth in revenue from existing customers. Shopify has net negative churn, which means that the average annual revenue per customer keeps going up the longer that customer sticks around.

They don't disclose the exact amount of growth in revenue from existing customers but it may be in the 5-10% per year range based on the charts they show in their reports.

To be conservative on the marketing side, let's assume that the $198m they spent only increased gross profit by $99m/year. That means that the amount they invest in marketing returns 50% per year. This still leaves the business with great economics.

On the more realistic side, their gross profit from new customers may be as high as $131m, which would be a return on their marketing budget of 66% per year. On top of this the new customers have not even been through a full year. That means those customers will automatically generate more profits over the next 12 months as they account for a full year of revenue. I'm not including that in my analysis at all.

If we back out marketing spending while leaving in R&D spending, the net profit for the last 12 months would be $152m.

Combined effect

When we subtract these expenses, we get the following estimates:

(Note the difference from the table at the top, which shows the estimates for the full year of 2017, while this shows the actual results for the last 4 quarters as of Q3 2017.)

The current share price would be equivalent to a P/E ratio of 166-216 with R&D backed out, 67 with marketing backed out, and 48-51 with both of them backed out.

In estimating future profitability, it's also possible that the administrative costs as a percentage of sales will decline. I'm not accounting for that here but it could increase these estimated earnings by 3-10% (or $6-$15m per year at current levels).

To understand the earnings from current operations we have to remove a large part of the marketing and R&D costs. We don't know the precise amount but we can estimate that the current P/E with all future investment removed would conservatively be around 67.

This would also give Shopify an ROE of 15%-20%, all of which is being re-invested for compounding growth. That's another positive sign that the business value will grow to catch up to the share price. The ROE may be depressed at this moment because of the large inflows of capital -- the book value has increased by 2.5x in a year. Back that out and the true ROE could be as high as 30-50%. Once again this is all being reinvested to grow the earnings.

Very few businesses can consistently hit that kind of benchmark. If Shopify does they will create a lot of shareholder value.

Internal growth financing

At this point Shopify's growth is self-funding. Most of this investment is paid for from ongoing earnings, without needing to resort to debt, stock issues, or their cash reserves. The core earnings of around $150-$200m can easily pay for the current marketing. And this results in steady growth.

The gross profit from current customers is growing at around 5%-10% per year and the increase in annualized gross profit from new customers is 50%-66% of the amount spent on marketing. If all the core earnings are reinvested in marketing, we should expect steady growth of 43%-77% per year in gross profits.

Some amount of R&D is also necessary to support this growth. The balance sheet gives Shopify enough cash to pay for this out of liquid assets for the near term.

Let's imagine that this continues for the next five years. At that point the cash would be starting to run low. However, the gross profits would have increased by 6x-17x from the current point, to a range of $1.96b-$5.68b. At that point the earnings could fund a huge increase in ongoing R&D with a slight slowdown in marketing (which would be fitting if it's hard to find good opportunities to spend $6b/year on marketing).

If we divide the current stock price by estimated earnings we get a 5-year forward P/E ratio of 1.8x-5.2x. That is the ratio of today's price to potential earnings after holding the stock for 5 years.

Balance sheet and dilution

The company has $1b in current assets with only $113m in offsetting liabilities. This is easily enough to pay for their current expenses for a few years with no revenue at all. If there are major investment opportunities that come up they do have the cash available to finance them. Their financial position is very strong and well-supported.

Shopify does use some share-based compensation. The amount is around $45m per year. This is around 0.4% of the current market cap so it doesn't result in much dilution.

The high share price gives them a bonus in compensating employees. But with a lower share price they could still compensate their employees fairly. Shopify is not caught in the same trap as Tesla (TSLA) where a lower share price would take away their growth and survival options.

Long-term share value

With these results we can estimate Shopify's long-term value. At a current P/E of 67x (after backing out growth investment) it's obviously an expensive stock.

But each year of stellar growth will cut down that ratio for current shareholders. If you buy shares at a P/E of 67 and the company grows core earnings by 65% after a year, your P/E (based on purchase price) is down to 41. After another year of similar growth it declines to 25. Their growth will quickly buy them a better P/E ratio.

We need to account for opportunity cost. Achieving a P/E of 20 after 5 years of growth is not the same as buying a P/E of 20 today. By some estimates, the stock market as a whole can grow at a 4% real rate or around a 6% nominal rate based on the current high valuations. In the past we have seen growth of closer to 10% nominal. Any more than that would not be sustainable.

We have to discount the growth by 6%-10% to account for the cost of waiting. We also have to remove the dilution from share-based compensation. We'll assume this is steady at 0.4% per year.

So after 5 years the total cost of holding Shopify shares would be 36%-64%. This reduces the estimated 5-year forward P/E ratio to a range of 2.4-8.5x. If we pick the midpoint that's 5.5x.

What are the chances that 5 years from now you'll be able to buy high-quality stocks at a P/E ratio of under 6x? I'd say they're pretty small. But buying Shopify today could be equivalent to that.

And at that time Shopify will likely be either still growing faster than the market or holding steady with strong earnings. That could give it an actual P/E ratio of 15x-40x in 5 years. This would represent a gain of 76%-1,666% based on the current stock price.

At the high end the market cap would be over $169B. That's too aggressive to be part of my baseline expectations but it's not inconceivable for this type of business.

Market growth potential

Of course all of this depends on the growth holding up. There are several key threats to watch out for:

The marketing opportunities may be limited, preventing Shopify from profitably expanding the marketing budget. This is not the case yet as the marketing budget has increased by 75% y/y and the results are still good. If this does happen, they may increase marketing more slowly and get somewhat worse returns or they may stop increasing marketing and just maintain linear growth rates instead of exponential growth.

They may exhaust the available market and reach their limit based on their natural market share. The most likely place for this to happen is with small businesses (where they are strongest). The arguments against this are that they have more room to grow with larger businesses (not a hypothetical since they already serve that market) and they actually expand the market by helping more people to start businesses. The short attack from Citron targets one corner of the market expansion but there are also other more realistic efforts to help people start a business based on Shopify. Some of those will turn into large merchants that never existed before Shopify got them started, and create a lot of revenue for Shopify.

Major changes in the way that people buy online may force them to re-develop parts of their platform at a large cost or make their business model obsolete.

If any of these develop into major issues it may cut back the growth rate.

However there are some positives that I don't account for aside from their potential to continue the underlying growth pattern:

Their market dominance in small business could expand from its already high level.

Their market penetration for larger businesses could increase from its relatively low level.

They could introduce additional services that increase gross profit per customer.

They could facilitate more sales of 3rd-party add-on services and take a cut, increasing gross profit per customer.

The increasing number of customers makes them a must-target platform for e-commerce addons and services, and the range of addons and services makes them a default choice for new merchants.

Their cash balance, high share price, and dominant market position could allow them to make acquisitions that increase the profit potential and growth rate.

Any of these could sustain or increase the growth rate.

Has it worked so far?

Fortunately, Shopify has released data going back to 2012 so we can verify this model.

At a high level, the results are fully in line with the growth I outlined here. From 2013 to 2016 the company invested approximately $374m in R&D and marketing to grow the business (according to the ratios modeled here). As a result the gross profit went from $18.9m in 2012 to $379m in 2017, or a 20x increase in 5 years.

In each year, the gain in gross profit ranged from 55 - 76% of the amount spent on marketing. And it's only counting the actual revenue in that calendar year from the new customers so the actual growth is higher than that. This confirms my assumption of the marketing investment returning 50% per year.

The actual gross profit has grown at 68 - 94% per year while the adjusted gross profit using my ratios has grown at 48 - 90% per year. The estimated growth in 2017 is 81% for both figures, in the upper end of those ranges. It has not been declining significantly. With outliers removed the current growth rate is within a few points of the highest historical growth rate.

If the business grows the gross profit by another 20x over the next 5 years it would be at $7.6b for 2022. At that scale it's likely that many other expenses would fall as a percentage of revenue, leaving a larger part of that amount as net profit. With a current market cap of $10.2b USD the stock price today looks good.

Why Shopify is fairly priced

Any sensible investor will avoid a stock that's increased its price by over 5x in 18 months and trades at a multiple of hundreds of times adjusted earnings.

With Shopify it's reasonable to take a different view. The core earnings, after removing investment for growth, give a multiple around 67x.

This high multiple can be fully justified by an equally high growth rate in earnings. The company is well-protected and has less risk than many other growth stocks. The current market cap is a small fraction of the levels it could reach over the next decade.

There is always risk in a situation like this. If the growth fails to materialize then the stock will fall quickly. Shopify will have to keep up its current growth rates as it earns and invests more.

The best indication that this could happen is that the net earnings are around $0. This is obviously an intentional result. If the executives are managing earnings to get to breakeven, that means they are forgoing other potential investments with good returns. When the business earns more, quarter after quarter, they will allocate more to their growth budget and pursue those additional opportunities.

If the growth comes through then Shopify's stock is like an opportunity to buy shares at a P/E of 5.5, on the condition that you pay today and you only receive the shares in 5 years. Even when considering the risks that's an attractive opportunity.

The question is: Will you take it?

